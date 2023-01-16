Arts in Motion-Little Women-3

From left: Emily Bartley, Rosa Tepe, Jennifer Bradeen, Molly Scott and Ava Frechette in Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s production of the musical “Little Women,” which opened Friday, Jan. 13, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. Remaining performances are Jan 20-22. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO).

CONWAY — Arts in Motion Theater Co. opened its 30th season with a charming and emotionally resonate musical telling of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” which opened Jan. 13, with remaining performances Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., Jan. 21 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.

Alcott’s semi-autobiographical “Little Women” was originally published as two volumes in 1868 and 1869, and chronicles the lives of the March sisters, the fiercely independent Jo (Emily Bartley), the more traditional Meg (Rosa Tepe), the kindhearted Beth (Molly Scott) and the romantic Amy (Ava Frechette).

Arts in Motion-Little Women-2

From left: Isaac Martel, Rosa Tepe, Jennifer Bradeen, Ava Frechette, Rachel Sarracco, Craig Holden, Arthur Baptista and Emily Bartley in Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s production of the musical “Little Women,” which opened Friday, Jan. 13, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. Remaining performances are Jan 20-22. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Arts in Motion-LIttle Women

From left: Emily Bartley, Rosa Tepe, Jennifer Bradeen and Molly Scott in Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s production of the musical “Little Women,” which opened Friday, Jan. 13, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. Remaining performances are Jan 20-22. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.