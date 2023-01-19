1-19-2022 M&D-Becky Shaw

From left: Melissa O'Neil, Jason Stevens, Zach Poster and Chelsea Hupalowsky star in M&D Playhouse's production of Gina Gionfriddo’s “Becky Shaw,” which opened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — M&D Playhouse kicks off its 2023 season with Gina Gionfriddo’s “Becky Shaw,” a dramedy about damaged people, which opened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse with performances Thursday through Sunday through Jan. 29.

The play opens by introducing us to Suzanna (Melissa O’Neil) and Max (Jason Stevens). They grew up together because Suzanna’s parents unofficially adopted Max, but their level of intimacy feels more than mere brother and sister.

Jason Stevens and Chelsea Hupalowsky in M&D Playhouse's production of "Becky Shaw," which opened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Melissa O'Neil and Jason Stevens in M&D Playhouse's production of “Becky Shaw,” which opened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Zach Poster, Melissa O'Neil, Chelsea Hupalowsky, Paula Jones and Jason Stevens in M&D Playhouse's production of “Becky Shaw,” which opened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

