From left: Cosette Brochu, Levi Newbury and Frank Thompson in M&D Playhouse's production of "Boeing Boeing," which opened on Thursday, May 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Frank Thompson, Mackenzie Hester, Levi Newbury and Francesca Jellison in M&D Playhouse's production of "Boeing Boeing," which opened on Thursday, May 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — M&D Playhouse heads back to the jetsetting ’60s with “Boeing Boeing,” a frantic French farce full of laughs, which opened on Thursday, May 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, with performances Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks.
“Boeing Boeing” centers on Bernard (Levi Newbury), an American architect living in Paris, who is engaged to three beautiful flight attendants from different airlines but, because he carefully follows the airlines’ timetables, they never meet or even know about one another. There’s the American Gloria (Mackenzie Hester), the Italian Gabrielle (Cosette Brochu) and the German Gretchen (Tammy Sanderson).
Bernard is aided in keeping his scheme going by his much put-upon French maid Berthe (Francesca Jellison), who is required to cook meals tailored to the country of origin of the three air hostesses. When Bernard’s old college chum Robert (Frank Thompson) arrives from Wisconsin, Bernard is so confident in his system he invites him to stay to see it in action.
Things begin falling apart when, thanks to faster planes and storms causing flights to be sent back, all three women arrive at the apartment at the same time. Bernard, Robert and Berthe struggle to keep the ruse going with confusion over bedrooms, who’s going out or staying in, and the women just barely missing each other.
To further complicate matters, Robert is infatuated with all the women, and they aren’t entirely against reciprocating those feelings.
While you may not have heard of the play, it has a long pedigree. Written by French playwright Marc Camoletti and translated to English by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans, the English version first debuted in London in 1962.
A film version starring Tony Curtis and Jerry Lewis followed in 1965. There have also been several film versions in India over the years and one in the Netherlands. A Tony Award-winning revival on Broadway in 2008 starred Christine Baranski, Mark Rylance, Bradley Whitford, Gina Gershon as Gabriella, Mary McCormack and Kathryn Hahn.
“Boeing Boeing,” is also listed as the most-performed French play throughout the world in the Guinness Book of Records.
Farce is tricky to direct, as it’s all about precision timing, quick pace and how well the actors play off of each other. Director Christopher Bellis has been blessed with a game cast who completely sell the silly hijinks. The first act, which sets up the premise, is a bit slow to start, but the second act thoroughly delivers on the promise of the first act with madcap comedy and huge laughs.
This production is a comedic tour de force for Thompson, who spends much of the show with his eyes bulging out like a crazed cartoon character. He fully embraces the script’s slapstick antics, including pratfalls, doors being slammed in his face and leaps over furniture. He also has a great bit of physical comedy involving a bean bag chair. He makes it all look effortless.
Newbury as the charming playboy of the pair is more of a straight man for much of the play and as such seems a bit stiff. As things begin to ratchet up, Newbury’s performance becomes increasingly more frazzled. It creates a great contrast with the more calm and collected Bernard we are first introduced to and makes his unraveling all the funnier.
Brochu is slinky and sultry as the fiery Gabriella. She rattles off her Italian-accented dialogue with vigor and passion. She has a mischievous glint in her eyes as she shamelessly flirts with Robert both verbally and physically.
Hester’s Gloria is a strong-willed New Yorker who believes the woman should be in control in a relationship, something Robert is all too willing to oblige. This leads to a funny scene of learning the “New York technique” of kissing. Hester exudes confidence as she hilariously turns Thompson into putty in her hands.
Sanderson plays the sweetest of the three girls. Robert tries to put moves on her and manipulate her into cheating on Bernard, but Gretchen (mostly) denies his advances.
These scenes are when the amicable Robert is at his least likable and most predatory, but Bernard is using all these women, so he kind of has it coming. It helps that Thompson and Sanderson do have a sweet chemistry together that contrasts the more salacious dynamics with Hester and Brochu.
Jellison is funny as the maid who keeps telling us “it isn’t easy” to run this crazy household. For large sections of the play she forms a comedic duo with Thompson as they frantically juggle the various women, and the two play off of each other well.
“Boeing Boeing” is a breezy laugh-out-loud funny comedy and comedy benefits from a large audience, so help the cast out and book a flight to M&D Airlines.
For more information or tickets, go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
