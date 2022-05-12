One of the biggest criticisms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that there is a visual sameness to each film but, thanks to the hiring of director Sam Raimi, that is not the case for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
Over the course of 28 films, Marvel Studios has hired a slate of talented directors, including Ryan Coogler, Shane Black, Taika Waititi, James Gunn, Joss Whedon and others. All of them have brought something distinct to their films through tone, characterization and humor. This is especially true of Gunn and Waititi.
Raimi is the first director Marvel has hired who is a visual stylist. It was feared that he would be restricted by the MCU playbook but this is fully a Sam Raimi film. And Marvel didn’t hire “Spider-Man” Raimi, they hired “Evil Dead” Raimi.
When “Doctor Strange 2” was first announced, it was called the MCU’s first horror movie, and that wasn’t a lie. There are sequences of suspense, effective jump scares, arresting visuals and even disturbing deaths.
It feels like Marvel gave Raimi carte blanche to do whatever he wanted within the restraints of a PG-13 rating. This feels like a film he would’ve made in the 1980s if he had all the money of a major studio at his disposal.
“Doctor Strange 2” also marks the return of composer Danny Elfman to the MCU. He previously scored “Avengers: Age of Ultron” but his score felt a bit familiar and unremarkable. Elfman, a frequent collaborator with Raimi having scored his “Spider-Man” movies, “Army of Darkness” and “Darkman,” feels similarly unchained.
Elfman’s score is his most musically adventurous in years and perfectly meshes with Raimi’s visuals. This is most true during a literal musical battle between two Doctor Stranges (Benedict Cumberbatch). They hurl musical notes at each other in a sequence that music scholars, aficionados and teachers will be analyzing for years.
The plot centers around Doctor Strange protecting America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a girl who has the power to jump between alternate realities known as the multiverse. She is being pursued by demons who want to claim her powers for themselves.
The first half of the film does feel like a typical MCU film, including a battle with an octopus creature with a giant eye. Slowly though, Raimi begins interjecting more of his style. Around the midway point is when the horror elements come to the fore, as Strange and America are on the run from an adversary as unstoppable as the Terminator.
Strange taps Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to help in defending America but she’s dealing with her own struggles in the aftermath of the Disney+ series “WandaVision.”
This leads into another criticism lobbed at the MCU. Some critics are bothered that you have to have watched all of the MCU to understand each new film. They see watching previous films and TV shows in the franchise, to understand the latest entry, as homework
The MCU is an example of serialized storytelling. Some films in the franchise are more self-contained and standalone than others, while some entries do require knowledge from several previous films and TV series to fully enjoy them.
For fans already invested in the series, they are rewarded for their time by seeing story arcs payoff, characters and relationships grow and by finding playful Easter eggs to past films, TV shows or comic books.
“Doctor Strange 2” benefits greatly from having seen “WandaVision” as it makes Wanda’s motivations more clear, but it is possible to watch the film without having seen “WandaVision.” I saw the film with someone who hadn’t seen “WandaVision,” and they were able to follow the events just fine and thoroughly enjoyed the film.
Part of this goes to the strength of Olsen’s performance which continues the exploration of grief from “WandaVision.” This is award-worthy work, but likely will be ignored come award season because it is in a superhero film.
Cumberbatch is also doing strong work. In the first film, Strange had to learn humility. Strange is still struggling with his arrogance, which may feel redundant, but the screenplay by Michael Waldron, who also created the “Loki” series, delves into the root of Strange’s need to always be in control.
The rest of the cast, including Benedict Wong’s Wong, Rachel McAdams’ Dr. Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo, are all terrific. Ejiofor is frustratingly given less to do, especially since he was hinted as being a major adversary at the end of the first film. On the flip side, McAdams is given more of an active role in the climax. Cumberbatch and McAdams create moments of genuine pathos among the mayhem.
There’s one sequence in “Doctor Strange 2” that naysayers will point to as proof that the MCU is merely a machine that only exists to push upcoming films and to provide shameless fanservice.
These cameo-laden scenes could easily be removed and not hurt the overall arc of the story, although it does up the stakes of how far a character is willing to go to reach their objective.
But, so what if this sequence is a bit fanservice-y? For fans, it is fun, and lest we forget, movies are supposed to be fun. And “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'' is a wild ride that is tons of fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.