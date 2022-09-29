From left: Alicia Tirey, Melissa O'Neil and Kaitlyn Marshall in M&D Playhouse's production of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Melissa O'Neil and Zach Poster in M&D Playhouse's production of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Grayson Smith and Melissa O'Neil in M&D Playhouse's production of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Melissa O'Neil as Marie Antoinette in M&D Playhouse's production of David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — M&D Playhouse is presenting a contemporary take on the doomed 18th century queen of France in David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” which opened Thursday at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway.
For a long time, Antoinette was portrayed as a callous, oblivious villain in the story of the French Revolution. She was the queen who partied and lived lavishly while her subjects starved. Adjmi doesn’t shy away from Antoinette’s lesser qualities — the script shows her as almost proudly uneducated — but also portrays her sympathetically and as a tragic figure.
Austrian-born Antoinette (Melissa O’Neil) was only 14 when she wed Louis XVI (Grayson Smith) in an arranged marriage. The lavish lifestyle was the perk of being in a loveless marriage in a foreign country.
The first act is bright, colorful and funny. The costumes designed by Mary Ellen Jordan nicely blend 18th-century fashion with a touch of 1980s flair. The pastel-colored wigs by Rachel Padula-Shufelt are exquisite. When combined with the lighting design by Michael Clark Wonson, which uses lots of blues and pinks, they give the production a pop art feel. There’s a sequence with Antoinette watching fireworks in which the lighting is perfectly executed.
As the show goes on, the color slowly drains as the revolution looms. The second act shifts to a darker, more thoughtful tone as Antoinette must face her impending death and come to terms with her life.
Throughout it all, O’Neil plays it all beautifully. Even when Antoinette is being vacuous and vain, O’Neil hints at her underlying loneliness. The decadent lifestyle is merely to fill a void. She often plays at being a peasant which seems in terrible taste, but also shows she wants a different life than the one she has.
The play opens with Antoinette having tea with her besties, Polignac (Alicia Tirey) and Therese De Lambelle (Kaitlyn Marshall). To give their shallowness a modern context, they are shown scrolling through their phones and posting on Twitter as they banter with each other. When Antoinette complains about her life, her friends act as loyal yes men.
Behind them, the set designed by Deb Jasien features a series of windows that display the trios tweets about their various opinions of dogs and cats and other trivial subjects. Tweets are shown throughout the play providing a running commentary on the shifting opinions of Antoinette.
The use of social media acts as a critique of modern day narcissism as well as the toxic way in which lies and rumors are spread, but also shows that, while the means in which misinformation is spread has changed, the desire to do so has always been there.
People wanted an easy target and answer to all their problems. For many in France in the late 1700s that was Marie Antoinette. Her and King Louie became the representation of everything wrong and their death symbolized moving forward to a better future.
While Antoinette could be a vapid vessel, even she saw her husband as a man-child. Smith portrays King Louie as an indecisive boy trapped in a man’s body. His body language is always hunched over. He can barely make eye-contact with anyone. France crumbles around him because he’d rather tinker with clocks than rule.
O’Neil and Smith’s hilarious dynamic together is less wife and husband and more mother and petulant child. They play off of each other well, and O’Neil’s frustration with Smith’s buffoonish behavior is palpable.
Antoinette has other interactions throughout the play, including a flirtatious relationship with Axel Fersen (Zach Poster), who represents the happy, loving relationship Antoinette could have in a different life.
Poster and O’Neil have a sweet chemistry together. Poster later appears as a revolutionary who is far colder to Antoinette. He creates an entirely different but equally effective dynamic with O’Neil.
She is also paid a visit by her judgmental brother (Seth Ferguson) who chastises for not producing an heir after seven years. O’Neil and Ferguson successfully capture the animosity of siblings.
The best, strangest and funniest interaction Antoinette has is with an overly affectionate talking sheep (Eric Jordon), who attempts to warn her of the unrest brewing in the country.
In the first act, Jordan provides some of the production’s biggest laughs. Later, in the second act, the sheep becomes more philosophical and tries to educate a captive Antoinette. Jordan still has excellent comedic timing during this more serious scene, but also injects the dialogue with an appropriate amount of weight.
Angelica Sawyer and Violet Dunn have a few background roles throughout, with Dunn having a memorable scene as a revolutionary guarding the royal family. Elias Sawyer plays Antoinette and Louie’s son, who is only slightly more childish than his father.
Director Mark Sickler has successfully made Antoinette more than just a cruel caricature of royal excess. He has shaped her story into a cautionary tale of the fickleness of fame and how women are often far more demonized than their male counterparts.
For more information or tickets go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.