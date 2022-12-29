The past year, once again, proves that the Mount Washington Valley has a vital and thriving theater scene, with a diverse variety of musicals, comedies and drama produced by Advice To the Players in Sandwich, Arts in Motion in North Conway, The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth and M&D Playhouse in North Conway.
While I missed a few productions — alas, I didn’t get to see any shows from Advice To The Players’ season this year — these are my favorite productions of 2022.
“Cabaret”
M&D Playhouse presented “Cabaret” in July. Set in Berlin in the early 1930s as the Nazis are coming to power, “Cabaret” alternates between stage shows at the seedy Kit Kat Klub and the romance of the club’s star performer Sally Bowles (Hannah Jo Weisberg) and Clifford Bradshaw (Zach Poster), an American writer seeking inspiration.
The exceptional cast included Grayson Smith, as the Kit Kat Klub’s emcee, who gave a funny and sensual performance that added shades of heartbreaking vulnerability; Eric Jordan as a jovial and good-natured German citizen with a darker side; and Craig Holden as a Jewish produce seller who believes in the good of the German citizens despite growing evidence to the contrary. Weisberg gave a sultry, cheeky energy to Sally that transitioned into emotionally raw introspection.
The show started out light and fun in the first act before shifting into something more foreboding. Director Mark Sickler handled the tonal shift well and allowed the first act to lull the audience into a false sense of security. A shocking reveal that concluded Act 1 remains one of the most memorable theatrical experiences of 2022.
“Silent Sky”
The Barnstormers presented Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky” in August and it was one of the best things I’ve ever seen at Tamworth’s summer stock theater.
Based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt (Kendra Jo Brook), an American astronomer who worked in the late 19th century into the early 20th century. The play chronicles her time working at Harvard as a “computer,” charting the stars for renowned astronomer Edward Pickering.
Gunderson’s witty script isn’t full of biographical details. Specific dates aren’t even mentioned, but we are given a vivid picture of Henrietta and her colleagues, including the stern and pragmatic Annie Cannon (Cheryl Mullings), the more free-spirited Williamina Fleming (Dee Nelson) and their supervisor Peter Shaw (Jordan Ahnquist).
Director Dori Robinson created a show full of warmth and human connection. Brook, Mulling and Nelson portrayed a strong sense of women supporting each other that never felt heavy handed or preachy. Barnstormers’ production captured all the nuance, humor, sweetness and the sheer joy of discovery in Gunderson’s script.
“Marie Antoinette”
In September, M&D presented a contemporary take on the doomed 18th century queen of France in David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette.”
The use of modern language in the script allows the play to not only comment on the French Revolution, but contemporary issues. Director Mark Sickler incorporated images of Tweets commenting on the unfolding event to critique modern day narcissism as well as the toxic way in which lies and rumors are spread. This showed that while the means in which misinformation is spread has changed, the desire to do so has always been there.
Melissa O’Neil offered an empathetic portrayal of Antoinette. Even when Antoinette acted vacuous and vain, O’Neil hinted at her underlying loneliness. She also had hilarious chemistry with Grayson Smith as King Louis, who he portrayed as a childish buffoon.
The production successfully made Antoinette more than just a cruel caricature of royal excess. Her story became a cautionary tale of the fickleness of fame and how women are often far more demonized than their male counterparts.
“Lucky Stiff”
Barnstormers finished out its 92nd season with “Lucky Stiff,” a musical farce that could best be described as “Weekend at Bernie’s” meets “Brewster’s Millions.”
Jordan Ahnquist starred as Harry Witherspoon, an English shoe salesman who has the opportunity to inherit $6 million from his Uncle Tony Hendon (Frank T. Wells) from New Jersey, a man he’s never met before. There’s a stipulation though: He must pass off the taxidermied dead body of his uncle as being alive for a weeklong, activity-filled trip to Monte Carlo.
Naturally, an assortment of eccentric characters complicate this already peculiar final request, including Annabel Glick (Mary McNulty), a representative from the Universal Dog Home in Brooklyn, Tony’s favorite charity; Rita La Porta (Cheryl Mullings), Tony’s legally blind mistress; Rita’s brother Vinnie Diruzzio (Greg Pike); and a nice Italian man Luigi Gaudi (Doug Shapiro), who befriends Harry and his uncle.
Mullings was the stand out of the cast delivering an appropriately cartoony and manic performance. Several actors in the ensemble took on multiple roles which allowed Lisa Joyce to display her excellent comedic timing and high energy. Becca Gottlieb’s high-kicking, splits-filled rendition of “Speaking French” was a showstopper.
As with any farce, there’s amble door slamming and running but director Sarah Rozene took the difficult task of creating controlled chaos and made it look easy.
“Young Frankenstein”
In October, Arts in Motion Theater Co. presented a joyous and riotously funny version of Mel Brooks’ musical version of his classic film about the grandson of Victor Frankenstein going into the family business.
Director Jacob Dunham guided the cast in creating truly memorable performances. Eric Yim as Frederick Frankenstein, Andrew Fournier as his assistant Igor and Clay Groves as the monster showcased excellent comedic timing and chemistry together.
The cast was uniformly terrific, especially the female leads: Robin Croce as a buxom blond lab assistant Inga; my wife, Ashley Kerr, as the housekeeper Frau Blucher; and Kristen Bushway as Frederick’s adorable, madcap fiancee Elizabeth. Each had at least one powerhouse song with Croce’s “Roll in the Hay” and (while I may be biased) Kerr’s “He Vas My Boyfriend” being hilarious highlights of the production.
A large teen ensemble filled out the dynamic musical numbers, as choreographed by Aimee Frechette with music direction by Jennifer Bradeen. They are talented singers and dancers that helped give the show life and energy. Of the ensemble, ham-bone Hunter Tripp and Nola Bradeen, who steals the show as the blind hermit, were standouts.
Honorable mention: In January, M&D presented Megan Mostyn-Brown’s “girl.,” a play broken up into three segments, each dealing with different issues girls face. While the first two parts were solid, the third, “Lessons I’ve Learned,” a 30-minute monologue delivered by Ciara Neidlinger, was extraordinary. The monologue was about a college student navigating her sexual awaken, only to have her world flipped upside down when she is sexually assaulted resulting in a pregnancy. While this is a difficult subject matter, Neidlinger, under the direction of Siobhan Stevens, took the audience through the complexities of the piece with humor, humanity and complete vulnerability. Nearly a year later, the performance still lingers in my mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.