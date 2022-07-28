7-29-2022-Barnstormers-Black Coffee-Lucia and Poirot

Miyuki Miyagi as Lucia Amory and Steve Barkhimer as Hercule Poirot in The Barnstormers Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee,” which opened Thursday, July 28, and will be performed through Aug. 6. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Dame Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot comes to The Barnstormers Theatre with “Black Coffee,” which opened Thursday, July 28, and will be performed daily (except Monday) through Aug. 6.

A Christie production is a staple of any Barnstormers season but, due to the COVID pandemic, a Christie play hasn’t graced the Barnstormers’ stage since 2019.

From left: Lisa Joyce, Neil Redfield, Vinette Cotter, Robert St. Laurence, Miyuki Miyagi, Bob Bates and Doug Shapiro in The Barnstormers Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee,” which opened Thursday, July 28, and will be performed through Aug. 6. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Lisa Joyce, Steve Barkhimer and John Long in The Barnstormers Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee,” which opened Thursday, July 28, and will be performed through Aug. 6. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Lisa Joyce, Doug Shapiro, Miyuki Miyagi and Vinette Cotte in The Barnstormers Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Black Coffee,” which opened Thursday, July 28, and will be performed through Aug. 6. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

