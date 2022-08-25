8-25-2022-Barnstormers-Lucky Stiff

From left: Kurt Perry, Mary McNulty, Frank T. Wells, Jordan Ahnquist, Doug Shapiro, Lisa Joyce, Becca Gottlieb and Robert St. Laurence star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of the musical farce "Lucky Stiff," which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with performances through Sept. 4. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth is ending its 92nd season with “Lucky Stiff,” a musical farce that could best be described as “Weekend at Bernie’s” meets “Brewster’s Millions.”

“Lucky Stiff,” which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be performed daily (except Wednesday) through Sept. 4, was written by Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music) in 1988. The team went on to write “My Favorite Year,” “Seussical,” “Ragtime,” “Anastasia” and “Rocky the Musical.”

From left: Jordan Ahnquist, Frank T. Wells and Mary McNulty star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of the musical farce "Lucky Stiff," which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with performances through Sept. 4. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Greg Pike and Cheryl Mullings in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of the musical farce "Lucky Stiff," which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with performances through Sept. 4. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Doug Shapiro, Lisa Joyce, Becca Gottlieb and Robert St. Laurence, Kurt Perry and Jordan Ahnquist, star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of the musical farce "Lucky Stiff," which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with performances through Sept. 4. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

