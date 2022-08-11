From left: Dee Nelson, Cheryl Mullings, Kendra Jo Brook and Jordan Ahnquist star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of "Silent Sky," which opened Thursday, Aug. 11, in Tamworth. (EVELYN LAMPREY PHOTO)
From left: Dee Nelson, Cheryl Mullings, Kendra Jo Brook, Jordan Ahnquist and Kira Sarai Helper star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of "Silent Sky," which opened Thursday, Aug. 11, in Tamworth. (EVELYN LAMPREY PHOTO)
TAMWORTH — Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky,” the fourth show in The Barnstormers Theatre’s 92nd season, is honestly one of the best things I’ve ever seen at Barnstormers. It is a work that is beautifully written, performed and directed.
“Silent Sky,” which opened Thursday, Aug. 11, in Tamworth and will be performed daily (except Monday) through Aug. 20, is based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt (Kendra Jo Brook), an American astronomer who worked in the late 19th century into the early 20th century. The play chronicles her time working at Harvard as a “computer” charting the stars for renowned astronomer Edward Pickering.
Henrietta was part of a “harem” of women who were hired to take down data but not analyze it, but Henrietta was unwilling to accept this station and secretly did her own research at night. Her work was instrumental in discovering how to measure the distance between stars.
Gunderson is one of the most produced playwrights in America and for good reason. Her writing is full of wit, charm and intelligence. She has written a series of modern adaptations of William Shakespeare’s works, three of which — “Toil and Trouble,” “Exit, Pursued by a Bear” and “The Taming” — have been performed in the valley.
Gunderson’s script isn’t full of biographical details. Specific dates aren’t even mentioned. Instead, historical cues like World War I and the women’s movement to get the vote supply context clues. But we are given a vivid picture of Henrietta and her colleagues, including the stern and pragmatic Annie Cannon (Cheryl Mullings), the more free-spirited Williamina Fleming (Dee Nelson) and their supervisor Peter Shaw (Jordan Ahnquist).
We also meet Henrietta’s sister Margaret (Kira Sarai Helper), whose faith acts as a counterbalance to Henrietta’s logical, mathematical worldview. Margaret is also a composer who in her own way is trying to buck the social expectations of women of the era.
Director Dori Robinson has created a show full of warmth and human connection. This cast plays so naturally off of each other. Every relationship feels authentic, and you can feel the history between these characters.
There is a strong sense of women supporting each other that never feels heavy handed or preachy. The representation of women in the play is uplifting and inspiring.
In Henrietta’s obituary, a colleague, of her’s Solon I. Bailey, wrote that “she had the happy, joyful, faculty of appreciating all that was worthy and lovable in others, and was possessed of a nature so full of sunshine that, to her, all of life became beautiful and full of meaning.”
Brook captures all of that in her performance which radiates with Henrietta’s burning passion for the pursuit of knowledge and meaning. She makes Henrietta quick-witted and charmingly aloof. Brooks also has tremendous chemistry with the rest of the cast.
There’s a delightfully awkward courtship between Brook and Ahnquist that is absolutely adorable. It is full of stolen glances, pregnant pauses and quick dashes away. When their relationship takes a bittersweet turn, it is genuinely heartbreaking. Brook and Ahnquist’s pain is palpable.
Helper and Brook create a believable sibling relationship. There’s love but also resentment as Henrietta leaves her family in Wisconsin to go to Harvard. Henrietta is so focused on her work that everything else falls to the side. Helper successfully portrays the hurt of wanting to see her sister, but also brings compassion and understanding to the role.
Mullings’ Annie starts as gruff and intimidating, especially during a hilarious confrontation in which she tells Ahnquist to stop interrupting their work. As the show goes on, she softens, especially toward Henrietta who she embraces with huge hugs. While less austere in the later scenes, Mullings’ doesn’t make Annie any less boisterous or commanding, particularly during a funny monologue about women’s rights.
Nelson, utilizing a solid Scottish accent, brings a wry delivery to Williamina, who always seems slightly bemused by the unfolding events. Williamina has some of the best lines, and Nelson makes each one hit perfectly.
The lighting design by Aaron Curry has lights hanging from the ceiling to approximate stars. This blends exquisitely with the painted sky backdrop and the simple, sparse set design by Rachel Rose Burke. The painted sky splashes onto the walls of where Henrietta lives and works as if to show how her work is all consuming.
Costume designer Alison Pugh and prop designer Alexis Glass have done a nice job evoking the time period.
Even as a fan of Gunderson’s work, “Silent Sky” is something special. It is funny, sweet, inspiring and captures the sheer joy of discovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.