CONWAY — Memories are sometimes all we have of the past. Distorting and morphing and reconfiguring with time, memories can be both a comfort and curse. This is the central theme of Jerry Bisantz’ “Sunday Visitors,” which is being performed at M&D Playhouse on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway.
“Sunday Visitors” centers on Rose (Karen Gustafson), an 86-year-old, wheelchair-bound stroke victim living out her final days in a nursing home (a sterile, white set designed by Eric Jordan). She is unable to speak coherently but we are able to hear her thoughts through a series of fourth-wall breaking monologues.
Rose’s daily life has become a meaningless loop. As she puts it, she is pushed around in her wheelchair and left alone in hallways. Sometimes she is placed in front of the TV, which she hates but is unable to articulate. She still has her mind, which she retreats into replaying and reshuffling memories.
These trips to the past include scenes of blossoming love between young Rose (Alicia Tirey) and her future husband Pete (Zach Poster). Tirey and Poster, who previously appeared together as a couple in M&D's “Barefoot in the Park,” have a charming and warm chemistry together. Bisantz’ dialogue for young Rose and Pete has the spark and wit of classic screwball comedies, and Tirey and Poster deliver it impeccably.
There are also visits from Rose’s alcoholic father (Joe Borsody). Rose’s memory of her dad shifts throughout the play. At first, he is shown as a lumbering, abusive monster to hide from, but later we are shown him as a gentle guide. In our minds, we always hope our parents are a protective figure, even if memory would prove otherwise.
Borsody is good in these scenes and plays each side of the character well, being intimidating and tender as needed.
There’s a fascinating scene in which Rose is caught in a debate between her father and Father Martin (Bob Rowe). The dialogue plays with the idea of a father in the religious sense versus a parent. Rose has to pick between her two “fathers” in a struggle that represents her internal struggle over whether her life is worth living anymore.
Rose’s fertile imagination also manifests Cain (Mark Sickler), the adult version of her aborted son. Cain taunts both older Rose and younger Rose as well as Rose’s father. We learn that his future would have gone down a dark path. To justify her decision, her mind has made Cain awful, someone she doesn’t have to regret giving up. Cain’s ugliness also represents Rose’s guilt, and he haunts and stalks her memories.
Cain is the embodiment of all a parent’s worst fears in how a child will turn out. He’s dirty, crass and cruel. Sickler, who originated the role of Cain more than 20 years ago, is perfectly sleazy and loathsome in the part. And yet, Sickler allows one moment of humanity to shine through in which he wishes his “little sister” — the child Rose kept — good luck. It is a fleeting, but poignant, moment.
That little sister is Franny (Melissa O’Neil, who also directed), who doesn’t merely exist in memories, but is visiting her mother at the nursing home after a long absence.
The scenes between Rose and Franny are heart wrenching, as Franny desperately tries to connect with her mother. O’Neil and Gustafson find the painful truth in these scenes. Rose comes to life when she’s offered a piece of chocolate and is shown a picture of her grandchild, but these moments of connection are brief. When Franny shares some bad news, Rose retreats back into her mind.
Throughout the show, Gustafson amazes. She taps into a whole range of emotions from pure joy as she revisits her youthful love — even escaping her wheelchair for a dance with Poster — and horror at facing her father and Cain at their worst. As Rose’s grip on reality begins to slip, Gustafson plays it delicately. She finds the tragedy, but also allows Rose to have her dignity.
O’Neil as a director has done a wonderful job guiding her cast, including Grayson Smith and Christine Thompson as staff at the nursing home, through the emotionally dense material. This type of material could easily become melodramatic or overwrought, but all the performances are perfectly modulated.
Smith continues to be a chameleon. Lazy Dave, who can barely be bothered to do his job, is a small role, but Smith disappears into it. Thompson, as the far kinder of the two nursing home employees we meet, gives a performance that projects kindness. We believe she genuinely cares about Rose.
“Sunday Visitors” is just over an hour long but it packs a lot into that short time. It is an emotionally rewarding play that is ideally performed by this talented cast.
For more information or tickets go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
