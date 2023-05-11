Writer/director James Gunn returns to complete his trilogy with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post “Avengers: Endgame” and over all.
The “Guardians of the Galaxy” films have been among the strongest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because Gunn manages to bring his unique tone and perspective to the Marvel template. He also puts a focus on character over plot. It also helps that his films are largely self-contained.
The Guardians were key to the battle against Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and Gunn has to continue threads set up in those films but other than that, “Vol. 3” isn’t connected to past or future Marvel films and is able to tell its own story.
This is the first trilogy of films within the MCU written and directed by a singular person, and it shows. Gunn makes quirky films with big emotions. The scale of his superhero films, for both Marvel and DC, have been large, but the stakes have been intimate and personal.
While “Vol. 2” focused on Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and his relationship with his God-like father, “Vol. 3” focuses on Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and his tortured origins. Early in the film, Rocket receives a potentially fatal injury, and there’s limited time to save him.
The only way to help him is for the rest of the Guardians to find and confront The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), the mad scientist who created Rocket in an obsessive quest to create the perfect being. In terms of plot, that’s it but having a story light on plot allows for time to develop the characters and pay off threads established in the previous “Guardians” films.
Gunn weaves in a series of flashbacks showing how Rocket was transformed from a simple raccoon to the talking, intelligent creature he is now. There are scenes of animal cruelty that are surprisingly dark for the typically light MCU.
While all the animals are computer animated, some of the imagery — which includes Rocket's fellow captive animals who have mechanized limbs that make them look creepy even if their personalities are cute — may disturb young viewers, and even some adults.
These flashback scenes are heartbreaking. The relationships Rocket creates with the other animals, including an Otter named Lylla (Linda Cardellini), are endearing and sweet but inevitably tragic.
Gunn doesn’t use any of these visuals or themes lightly. They help to grow Rocket as a character and establish our hatred for The High Evolutionary, who is one of the best villains the MCU has had.
This is not a sympathetic villain like so many of the other MCU of late. This is a straight up evil, psychopathic mofo. Iwuji doesn’t hold back in playing him and creates a truly loathsome, unsettling character.
Over the course of two films and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” Gunn has gathered a large cast of characters. It’s to his credit that he manages to juggle all of them. While some get more attention than others, every character gets a character arc. Yes, even Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), the talking, tele-kinetic Russian dog, who has a running gag with Kraglin (Sean Gunn).
Outside of Rocket, the characters to get the most attention are Peter and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). The Gamora Peter knew died in “Infinity War.” The one in “Vol. 3” is from a past timeline and has no memories of her time with the Guardians. Circumstances bring her back into the fold, which is a struggle for the grieving Peter.
Gamora's dynamic shift with not only Peter but her sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), who went from antagonist to full member of the Guardians, keeps things from becoming too familiar and gives Saldana something new to play.
Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) are still paired as a comedic duo and earn laughs but get to have their more serious moments. Drax in particular has a great emotional payoff.
Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who was teased at the end of “Vol. 2,” is a secondary adversary. He’s a powerful being with a childlike innocence that Poulter plays well, but he gets a bit lost in the mix. It’s the one element that doesn’t feel 100 percent necessary. Even so, the character gets some laughs and is given a decent arc.
As always, Gunn has pulled together a great soundtrack. Where the previous films opened with the upbeat “Come and Get Your Love” and “Mr. Blue Sky," "Vol. 3” opens with an acoustic version of Radiohead’s melancholy “Creep,” which instantly establishes that this film will have a different tone. The film concludes with Florence and the Machine’s joyous “Dog Days Are Over.” Even with his music choices, Gunn creates a journey that feels emotionally earned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.