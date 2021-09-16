“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios’ first film to introduce a new character since 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” proves the Marvel Cinematic Universe still has legs post-“Avengers: Endgame” even with untested material.
Over the four-day Labor Day weekend, “Shang-Chi,” the first Marvel film to star an Asian hero, made $94.67 million domestically. That is the best opening of the pandemic and would be a good number even during normal circumstances. As of printing, the film has made $262 million worldwide. This is significant because “Shang-Chi” is hardly a household name and lead Simu Liu was plucked out of relative obscurity.
The success of “Shang-Chi” points to the continued popularity of the Marvel machine but also to the importance of representation. It provides further evidence that not only is there a market but a hunger to see different faces and cultures. People want to see themselves reflected on the big screen.
It also helps that “Shang-Chi” is a good film. While a couple of returning characters and the post-credit scenes connect this to the MCU, this is largely a self-contained story that feels like something different and fresh.
In flashbacks, we see that Shang-Chi (Jayden Zhang as a boy, Arnold Sun as a teen and Liu as an adult) was trained by his father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Chiu-Wai Leung), to be an assassin. Xu Wenwu is the head of the Ten Rings, a terrorist organization named after the mysterious rings that imbue him with power and immortality. When his father gives him his first assignment, Shang-Chi runs.
For a decade, Shang-Chi attempts to live a normal, unobtrusive life as a valet in San Francisco alongside his best friend Katy (Awkwafina). These early scenes, including a breakfast with Katy’s family, recall “The Farewell,” which also featured Awkwafina.
These scenes offer a sense of community and family and in short order establish a real connection between Shang-Chi and Katy. More of these scenes would’ve been nice, but this is a superhero movie, so Shang-Chi’s past inevitably catches up to him sooner rather than later.
In a tremendous fight scene on a city bus, a group of thugs — including one with a machete for an arm (Florian Munteanu) — are quickly dispatched by Shang-Chi. It is one of many well-choreographed and staged fights. Liu appears to be doing most of his own fighting and stunts and these fights aren’t a chopped together mess. In the bus fight, the choreography by Andy Cheng even incorporates some of the humor and style of Jackie Chan.
Later, there’s a fight on scaffolding on the side of a skyscraper in China that is equally dynamic and thrilling. This sequence is stunningly shot with Bill Pope’s cinematopher recalling Roger Deakins’ work on “Skyfall.”
Shang-Chi and Katy are on a mission to find his sister Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) before his father does. Eventually, there’s a not-so-happy family reunion. Xu Wenwu seeks the mystical land of his deceased wife (Fala Chen) as he believes she still exists there. He will do whatever to get her back, even burn the land to the ground. Shang-Chi and Xialing want their mother back, but not at the cost of others’ lives.
Xu Wenwu is a sympathetic villain. He has a dark and ruthless past but the desire to see a lost loved one is relatable. We are able to feel for him thanks to a flashback in which we see a dance-fight beautifully performed by Leung and Chen. It is a scene full of grace that, without any words, allows us to see these two fall in love. Xu Wenwu gave up his barbarous lifestyle for her only to fall back into it once she’s murdered.
Leung, a legendary Chinese actor making his first appearance in an American film, brings a tragic poignancy to the role that helps make Xu Wenwu one of MCU best villains. This will make comic book fans happy as Xu Wenwu is actually The Mandarin, one of Marvel’s comics most renowned villains, but a problematic one in terms of broad Asian stereotyping. “Shang-Chi” addresses this head on.
A version of The Mandarin previously appeared in “Iron Man 3” as portrayed by Ben Kingsley. A twist involving Kingsley’s version angered some comic books fans, but “Shang-Chi” also addresses this issue in a way that is entirely unexpected and delightful. It retroactively makes “Iron Man 3” better.
Liu is charismatic and likable as Shang-Chi, so it is unfortunate that a lot of his easygoing charm gets lost during a massive exposition dump in the second act that requires him to simply nod solemnly. But when things pick up again in the third act, his performance comes back to life. He is believable in the fight scenes, but also brings humor to the lighter scenes and pathos to the dramatic ones, particularly in scenes with Michelle Yeoh as his aunt.
Awkwafina is the comic relief character but also acts as the avatar for the audience as we are pulled into a magical and outlandish world. She is funny throughout and has an unforced chemistry with Liu. It is also nice that she isn’t made into a love interest but is simply a loyal friend.
“Shang-Chi” is another winner for Marvel, which is showing no signs of slowing down. As long as they keep making strong character-driven films like “Shang-Chi,” I’m here for it.
