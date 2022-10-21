10-21-2022 Arts in Motion-Young Frankenstein-Discovering Frau Blucher

From left: Robin Croce, Ashley Kerr, Eric Yim and Andrew Fournier in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein," which opened Friday, Oct. 21, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — There’s a mania spreading at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. A “Transylvania Mania,” that is. Symptoms include a desire to create monsters, put on the ritz and roll in the hay.

Arts in Motion Theater Co. is presenting Mel Brooks’ musical adaptation of his 1974 film “Young Frankenstein” at the Majestic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks. It is one of the most ambitious productions the theater company has taken on, but they largely prove up to the challenge and deliver a hilarious rendition of Brooks’ loony, crass, but sincere, take on Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

10-21-2022 Arts in Motion-Young Frankenstein-Frederick and Students

Eric Yim (center) as Frederick Frankenstein is surrounded by his medical students during the song "The Brain" in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT)
10-21-2022 Arts in Motion-Young Frankenstein-Roll in the Hay

Eric Yim (left), Andrew Fournier and Robin Croce have a "Roll in the Hay" in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein" at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
10-21-2022 Arts in Motion-Young Frankenstein-Putting on the Ritz

From left: Robin Croce, Eric Yim, Clay Groves and Andrew Fournier are "Putting on the Ritz" in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of Mel Brooks' "Young Frankenstein," which opened Friday, Oct. 21, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
10-21-2022 Arts in Motion-Young Frankenstein-Frederick, Monster and Inga

Frederick Frankentein (Eric Yim) checks on the Monster (Clay Groves) as his lab assistant Inga (Robin Croce) watches in Arts in Motion Theater Co.'s production of "Young Frankenstein" at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

