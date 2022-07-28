TAMWORTH — Dame Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot comes to The Barnstormers Theatre with “Black Coffee,” which opened Thursday, July 28, and will be performed daily (except Monday) through Aug. 6.
A Christie production is a staple of any Barnstormers season but, due to the COVID pandemic, a Christie play hasn’t graced the Barnstormers’ stage since 2019.
Written in 1930, it is the first work Christie wrote for the stage. The plot involves a stolen formula for an atomic weapon and the murder of its inventor, the stingy Sir Claud Amory (Bob Bates).
Moments before his death, Sir Claud calls in Poirot (Steve Barkhimer) to help expose who stole his formula. As Poirot arrives, he discovers he has two mysteries to solve.
As is typical of a Christie whodunit, there’s a large cast of suspects gathered at a remote location, in this case, Amory estate in the English countryside. Poirot and his assistant, Capt. Arthur Hastings (John Long), are later joined by Inspector Japp (Lee Hollis Bussie) of Scotland Yard in cracking the case.
The list of suspects include Sir Claud’s broke son Richard (Neil Redfield); Richard’s half-Italian wife Lucia (Miyuki Miyagi); Sir Claud’s sister Caroline (Vinette Cotter); Richard’s flamboyant and impetuous cousin Barbara (Lisa Joyce); the Italian Dr. Carelli (Doug Shapiro), who claims to be an old friend of Lucia; Sir Claud’s assistant Edward Raynor (Robert St. Laurence); and the butler Tredwell (John Schnatterly).
Unlike some of Christie’s works, there’s just the one murder, and bodies don’t start dropping left and right. But there are secrets to be discovered, and things are never as simple as they first appear.
There’s a streak of xenophobia that runs through Christie’s script, with several characters making disparaging remarks about foreigners and the Italian background of Carelli. Caroline even makes a derogatory statement about Lucia’s Italian heritage despite being fond of her. Due to this prejudice, Carelli becomes the No. 1 suspect. Carelli’s behavior is dubious, to be sure, but Poirot is the only one who tries to see an alternative theory.
Director Blair Hundertmark pulls strong performances from this solid cast, many of whom have appeared in past Barnstormers’ productions of Christie plays. The performances from Miyagi and Joyce have a stylized feel that fittingly recalls actresses of the 1930s.
Miyagi has a melodramatic flair that brings to mind silent film acting, whereas Joyce brings an energy and verbal dexterity that wouldn’t feel out of place in a screwball comedy. Barbara is the best written character, and it is clear Joyce is enjoying bringing this saucy, flirtatious character to life. A scene in which she seduces Long’s Hastings is a hoot.
Poirot, one of Christie’s most beloved characters, is vividly brought to life by Barkhimer. He brings a warmth to Poirot who takes a protective, almost paternal role with Lucia.
In addition, Barkhimer adds understated humor to his performance. Poirot is funny in the script and by underplaying the comedy, Barkhimer earns bigger laughs from the material. His manipulation of the guilty party in the climax is played to perfection.
Barkhimer also doesn’t overplay the French accent, nor does Shapiro overdo his Italian accent. There’s a delightful scene in which the two characters speak each other’s language much to the bewilderment of the English Hastings.
Shapiro is another actor clearly having fun with his role. He has a great early scene in which he describes the deadly capabilities of a box of medicine. Shapiro walks the line between cordial and shady behavior, which keeps us guessing of his intentions.
Redfield also does a good job of muddying the waters of who could have done it. He acts suspicious and defensive for much of his time on stage. He also reveals an angry streak in an early scene with Miyagi that makes us not on his side.
Long is an ideal foil to Barkhimer’s Poirot. He acts as the Watson to Poirot’s Holmes. Long projects intelligence and wit and quite possibly could be the smartest person in the room, if it wasn’t for Poirot.
The set design by Rachel Rose Burke and costume design by Alison Pugh effectively evoke the 1930s era.
“Black Coffee” is another fine Christie production from The Barnstormers. As it one of her lesser known works, there’s a sense of discovery as you attempt to solve the mystery alongside the great Hercule Poirot.
For more information or tickets, go to barnstormerstheatre.org or call (603) 323-8500.
