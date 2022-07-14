TAMWORTH — The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth continues its 92nd season with Matthew Lopez’s “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” a fun comedy-drama about a straight man in the Florida panhandles who finds an unexpected path to prosperity by becoming a drag queen.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride,” which opened Thursday, July 14, and has daily performances (except Monday) through July 23, stars Jordan Ahnquist as Casey, an Elvis impersonator working at a failing bar owned by Eddie (George Piehl).
Ahnquist makes Casey a charming, easy-going, well-intentioned screw-up who is blindly optimistic. Casey is the kind of guy who manages to bounce a rent check by buying a late-night pizza. His forgiving and friendly landlord Jason (Dyllan Vellier) can no longer let things slide. To further complicate things, Casey’s loyal girlfriend Jo (Kira Sarai Helper) is pregnant.
In an attempt to save the bar, Eddie replaces Casey’s act with a pair of drag queens, Miss Tracy Mills (Brian Charles Rooney) and Rexy (Vallier in a dual role). Casey is kept on as a bartender, but when Rexy passes out drunk one night, he’s thrust into an impromptu drag performance as Edith Piaf.
Casey, reluctantly at first, becomes Georgia McBride. It turns out, he’s a natural and, when Rexy continues to be MIA, Tracy takes Casey on as her new partner. Tracy helps Casey develop his drag persona, and the duo become a sensation. Suddenly, money isn’t a problem for Casey anymore, but he doesn’t know how to tell Jo about his new life.
Ahnquist and Rooney have wonderful chemistry as they build their partnership. There’s great comedy mined from Casey's first awkward steps into the world of drag. Ahnquist gets big laughs in his first performance as Georgia McBride. Later, he shows Casey’s growing confidence and comfort in his new persona.
Rooney is terrific as Tracy. Like any good drag performer, Tracy is confident, sassy, hilarious and commands the space; all qualities that Rooney embodies perfectly. Rooney also gives Tracy patience and grace in taking on the role of mentoring Casey.
The best thing about Lopez’s script is that it doesn’t make Casey or Eddie homophobic. Upon meeting Tracy and Rexy, they are somewhat uncomfortable, but not hateful. Even as Casey first attempts drag, he doesn’t show hints of toxic masculinity.
Casey does ask Eddie if performing in drag “is OK.” All Eddie cares about is that it is profitable. At first, Casey seems to be doing it for similar means-to-an-end reasons but it is revealed there’s more to it than that. Escaping into another persona allows Casey to be a better version of himself.
When Jo finds out, she’s angry. Not because of the drag, but because of the lying. She is also understandably confused and asks if this means Casey is gay. There’s an exploration of what it means for a straight person to do drag.
Vallier as Rexy has a great monologue in which they explain they were brutally attacked in a parking lot as a teen, and yet they still have the courage to go on stage and walk through a parking lot in drag. It is a powerful speech that Vallier delivers with equal measures of hurt and anger.
Similarly, Tracy confronts Casey about what being drag means to him because for Tracy and Rexy it isn’t a hobby, it is a life. If Casey is carrying any shame about it, he must quit. In this scene, Rooney and Ahnquist are both exposed and raw. There’s a vulnerability in the moment that feels honest.
Helper is strong as Jo but the script doesn’t give her a ton to do other than be the supportive wife. Jo is given some shading when she tells Casey that she’s aware she’s on the verge of becoming a nagging wife and potentially an overbearing mother, but she doesn’t want that to be her identity. Helper makes this exchange with Ahnquist feel real.
Ahnquist and Helper have such a natural and likable dynamic together that it is frustrating that for large stretches of the play, Jo is seemingly forgotten. It speaks to the quality of Helper’s performance that we want to see more of Jo.
Lopez chose to make Casey and Tracy the central relationship in the script, but it would’ve been nice to see more of Jo’s response to Casey’s entering into the world of drag. Her acceptance of it is played tenderly, and it is a sweet and affecting moment.
Piehl plays Eddie as equal parts gruff and soft with a dash of befuddlement. It is a fun comedic performance that sneaks in a few hearty laughs.
Director Taylor Shubert deserves credit for getting such authentic performances for his cast as well as providing the show with fun choreography, especially during the entertaining curtain call.
The scenic design by Rachel Rose Burke is a simple brick wall that emulates the stage of a dingy bar, with other elements used to create the backstage area and Casey and Jo’s apartment.
The lighting, sound and costuming by Aaron Curry, Andrew Duncan Will and Patty Hibbert are all top notch.
“Legend of Georgia McBride” is a crowd pleaser with plenty of laughs, pathos and music.
For more information or tickets, go to barnstormerstheatre.org or call (603) 323-8500.
