CONWAY — M&D Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap,” which opens Thursday, Nov. 3, with performances Thursday through Sunday for two weeks at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, could be the start of a new tradition for the theater company.
Last fall, M&D produced the murder mystery “Clue: On Stage” and next year has another Agatha Christie production on the schedule.
“Maybe the year after next we could break it up and just do a play version of “Law and Order: SVU,” joked Frank Thompson, who is playing Giles in “Mousetrap.”
Cosette Brochu, who is playing Miss Casewell in the production, quickly seconded this idea.
“I want to be Olivia Benson,” Brochu said. “Or a corpse.”
This type of banter is indicative of the chemistry the “Mousetrap” cast shares. It is always promising when a cast gets along and is able to laugh together. It shows a level of trust and comfort, which is key when sharing a stage. Creating that type of connection is half the battle.
“Mousetrap” director Queenelle Minet is impressed with her cast and the work they’ve already put in during the rehearsal process.
“What I think is amazing about (the valley) is that you've got actors who can actually learn these lines, learn the blocking, get on stage and do a very decent job in a little over a month with a complex play,” Minet said. “It's quite amazing that that kind of talent, stamina and willingness to work that hard exists here in this little town.”
In addition to being a murder mystery, Minet, who has a master’s degree in theater from Northwestern University, sees “Mousetrap” as an exploration of how sometimes life can be so horrid that we wish we could erase the painful memories. The various characters in “Mousetrap” all have different methods for facing or avoiding the past.
“By the end of the play, we do find out who the murderer is but, unfortunately, Christie leaves this somewhat more important question unanswered,” Minet wrote in her director notes.
As with any Christie work, despite the morbid subject matter, there’s a wry sense of humor in “Mousetrap” that Minet and the cast hopes comes through by clearly defining the characters.
“We decided right from the start that we thought the humor would come out if the characters were as real as possible,” Minet said. “So we've been working toward that, and I believe it's working because you guys are just doing your characters and, the way she writes it, there's humor that comes out of it.”
Thompson is enjoying trying to give a more subtle, nuanced performance after more expressive and exaggerated performances in such productions as “Clue” and “Cabaret.”
“I have a lot of respect for anyone's ability to act more subtle and realistic on stage,’ Thompson said.” I've been having a lot of good times trying to do that because it's tough to act like that. When you're on stage, and you do something that feels realistic, it's not always going to display that way. It's so much easier to just be like a giant explosion of emotion instead of a subtle, contained person.”
Brochu, who has appeared in such productions as “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Lion King Jr.,” agrees that she’s also appreciating digging into the intricacies of Christie’s script.
“It’s fun to be subtle,” Brochu said. “Having those subtleties and then seeing the subtleties in other characters. When you read through the script, you're like, ‘What?’ But then we did it a million times and, when we're going through it again, everything is clicking together and everything's making sense. And you're like, ‘Oh, this here corresponds to five pages down the line.’”
Mackenzie Hester, who is playing Mollie and who was memorable in M&D’s “girl.” earlier this year, also admires how smartly written Christie’s script is and the way in which everything connects.
“She is so smart,” Hester said. “You might read it the first time and not think a single thing of what she said but that detail mattered, and it's going to circle back every single time. She connects it. She connects all the dots.”
The attention to detail helps to lay the groundwork for the climax where the characters can finally go over-the-top.
“The characters have been pushed to their breaking point between not knowing who among them to trust, somebody being dead and the police detective hounding them non-stop. It's like the kettle boiling over. It just pops,” said Joe Borsody who is playing Sgt. Trotter and who was also in “Clue” last year.
The cast, which also includes Craig Holden as Paravacini, Grayson Smith as Christopher Wren and Rob Clark as Major Metcalfe, is embracing playing with the red herrings and giving hints to who the killer can potentially be.
“I have to remember that some of my actions are supposed to translate to the audience as “Oh, he might be the murderer’ instead of just a thing my character does,” Thompson said. “That's a fun thing to play with.”
Barbara Plonski, who is playing Mrs. Boyle and was last seen in “Cabaret” and “Nunsense,” is relishing playing the play’s least likable character.
“It's kind of fun being totally reprehensible,” Plonski said. “My character really has very little that is socially redeeming.”
And Plonski’s performance is a preview of things to come as she will be playing Scrooge in M&D’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which opens Dec. 1.
For those who have never seen or read a Christie work, the director and cast point to the fact that “Mousetrap” is the longest running show on London’s West End. With the exception of a pause during the pandemic, it has been continuously performed since 1952.
“You could argue that this is the whodunit that made all the other whodunits,” Borsody said.
For more information or tickets go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
