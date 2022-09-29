9-29-2022 M&D-Marie Antoinette

From left: Alicia Tirey, Melissa O'Neil and Kaitlyn Marshall in M&D Playhouse's production of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — M&D Playhouse is presenting a contemporary take on the doomed 18th century queen of France in David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway.

For a long time, Antoinette was portrayed as a callous, oblivious villain in the story of the French Revolution. She was the queen who partied and lived lavishly while her subjects starved. Adjmi doesn’t shy away from Antoinette’s lesser qualities — the script shows her as almost proudly uneducated — but also portrays her sympathetically and as a tragic figure.

9-29-2022 M&D-Marie Antoinette-2

From left: Melissa O'Neil and Zach Poster in M&D Playhouse's production of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
9-29-2022 M&D-Marie Antoinette-4

Melissa O'Neil as Marie Antoinette in M&D Playhouse's production of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
9-29-2022 M&D-Marie Antoinette-3

Grayson Smith and Melissa O'Neil in M&D Playhouse's production of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

