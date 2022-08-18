From left: Summer Smith-Hemeon, Barbara Plonski, Stacy Sand, Jennifer McHone Villalobos and Chelsea Hupalowsky in M&D Playhouse's production of "Nunsense" which opened Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Summer Smith-Hemeon, Stacy Sand, Chelsea Hupalowsky and Barbara Plonski in M&D Playhouse's production of "Nunsense" which opened Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — M&D Playhouse’s production of “Nunsense,” a musical comedy about a group of wacky nuns putting on a variety show, opened Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, and will be performed Thursday through Sunday thought Sept. 4.
When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally killed 52 of the sisters with a bad batch of vichyssoise, the remaining sisters are in dire need of funds for the burials. Naturally, the only solution is to put on a show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth-grade production of “Grease.”
The sisters include Reverend Mother Regina (Stacy Sand); Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices (Jennifer McHone Villalobos); a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne (Barbara Plonski); Sister Mary Leo (Chelsea Hupalowsky), who is a wannabe ballerina; and Sister Mary Amnesia (Summer Smith-Hemeon), the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head.
The original run of “Nunsense” still holds the title of the second-longest-running Off-Broadway show in history behind only “The Fantasticks.” The show also spawned several sequels, including “Sister Amnesia's Country Western Nunsense Jamboree,” “Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical,” “Meshuggah-Nuns!” “Nunsensations: The Nunsense Vegas Revue” and “Nunset Boulevard.”
“Nunsense,” written by Dan Googin, started as a line of greeting cards featuring a nun making quips with a religious angle. The musical’s humor remains on the level of its source material. The comedy here is like that of a sitcom, with lots of puns, plays on words, pop culture references and physical comedy.
Each of the sisters has a secret desire to be a performer. The Reverend Mother was a former circus performer, and on “Turn Up the Spotlight" sings about her desire to return to the stage. The song is a highlight of the production and Sand sings it well. Sand is also funny in a scene in which the Reverend Mother accidentally gets high.
Similarly, the wisecracking Sister Robert yearns to share her talents but the uptight Reverend Mother keeps denying her. This leads to several amusing moments in which Sister Robert tries to sneak her routines, including a series of impressions, into the variety show. She finally gets her moment with "I Just Want To Be a Star," which Plonski has funny hamming it up on.
On “Benedicite,” Sister Leo explains how ballet is an essential part of her morning routine. Later, Sister Leo shows off her ballet skills during an interpretive dance called “The Dying Nun Ballet.” Hupalowsky’s dancing is on point (pun intended), and she makes Sister Leo likable and fun.
Sister Amnesia has the best of these wish-I-was-in-the-spotlight songs with “I Could've Gone to Nashville," a country-flavored ballad that is a good showcase for Smith-Hemeon’s voice.
The best and funniest character is Sister Mary Amnesia. She gets the strongest material in the show, including an audience-participation quiz and the song “So You Want To Be a Nun," which features the foul-mouthed puppet Sister Mary Annette.
Smith-Hemeon is consistently funny with a doe-eyed look throughout most of the precedings. Her forgetfulness is sweet and endearing.
Unfortunately, at the final dress rehearsal I saw, McHone Villalobos had lost her voice, so she lip-synced her lines and songs with the assistance of musical director Laurie Turley. While I can’t comment on her vocal performance, McHone Villalobos’ facial expressions and physicality were amusing and entertaining.
Director Christopher Bellis has developed a nice chemistry between the cast and Turley has them singing well together.
Deborah Jasien has created a fun set that incorporates elements of a middle-school production of “Grease,” including a soda shop counter.
“Nunsense” is a non-demanding evening of theater that doesn’t challenge its audience, but in the dog days of August, sometimes that’s what you need.
For more information or tickets go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
