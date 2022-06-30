TAMWORTH — The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth is kicking off its 92nd season of summer stock theater with Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods,” which opened Thursday, June 30, with daily performances, except Monday, through July 9.
Sondheim’s music and lyrics paired with the book by James Lapine, brings together several Grimm characters, including Little Red Riding Hood (Maya Christian), Cinderella (Mallory Newbrough), Rapunzel (Sara LaFlamme) and Jack (Santiago Sepulveda) with his famous beanstalk.
A witch (Cheryl Mullings) sets a baker and his wife (Michael Ursua and Mary McNulty) on a mission that links all these characters. The witch will reverse a curse that prevents the couple from having children if they get her “a cow as white as milk, a cape as red as blood, hair as yellow as corn and a slipper as pure as gold.” Naturally, the witch has her own ulterior motives.
The Grimm tales were often sinister and, well, grim, but have been dulled over the years. “Into the Woods” restores many of these bleaker elements, including Cinderella’s stepsisters (the funny Vincent Pelligrino and Dyllan Vallier in drag) cutting their feet in an attempt to fit into Cinderella’s slipper.
“Into the Woods” is a curious musical because, structurally, its first act tells a complete, satisfying story with every character getting their happy ending. In fact, a lot of youth productions only perform the first act. The second act reveals what “Into the Woods” is truly about: What happens after happily ever after and the consequences of getting what you wished for.
A Sondheim musical is one of the greatest challenges a musical theater actor can take, as his songs feature complex harmonies and wordy lyrics that don’t seem as if they could possibly fit the musical stanza they go with. But the performers in The Barnstormers’ production acquit themselves well.
Music director Bret Silverman captures all the complexities of Sondheim’s harmonies beautifully and, most important, the lyrics don’t become a jumbled mess. “Into the Woods” has some of Sondheim's most subversive, clever lyrics, and they come through loud and clear.
The tone of “Into the Woods” is a tricky one. Most of the songs are ballads, but many, like “Agony,” a duet between a couple of prince charmings (Robert St. Laurence and Lee Hollis Bussie), are tongue-in-cheek and play against our expectations. The second act takes a much darker tone while still having an irreverent, albeit macabre, sense of humor.
Director Clayton Phillips finds the right balance with just the proper amount of humor and pathos. He also juggles the large cast of characters well, cultivating nice chemistry between the core characters and allowing everyone their moment to shine.
The baker and his wife are essentially the main characters, and Ursua and McNulty bring a sense of warmth and affection paired with underpinnings of frustration toward each other. The baker keeps telling his wife to stay or go home, but she wants to help and go on the adventure.
The baker is a more honest person, where his wife is willing to be more duplicitous. With the song “It Takes Two,” we see them coming to an understanding that they are better together, but Act 2 reveals that the same problems remain.
Cinderella still meets her prince at the ball, but during “On the Steps of the Palace” she questions whether she even wants that life. Newbrough is terrific as Cinderella, and she nicely portrays her conflicted nature, while also capturing her earnestness, as when she talks with her bird friends.
St. Laurence as Cinderella’s prince is hilariously vain. He shines on “Agony” and “Any Moment,” in which he seduces the baker’s wife. St. Laurence is also the wolf who is after Little Red. It is a completely different characterization than the prince. His wolf is equally charming and predatory, but more overtly sinister on “Hello, Little Girl.”
Mullings is relishing every single moment as the witch, a role that features some of the show's most well-known songs, including “Children Will Listen,” “The Last Midnight” and “Stay With Me.” These songs are belters that allow Mullings’ powerful voice to take center stage, but the role is more than a vocal showcase. Mullings earns big laughs but also makes the witch sympathetic with her overprotective relationship with Rapunzel having a tragic end.
Christian and Sepulveda capture the youthful enthusiasm of Little Red and Jack. This comes across most when the two first meet and Little Red doesn’t believe Jack’s stories of giants and golden eggs.
The scenic design by Jonathan Dahm Robertson takes a German expressionist approach in creating the woods that recalls “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari.” The set is enhanced by the lighting design by Kevin Dunn which relies on evocative purples, greens and reds.
Patty Hibbert has supplied an impressive array of costumes that evoke the fairytale feeling. The sound design by Kimberly O’Loughlin uses some well-time sound effects to yield laughs.
With “Into the Woods,” The Barnstormers are off to a rousing start for the 92nd season. It is a polished production performed by a stellar cast.
For more information or tickets, go to barnstormerstheatre.org or call (603) 323-8500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.