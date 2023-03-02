“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the latest entry in the ever-burgeoning Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it is the worst reviewed one to date.
Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes shows 48 percent of critics giving it positive reviews and Metacritic, which averages critics’ ratings, shows an average rating of 48 out of 100. Cinemascore, which polls audiences leaving the movie, gave “Quantumania” a B.
For context, the only other MCU movie to get a B was “Eternals,” with the vast majority of films receiving an A, and the first “Avengers,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” receiving at A+.
Two recent MCU movies, “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” received B+ Cinemascores. Even if their grosses weren’t as high as some of the past entries, “Love and Thunder” still made a total worldwide box office of $761 million and “Multiverse of Madness” brought in a total of $955.8 million worldwide.
All this has led to many think-pieces asking if this is the sign that the MCU is beginning to lose its audience. “Quantumania” continues to show signs of superhero fatigue. While “Quantumania” opened to a solid $104 million, it had the steepest second week drop of any movie in the MCU with 69.9 percent, putting the second weekend box office down to $32 million.
“Quantumania'' is the 31st film in the MCU. Additionally, there are seven live-action series on Disney+ (with more to come), five adult-oriented shows that were produced for Netflix, three shows produced for ABC, one that was on Hulu and another on Freeform. That’s not even getting into the animated shows. Not all of these shows are essential to understanding the MCU but many of the Disney+ series are. To put it mildly, that is a lot, even for a fan.
I have more or less enjoyed all of these films and series. Some are better than others, but none have been outright awful. It is an embarrassment of riches, and it may be too much of a good thing.
“Quantumania” probably falls somewhere in the middle of the pack, and its biggest fault is that it's the 31st film in a series. If this was the 10th film, people would likely be holding it in higher regard. As people are familiar with the formula and the visuals, it feels like more of the same. For some, it feels like a placeholder film that promises better things to come.
But “Quantumania” — which sees Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathyn Newton), original Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and original Wasp Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) getting sucked into the quantum realm where they discover a whole micro society — has its charms.
The best thing “Quantumania” has going for it is that it is often wonderfully weird and is populated with strange creatures that would make even the aliens in “Star Wars” do a double take. It is easy to take for granted that Marvel produces $200 million films that are allowed to be deeply idiosyncratic.
Thirty or 40 years ago, it would be hard to imagine films as quirky as “Quantumania” or “Love and Thunder” being made on this scale. If you told comic fans in the 1990s they’d get to see a live-action version of the floating head character M.O.D.O.K., they’d call you crazy.
The problem is that there is a formula. These films often create vivid and unique worlds populated with interesting characters that cannot fully be explored, because the film must end with the heroes battling the latest villain.
This is limiting but “Quantumania” benefits from having one of the MCU’s most intriguing baddies yet: Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Majors brings gravitas, charisma and a genuine sense of menace. Thankfully, Kang isn’t a one-and-done villain and is being set up as the next big bad for the franchise.
“Quantumania” has one of the best casts of the MCU, with everyone giving strong performances. Pfeiffer, who is finally given something to do in these movies, stands out. The father-daughter relationship with Newton also makes sure there are emotional stakes.
Part of the appeal of the previous two “Ant-Man” movies was their small scale and lower stakes. Some of those simple pleasures are lost by upping the ante. This is balanced by Rudd’s every man persona and humor, which helps to ground the chaos around him.
So, yes, “Quantumania” is more of the same. For those invested in the MCU that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. So far, I’m still invested but it may be time to slow down the output a bit and give people a chance to get excited about the MCU again.
