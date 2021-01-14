“WandaVision,” Marvel Studios’ first series for Disney+, is something completely different for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: A tribute to classic sitcoms.
Last we knew, the super-powered synthezoid Vision (Paul Bettany) had been murdered by Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity War” and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) was grieving the loss of her lover. But as the first episode of “WandaVision” opens, the couple are happily married and moving to a quaint 1950s suburbs.
There’s no explanation and, as the episode unfolds, you wonder if this is simply a what-if scenario for these characters. What if Wanda and Vision existed in a black-and-white 1950s sitcom in the style of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” complete with commercial breaks?
As the first episode continues, there are hints that something more is going on. The idea that there is unrest or something sinister under the surface of this idyllic sitcom world continues through the second and third episodes giving the series a touch of “The Twilight Zone.”
Head writer Jac Schaeffer perfectly emulates the cornball writing and plots of a 1950s sitcom with the first episode centered around a disastrous dinner party with Vision’s boss (Fred Melamed). In a nice addition, sitcom veteran Debra Jo Rupp of “That 70’s Show” appears as the boss’ wife.
The second episode has Vision behaving drunk at a talent show because a piece of gum has literally gummed up his works (as shown by amusing hand-drawn animation). The humor is perfectly in tone with the period, but also slips in sly satire like no one being able to tell Vision exactly what they do at his 9-5 office job.
Similar to the 1998 film “Pleasantville,” the first two episodes drop in elements of color into the black-and-white universe before fully transitioning into color at the end of the second episode. The second episode begins to move into the 1960s era of sitcoms in which shows like “Bewitched,” which “WandaVision” patterns a lot of Wanda’s witchy powers after, made the switch from black-and-white to color.
By the third episode, “WandaVision” has taken on the bright aesthetics of late 1960s-early 1970s shows like “The Partridge Family” and “The Brady Bunch.” As the nine-episode series continues, “WandaVision” will transition into other sitcom eras.
Series director Matt Shakman meticulously re-creates the look and feel of classic sitcoms. The first episode was even filmed in front of a live studio audience. Subsequent episodes use laugh tracks.
Director of photography Jess Hall used 47 different lenses to create seven different periods. This attention to detail extends to the lighting as well.
“The 1950-1970s episodes are shot almost entirely with period tungsten lighting,” Hall said in press materials. “LED lighting doesn't make an appearance until the later episodes that are situated in the 2000s.”
Any sitcom worth its salt has a catchy theme song and “WandaVision” doesn’t fall short in this regard. Each episode receives a new theme song written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the Academy Award-winning team behind “Frozen” and “Coco.” These songs and the opening credit sequences not only flawlessly pay homage to the current episode’s time period but have a playful vibe similar to the series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”
The performances are also on point with Bettany and Olsen ideally capturing the specific cadence and mannerism of the various sitcom styles. Bettany gets to loosen the normally stiff Vision up a bit and show off his assured comedic timing. Olsen is particularly good at echoing the chirpy, sing-song style of speech of early sitcoms but then completely drops it when the cracks begin to show in the not-so-perfect world.
When these moments happen, Shakman does a nice job of creating a sense of unease that there is something very wrong before seamlessly switching back to sunny sitcom-mode. It is a delicate tonal balance.
Kathryn Hahn, as the nosy neighbor, a staple of all sitcoms, and Teyonah Parris as one of Wanda’s suburban friends, also nail their performances while also dropping hints to something larger at play. Parris’ character has a bigger role in the greater MCU that will be further explored as the series continues.
“WandaVision” is a welcomed change of pace for Marvel Studios that offers a strong mix of humor and mystery. For Marvel fans it is a must see, but it will also play well for lovers of classic TV.
The first two episodes debut Friday, Jan. 15, on Disney+ with the remaining episodes debuting each subsequent Friday through March 5.
