From left: Summer Smith-Hemeon, Barbara Plonski, Stacy Sand, Jennifer McHone Villalobos and Chelsea Hupalowsky in M&D Playhouse's production of "Nunsense" which opened Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — M&D Playhouse’s production of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy about a group of wacky nuns putting on a variety show, opened Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, and will be performed Thursday through Sunday thought Sept. 4.

When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally killed 52 of the sisters with a bad batch of vichyssoise, the remaining sisters are in dire need of funds for the burials. Naturally, the only solution is to put on a show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”

Jennifer McHone Villalobos (left) and Stacy Sand in M&D Playhouse's production of "Nunsense" which opened Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Summer Smith-Hemeon, Stacy Sand, Chelsea Hupalowsky and Barbara Plonski in M&D Playhouse's production of "Nunsense" which opened Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Chelsea Hupalowsky as Sister Mary Leo in M&D Playhouse's production of "Nunsense" which opened Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

