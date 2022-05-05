CONWAY — Move over adults, a new youth theater production company is making its debut in the valley.
The Young Producers Guild is a new producing company within Arts in Motion Theater Co. in which all-aspects of a production are taken on by talented theater-loving kids ages 12-19. It opened its first production, “Clue: The Musical,” Thursday at the Majestic Theatre in Conway.
“The first idea was that we wanted to be able to have a safe space, an environment for kids our age and a little bit younger — whether they were just getting started in theater or have been doing it their whole lives — to be able to explore whatever aspect of theater they wanted, whether it be directing, set design, acting, you name it. We’ve just wanted them to be able to kind of experiment with whatever they wanted,” said Ava Frechette, 16, who co-founded the YPG with Andrew Fournier, 17.
For Fournier, it was important to let young people know that they don’t have to be on stage to be involved in theater.
“Our goal is really to get as many kids involved who maybe weren’t really comfortable being onstage but would love being backstage, and then getting them into what it feels like to have that as a real job,” Fournier said.
Frechette, a junior at Fryeburg Academy, and Fournier, a senior at Kennett High School, approached Arts in Motion in December with their idea. The duo came fully prepared with a slideshow they presented via a Zoom meeting, complete with a sustainability plan and a draft of a mission statement.
“To say the board was impressed is an understatement,” said board member Aimee Frechette, who is Ava’s mother. “Arts in Motion is all about empowering young children to use their voice, develop their self confidence and find themselves through performing arts experiences, and what Andrew and Ava were presenting embodied that mission completely.”
The Arts in Motion board unanimously supported the creation of the YPG, and agreed to let the two teens pick their first show, create a budget, find cast members and secure rights. Those efforts have resulted in “Clue: The Musical,” which has remaining performances Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Majestic.
“The cast has literally done it all in regards to the creation of this show,” Aimee Frechette said. “They took up shop in Ava‘s grandfathers’ garage to build sets, they designed costumes that are just amazing, they secured an accompanist (Laurie Turley) to support the very complicated six-part harmonies the show contains, they created the playbill, they secured amazing sponsorship from numerous local business who were eager to support their cause, and everything in between.”
Pianist Turley is equally impressed with the efforts of the cast and crew of “Clue.”
“They are talented, responsible and dedicated,” Turley said. “They have fun together. They’re respectful. They’re just a fantastic group of kids. It has truly been an honor. I’m not just saying that. It really has been.”
While Turley has provided guidance and support, the youthful cast learned their singing parts on their own by listening to pre-recorded tracks.
“I got the music, and I was rehearsing on my own separately from them,” Turley said. “And then we got together and I had to do a little bit of tweaking here and there, but for the most part, they knew what they wanted, and they knew their stuff. I just had the joy of being able to play for them.”
Ava Frechette and Fournier are also in awe of their cast and crew.
“I think the biggest takeaway for me is that we’ve all had so much fun putting this together,” Ava Frechette said. “It really does take a village to put a show on, but what I didn’t really realize is just how small and hardworking that village could be. I think that these guys are absolutely amazing. I’m just so proud of what we’ve done.”
Fournier believes the sense of ownership is a part of why everyone is working so hard and having so much fun.
“It really is their show,” Fournier said. “It’s more rewarding for them, and I think that they’re given more motivation to work harder toward it and put on a better show, which is awesome.”
Similar to the board game that inspired it, “Clue: The Musical” has an interactive element in which the audience gets to decide the outcome of the show. This interactive component was part of the appeal of making it the YPG’s first production.
“I think this cast is just incredible,” Ava Frechette said. “They’re some of the most kindhearted and talented people I’ve ever worked with. They bring such joy to the show and such a personal element that I think the audience members are going to enjoy themselves tenfold than they would normally because these actors are just incredible at bringing the interactive piece off the stage.”
While Ava Frechette and Fournier co-directed “Clue” and are spearheading the YPG, moving forward, they are open to others stepping up as potential directors.
“I do absolutely believe in the idea of if another kid comes to us and says, ‘I want to try directing this show, I want to try this, I want to try that,’” Ave Frechette said. “The whole point of the YPG is that it’s not completely run by Andrew and me, it’s everybody working together. Andrew and I just happen to be the two that put our heads together to get the whole thing started.”
The focus now is finishing “Clue,” but an open Zoom meeting with local teens to help plan for the future of YPG is in the works.
“We already have a few people reaching out to us,” Fournier said. “We want to start communicating with everyone and start feeling out what everyone’s interested in doing and start sweating everyone out.”
For tickets to “Clue: The Musical,” go to artsinmotiontheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.