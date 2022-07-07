CONWAY — It is appropriate that M&D Playhouse is producing the musical “Cabaret,” which opened Thursday, July 7, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse, with performances Thursday through Sunday for the next three weeks. With its exploration of fascism growing in plain sight, sexuality, drug abuse and abortion, “Cabaret,” remains all too relevant to our world today.
“Cabaret” was first brought to the stage in 1966, but its roots run much deeper. The musical, featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff, was based on John Van Druten's 1951 play “I Am a Camera” which was adapted from Christopher Isherwood's “Goodbye to Berlin.”
Set in Berlin in the early 1930s as the Nazis are coming to power, “Cabaret” alternates between stage shows at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and the romance of the club’s star performer Sally Bowles (Hannah Jo Weisberg) and Clifford Bradshaw (Zach Poster), an American writer seeking inspiration.
In the opening number, “Willkommen,” the emcee (Grayson Smith) welcomes the audience to the club. He invites everyone to “leave your troubles outside” and to embrace the carnal pleasures on display, as he introduces the girls and boys of the Kit Kat Klub, including Alicia Tirey, Chelsea Hupalowsky, Francesca Jellison, Summer Smith-Hemeon, Taylor Gunther, Frank Thompson, Cheyenne Lyons and LJ Rowe.
The first act is buoyant and lighthearted as Sally leaves the Kit Kat Klub to live with Cliff. They allow their love to blind them to everything around them as they join in Berlin’s non-stop party. There’s also a parallel love story involving Cliff’s landlady Fraulein Schneider (Barbra Plonski) with one of her tenants Herr Shultz (Craig Holden).
Holden, who previously performed the role on the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse stage with the Mount Washington Valley Theater Co. in 2008, and Plonski have a sweet chemistry together, especially on the song "Married." Where Sally and Clifford’s love seems ephemeral, Schneider and Shultz’ feels eternal, which makes it all the more heartbreaking when even their love can’t conquer all.
The song-and-dance routines at the Kit Kat Klub are sensual and subversive. Music Director Laurie Turley has gotten strong vocal performances from her cast. The choreography by Hupalowsky is provocative without being too scandalous. This production doesn’t become overly bawdy, but also doesn’t shy away from exploring sexuality, gender identity and bisexuality.
On “Two Ladies,” the emcee sings “Two ladies and I'm the only man” as he’s flanked by two dancers (Tirey and Thompson in drag). It is a fun number enthusiastically performed by the trio.
“Don’t Tell Mama” has Sally asking the audience to help hide her hedonistic lifestyle from her mother, but not to worry about her other family members. “You can tell my Papa, that's all right, 'Cause he comes in here every night.”
“Money” has the emcee and the ensemble proclaiming “money makes the world go around” just as Clifford has agreed to doing a dubious deal for the smuggler Ernst Ludwig (Eric Jordan). Ernst was the first person Clifford met in Berlin. He is jovial and good natured but he also drops hints that things aren’t all fun and games in Germany. Jordan makes Ernst easy to like.
As entertaining as the first act is, there are some pacing issues and the choreographer could be tightened up, but these issues will likely be smoothed out.
Act 1 ends with a gut punch that knocks the air out of the theater. Even for those familiar with the show, it is still shocking. It perfectly sets up a second act that is distinctly darker with even the routines at the club becoming more pointed. "If You Could See Her (The Gorilla Song)" is presented as frivolity but ends with a potent punchline.
Director Mark Sickler handles the tonal shift well and allows the first act to lull the audience into a false sense of security. The second act becomes stronger than the first as it packs an emotional wallop. Each of the performances becomes deeper and more nuanced. Characters that seemed shallow suddenly have depth.
Weisberg gives a thoroughly engaging performance from top to bottom. In the first act, she ideally embodies the sultry, cheeky energy of Sally. She’s even better in the second act as her carefree facade begins to crack. On the title song, Weisberg goes from whispered introspection to blowing the roof off in an emotionally raw performance that she sings almost entirely a cappella.
Poster has a less flashy role. Clifford mostly exists as a foil to the other characters, but, to Poster’s credit, he makes a genuine connection with Weisberg and Jordan. When things turn tragic, Poster and Weisberg make the pain feel real.
In the last year, Smith has had a chameleon-like string of roles, including Wadsworth in “Clue,” Mr. Wormwood in “Matilda” and Lord Farquaad in “Shrek: The Musical,” but with the emcee, Smith has out done himself.
A natural comedic actor, Smith manages to also add a sense of danger and sexuality to the emcee. He brings boisterous energy to the big song-and-dance numbers, but on the quieter “I Don’t Care” he dials it back to give a heartbreakingly vulnerable performance.
The set design by Deborah Jasien transforms the proscenium into the broken down one of the Kit Kat Klub. The lighting design by Michael Clark Wonson relies heavily on blues and reds to create the moody atmosphere of the club. Costumes by Patty Hibbert effectively evoke the period.
“Cabaret” offers a bit of everything: laughs, sex appeal and tears. It is the complete package.
For more information or tickets go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
