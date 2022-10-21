From left: Robin Croce, Eric Yim, Clay Groves and Andrew Fournier are "Putting on the Ritz" in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein," which opened Friday, Oct. 21, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Robin Croce, Ashley Kerr, Eric Yim and Andrew Fournier in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein," which opened Friday, Oct. 21, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Eric Yim (center) as Frederick Frankenstein is surrounded by his medical students during the song "The Brain" in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT)
Eric Yim (left), Andrew Fournier and Robin Croce have a "Roll in the Hay" in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Frederick Frankentein (Eric Yim) checks on the Monster (Clay Groves) as his lab assistant Inga (Robin Croce) watches in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of "Young Frankenstein" at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — There’s a mania spreading at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. A “Transylvania Mania,” that is. Symptoms include a desire to create monsters, put on the ritz and roll in the hay.
Arts in Motion Theater Co. is presenting Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of his 1974 film “Young Frankenstein” at the Majestic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks. It is one of the most ambitious productions the theater company has taken on, but they largely prove up to the challenge and deliver a hilarious rendition of Brooks’ loony, crass, but sincere, take on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”
While “Young Frankenstein” acts as a parody of Gothic horror and 1930s Universal monster movies, it also works as a revisionist sequel. Victor Frankenstein (Andrew Fournier) has finally passed away, much to the relief of the townspeople of Transylvania Heights. The townsfolk, led by the funny Hunter Tripp, proclaim their joy to be rid of Frankenstein on “The Happiest Town in Town.”
But the Frankenstein bloodline has one last relative, a grandson named Frederick (Eric Yim) who works as a professor in New York. Frederick wants nothing to do with his grandfather’s legacy even going as far as to pronounce his name Fronkensteen. Of course, when he arrives to settle the affairs of his grandfather’s estate, he can’t help but be tempted to continue in the family business.
Aiding him in his journey are Igor (Fournier again), grandson of Victor’s lab assistant; Inga (Robin Croce), a buxom blond lab assistant; and Frau Blucher (Ashley Kerr), the housekeeper and Victor’s former lover. They create a monster (Clay Groves) with expected and unexpected results.
Also in the mix is Freddy’s adorable, madcap fiancee Elizabeth (Kristen Bushway) and Inspector Kemp (Angelique Sawyer), who is suspicious of Frederick, as one of Victor’s creatures tore off her arm and leg.
There’s also a large teen ensemble that fills out the musical numbers. They are all talented singers and dancers that help give the show life and energy.
Full disclosure: I’m predisposed to like this production. My wife is playing Frau Blucher, I regularly discuss films alongside Groves on Magic 104, I grew up with director Jacob Dunham and have a deep and longstanding fondness for Brooks. But, all that being said, this truly is a laugh-out-loud funny production with solid vocal performances led by music director Jennifer Bradeen and fun dance numbers, including “Transylvania Mania,” “Join the Family Business” and “Putting on the Ritz,” choreographed by Aimee Frechette.
Dunham has gotten fun performances from his actors who are all ideally cast, especially the female leads. “Roll in the Hay,” Inga’s innuendo-filled ode hayrides is one of the comedic highlights of the show and an excellent showcase for Croce’s voice and comedic timing. Yim and Fournier provide strong support.
“He Vas My Boyfriend” is another comedic crowd-pleaser with Blucher describing her relationship with Victor in outrageously intimate details. “Please Don’t Touch Me” and “Deep Love” give Bushway the opportunity to channel both Madeline Kahn, who originated the role in the film, and Megan Mullally, who first played the role on Broadway.
Nola Bradeen steals the show for one scene as a blind hermit. She ably sings “Please Send Me Someone,” a humorous call to God to deliver her a companion. The monster arrives to answer her prayers, who she accidentally torments. Her comedic timing is perfect.
The film’s most famous scene, Frederick and the Monster singing and dancing to Irving Berlin’s “Putting on the Ritz,” is expanded to a more elaborate number with Inga, Igor and backup dancers. The scene lives up to its cinematic predecessor as the comedic center piece of the show.
Groves is more than adequate as the Monster, and he has priceless facial expressions throughout the “Putting on Ritz” number. He is also hysterical during a postcoital scene with Bushway.
Fournier is funny as Igor and mostly nails all of the character's most iconic lines, including “walk this way” and “There wolf! There castle!” He also shines in the musical numbers “Together Again” and “Join the Family Business.”
Yim is solid as Frederick with good comedic timing and chemistry with his castmates, but he has some projection issues, which does lead into one of the technical issues with the production. As there’s no live music, the cast is singing along with backing tracks.
The music is too loud and, at times, the cast is struggling to be heard over it. This is particularly true of dialogue scenes and in ensemble numbers like “Surprise” and “Transylvania Mania,” where the harmonies become a bit lost and muddy. This is a quick fix though. I’m sure as the production goes on that the right balance will be found.
The other issue is that the scene transitions which transform the impressive castle set designed by Glenn Paranal-Noble into various different rooms, including the laboratory and library are a bit clunky, but, again, this is something that will likely be smoothed out during the run of the production.
