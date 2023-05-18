5-18-2023 M&D Boeing Boeing-3

From left: Cosette Brochu, Levi Newbury and Frank Thompson in M&D Playhouse's production of "Boeing Boeing," which opened on Thursday, May 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — M&D Playhouse heads back to the jetsetting ’60s with “Boeing Boeing,” a frantic French farce full of laughs, which opened on Thursday, May 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, with performances Thursday through Sunday for the next two weeks.

“Boeing Boeing” centers on Bernard (Levi Newbury), an American architect living in Paris, who is engaged to three beautiful flight attendants from different airlines but, because he carefully follows the airlines’ timetables, they never meet or even know about one another. There’s the American Gloria (Mackenzie Hester), the Italian Gabrielle (Cosette Brochu) and the German Gretchen (Tammy Sanderson).

5-18-2023 M&D Boeing Boeing

From left: Frank Thompson, Mackenzie Hester, Levi Newbury and Francesca Jellison in M&D Playhouse's production of "Boeing Boeing," which opened on Thursday, May 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
5-18-2023 M&D Boeing Boeing-4

Levi Newbury (left) and Frank Thompson in M&D Playhouse's production of "Boeing Boeing," which opened on Thursday, May 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
5-18-2023 M&D Boeing Boeing-2

Tammy Sanderson and Frank Thompson in M&D Playhouse's production of "Boeing Boeing," which opened on Thursday, May 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.