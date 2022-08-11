8-11-2022 Barstormers-Silent Sky

From left: Cheryl Mullings, Kendra Jo Brook and Dee Nelson star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of "Silent Sky," which opened Thursday, Aug. 11, in Tamworth. (EVELYN LAMPREY PHOTO)

TAMWORTH — Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky,” the fourth show in The Barnstormers Theatre’s 92nd season, is honestly one of the best things I’ve ever seen at Barnstormers. It is a work that is beautifully written, performed and directed.

“Silent Sky,” which opened Thursday, Aug. 11, in Tamworth and will be performed daily (except Monday) through Aug. 20, is based on the true story of Henrietta Leavitt (Kendra Jo Brook), an American astronomer who worked in the late 19th century into the early 20th century. The play chronicles her time working at Harvard as a “computer” charting the stars for renowned astronomer Edward Pickering.

From left: Dee Nelson, Cheryl Mullings, Kendra Jo Brook and Jordan Ahnquist star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of "Silent Sky," which opened Thursday, Aug. 11, in Tamworth. (EVELYN LAMPREY PHOTO)
Jordan Ahnquist and Kendra Jo Brook star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of "Silent Sky," which opened Thursday, Aug. 11, in Tamworth. (EVELYN LAMPREY PHOTO)
From left: Dee Nelson, Cheryl Mullings, Kendra Jo Brook, Jordan Ahnquist and Kira Sarai Helper star in The Barnstormers Theatre's production of "Silent Sky," which opened Thursday, Aug. 11, in Tamworth. (EVELYN LAMPREY PHOTO)

