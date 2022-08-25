From left: Kurt Perry, Mary McNulty, Frank T. Wells, Jordan Ahnquist, Doug Shapiro, Lisa Joyce, Becca Gottlieb and Robert St. Laurence star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of the musical farce "Lucky Stiff," which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with performances through Sept. 4. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Doug Shapiro, Lisa Joyce, Becca Gottlieb and Robert St. Laurence, Kurt Perry and Jordan Ahnquist, star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of the musical farce "Lucky Stiff," which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with performances through Sept. 4. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Jordan Ahnquist, Frank T. Wells and Mary McNulty star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of the musical farce "Lucky Stiff," which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, with performances through Sept. 4. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
TAMWORTH — The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth is ending its 92nd season with “Lucky Stiff,” a musical farce that could best be described as “Weekend at Bernie’s” meets “Brewster’s Millions.”
“Lucky Stiff,” which opened Thursday, Aug. 25, and will be performed daily (except Wednesday) through Sept. 4, was written by Lynn Ahrens (book and lyrics) and Stephen Flaherty (music) in 1988. The team went on to write “My Favorite Year,” “Seussical,” “Ragtime,” “Anastasia” and “Rocky the Musical.”
The story centers on Harry Witherspoon (Jordan Ahnquist), an English shoe salesman who has the opportunity to inherit $6 million from his Uncle Tony Hendon (Frank T. Wells) from New Jersey, a man he’s never met before. There’s a stipulation though: He must pass off the taxidermied dead body of his uncle as being alive for a weeklong, activity-filled trip to Monte Carlo.
Naturally, others want the money, including Annabel Glick (Mary McNulty), a representative from the Universal Dog Home in Brooklyn, Tony’s favorite charity; and Rita La Porta (Cheryl Mullings), Tony’s legally blind mistress who stole $6 million worth of diamonds from her husband and gave them to Tony. Rita’s brother Vinnie Diruzzio (Greg Pike) is reluctantly on the chase, too, because Rita threw him under the bus with her husband. A nice Italian man Luigi Gaudi (Doug Shapiro), who befriends Harry and his uncle, is also in the mix.
Ahnquist, who was previously seen in “The Legend of Georgia McBride” and “Silent Sky” this season, is once again a charming lead. Harry starts out as a nebbish, unenthusiastic participant in his late uncle’s scheme, but slowly becomes more open and adventurous. Ahnquist captures this transition well and also develops a nice slow-burn chemistry with McNulty.
McNulty, who was the Baker’s Wife in “Into the Woods” earlier this season, plays Annabel as even more uptight and repressed than Harry. Ahnquist and McNulty banter together well, which is showcased on the amusing “Dogs vs. You.” Later, as the characters warm to each other, Ahnquist and McNulty have a sweet, bashful dynamic together on the duet “Nice.”
As always, Mullings is a hilarious, boisterous scene stealer. While she dialed things back and gave more nuanced performances in “Silent Sky” and “Into the Woods” this summer, in “Lucky Stuff,” Mullings lets loose with a big, cartoony performance that perfectly matches her absurd character. Her manic energy is highlighted on “Rita’s Confession.”
Mullings shares most of her scenes with Pike, who is an ideal straight man to her wild antics.
Shapiro, playing an Italian for the second time this season following “Black Coffee,” has a key role that should not be spoiled. His performance in the final moments of the show is terrific fun.
Wells is a wheelchair-bound corpse for most of the show, but the way he allows his body to be manipulated by the cast and the surroundings is wonderful. It may seem like a thankless role but there’s a lot of subtle comedy that is an absolute hoot.
The rest of the game cast, including Robert St. Laurence, Kurt Perry, Lisa Joyce and Becca Gottlieb, all play multiple roles to fill out the roster of oddball characters.
One of Gottlieb’s characters is Dominique du Monaco, a voluptuous nightclub singer and dancer who sings “Speaking French.” It is a high-kicking, splits-filled show-stopping number.
Joyce, who made such a strong impression in “Black Coffee” earlier this season, continues to demonstrate excellent comedic timing and high energy in her various characters, including Harry’s nosy landlord and a drunk French maid.
St. Laurence is also very funny as an assortment of characters, including the executor of Tony’s will and a Texan who briefly gets pulled into the mayhem. Perry doesn’t have any standout characters but he’s lively and animated and adds to the overall frenzied atmosphere of the production.
Director Sarah Rozene, music director Andy Robinson and choreographer Sara Coombs have infused the production with a fast-paced, madcap vitality. This is most evident during the second-act opener “Him, Them, It, Her” in which Tony’s body has gone missing. It is the show at its most farcical with slammed doors and running around aplenty.
It is difficult to create the type of controlled chaos on display in this production but Rozene and her team, including costume designer Patty Hibbert, scenic designer Emily Nichols, prop designer Alexis Gass, sound designer Kimberly O’Loughlin and lighting designer Aaron Curry, make it look easy.
