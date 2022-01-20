CONWAY — Megan Mostyn-Brown’s play “girl.” features at least two references to Liz Phair’s seminal 1993 album “Exile in Guyville,” which was an honest, blunt and raw exploration of being a young woman. Phair described the album as being radical, simply because she was “emotionally forthright.”
It isn’t surprising that “Exile in Guyville” would be one of the influences of “girl.,” which M&D Playhouse is presenting at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway through Sunday, because it too offers a window into what it means to be a girl and a woman, and the harsh realities of being unseen and having to face societal double standards.
“girl.” is broken up into three segments: “Part 1: Things You Can’t Tell Just By Looking At Her,” “Part 2: We Did What We Could With What We Had” and “Part 3: Lessons I’ve Learned.” Part 1 and 3 are both 30ish minute monologues and work as mini one-woman shows. Part 2 features three actors but is still structured as a series of monologues. The difference is the burden of the language is more evenly distributed.
Structurally speaking, Part 1 and 3 feature the heaviest themes and darkest material, with the middle part touching on serious subjects and heartbreak but in a lighter tone. It acts as a bit of a respite.
Director Siobhan Stevens clearly has given her cast the freedom to explore these big emotions and difficult themes. There’s a vulnerability in all the performances that is rare on stage and everyone involved should be applauded for being willing to be so exposed. The sparse set design by Deb Jasien, which incorporates the art of Virginia Moore, helps to reflect the feeling of the piece.
Part 1 centers on Hannah (Seddaly Stevens), a 15-year-old girl facing the aftermath of the suicide of her drug-addicted sister. The monologue is broken up into five segments, surrounding the five days from Hannah’s sister’s death to the funeral. It is revealed that, to dull her hurt, Hannah has been committing self-harm for years.
There’s a candidness and casualness to Mostyn-Brown’s first-person fourth-wall-breaking dialogue that feels real. Hannah starts a thought and moves onto the next before finishing the previous one. This herky-jerky flow has a natural feel. This is how people — especially when dealing with heavy emotions — speak. We lose our train of thought and jump around as we try to piece together and process our pain.
Stevens captures the broken quality of Hannah’s stream of consciousness well. Delivering 30 minutes of dialogue with no one to play off is no small feat and Stevens does rise to the occasion. With few exceptions, including a powerful confrontational reveal of her scars, Stevens’ delivery remains largely on one level with little variation. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing as Hannah is a character who has become emotionally numb.
Part 2 feels more like a teen comedy/drama with 17-year old Lucy (Mackenzie Hester), her mother (Kaitlyn Marshall) and her friend Isaac (Frank Thompson) all addressing the audience about their relationships with each other.
While the actors share scenes together they never speak directly to each other. If they do, the other actor is frozen in time. There are moments when the characters say things simultaneously as when they are quoting a moment from the past.
Lucy is a tomboy-ish wallflower who goes unseen by her peers except for Issac, who is drawn to the fact that she isn’t just another faceless girl in the crowd. Hester and Thompson trade monologues describing why Lucy and Issac like each other. Issac is eager to escape their town and wants to run away with Lucy. There’s a genuine connection between the actors, and they create a sweet, believable sense of teen romance.
But Lucy’s mother fears that life may be repeating itself as she was a teen mom who was taken in by a similarly charming young man who left the minute she became pregnant. History doesn’t repeat itself, but things also do play out as expected. The segment's final moments perfectly capture how huge teen emotions can feel.
Hester nicely captures Lucy’s insecure teen angst and delivers the self-deprecating dialogue in a quick manner that feels right. The way Hester carries herself — slumped shoulders and loose limbs — gives the essence of a girl who still doesn’t feel comfortable in her own body.
Marshall plays a mom that has tried her best. She has given her daughter the space to be herself and become her own person, but she is concerned from afar. Marshall gives a performance that feels honest.
Part 3 features the other 30-minute monologue, this time delivered by Ciara Neidlinger as Lydia, a college student navigating her sexual awaken, only to have her world flipped upside down when she is raped. A pregnancy results and she must decide what to do.
While there’s harrowing dialogue and understandable rage in Lydia, there’s also more caustic wit and humor than in Part 1. Lydia is slightly older than Hannah and is telling the story with some perspective. Unlike Hannah, Lydia isn’t in the moment attempting to process her emotions. She’s had space and time and is more introspective and hopeful.
Neidlinger captures all the complexities of the piece. She makes interesting choices varying her rhythm, tones, inflections and body language, and portrays Lydia as funny, angry, hurt and, ultimately, optimistic. Neidlinger brings us on that journey, and we are there for it every step of the way.
“girl.” is a show that challenges its cast and the audience to face difficult issues and to learn and grow from them. It is a play that is a reminder that we never truly know what someone is going through, but that we should always try to listen without judgment and understand as best we can.
For more information or tickets, go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
