From left: Emily Bartley, Rosa Tepe, Jennifer Bradeen, Molly Scott and Ava Frechette in Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s production of the musical “Little Women,” which opened Friday, Jan. 13, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. Remaining performances are Jan 20-22. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO).
CONWAY — Arts in Motion Theater Co. opened its 30th season with a charming and emotionally resonate musical telling of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women,” which opened Jan. 13, with remaining performances Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., Jan. 21 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
Alcott’s semi-autobiographical “Little Women” was originally published as two volumes in 1868 and 1869, and chronicles the lives of the March sisters, the fiercely independent Jo (Emily Bartley), the more traditional Meg (Rosa Tepe), the kindhearted Beth (Molly Scott) and the romantic Amy (Ava Frechette).
They live with their beloved Marmee (Jennifer Bradeen) in Concord, Mass., while their father fights in the Civil War. They do have benefactors in the gruff Mr. Laurence (Craig Holden) and the haughty Aunt March (Rachel Sarracco), who is determined to teach etiquette to the rebellious Jo.
The sisters have various suitors, including Mr. Laurence’s grandson Laurie (Will McPherson), Laurie’s tutor John Brooke (Isaac Martel) and Professor Bhaer (Arthur Baptista), who Jo boards with in New York.
Despite its 19th century setting, “Little Women” still feels fresh and vital largely because the character of Jo was so ahead of her time. Jo dreams of being a famous author and refuses to follow society’s rules of womanhood. Sadly, Jo’s struggle to be taken seriously in a male-dominated world remains all too relevant more than 150 years later. Beyond that, the strong familial connection of the sisters is timeless and universal.
All of this is beautifully captured in the musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2005 featuring a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, and music by Jason Howland. Arts in Motion’s production is directed by Mary Bastoni, with music direction by John Waldie.
The set, designed by Bastoni and Matt Haley, has two levels. The first is the Marches’ living room (which also doubles as the board housing). The second level acts as the home’s attic, where Jo writes her “blood and guts” romantic adventures. The two levels allow for Bartley to be on one level reading one of her stories while others in the cast act it out on the second level. This creates dynamic staging opportunities on the songs “An Operatic Tragedy” and “The Weekly Volcano Press.”
The four female leads create an authentic bond as the sisters, including moments of camaraderie as well as bitterness and resentment.
Bartley fully captures Jo’s fierceness, passion, wit and deep love for her sisters. Her magnetic stage presence and powerful voice are showcased during solo songs like “Better” and “The Fire Within Me,” but she graciously shares the stage during ensemble numbers and duets. “Small Umbrella in the Rain” with Baptista is especially delightful, with the two-strong willed characters finally letting their guards down with each other.
The song “Some Things are Meant to Be” features Jo and Beth flying a kite. It is a simple but enchanting effect that adds to the poignancy of the melancholy ballad.
“Delighted,” which features Marmee teaching Meg, Jo and Beth how to behave and dance at a ball, features fun choreography by Aimee Frechette and an exquisite moment of harmony. Aimee Frechette’s best choreography is during “Five Forever,” in which the March sisters welcome Laurie in as an honorary brother.
“Off to Massachusetts” is a sweet and heartwarming scene in which Beth breaks through Mr. Laurence’s gruff exterior by playing the piano for him. It becomes a jovial duet that is wonderfully performed by Scott and Holden.
McPherson brings a goofy, over-eager charisma to Laurie which is showcased on the songs “Take a Chance on Me” and “The Most Amazing Thing.” He has a believable and unforced chemistry with both Bartley and Ava Frechette.
Ava Frechette gives Amy a complete arc from a bratty little sister to a more sophisticated woman, albeit one who is still a bit superficial but nonetheless has a big heart.
Bradeen brings compassion, patience and understanding to Marmee. On “Here Alone,” she brings a real sense of sorrow as she writes to her husband.
Meg doesn’t have as many stand out moments as the other sisters but Tepe is engaging and likable.
The costumes by Patty Hibbert, including several stunning dresses, reflect the period well.
The beautiful score is brought to lush life by a talented live pit orchestra, including Waldie on piano and conducting, Alyssa Ostrowski on percussion, Pauline Peirce on bass guitar, Pat Sarracco on trumpet, George Wiese on trombone, Chloe Sartory on flute, piccolo and alto flute, Andrew Irwin on clarinet, Gideon Richards and Junsung (Henry) Lee on violin, Issac Houghton on viola and Jenny Huang-Dale on cello.
Bastoni and Waldie have done a wonderful job bringing this show to life with a production full of humor, warmth and deeply felt emotions.
