TAMWORTH — Sarah Rozene has accepted the position of artistic director of The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth.
Rozene is no newcomer to The Barnstormers, having designed 20 productions dating back to 2010. Her educational pedigree includes a BS in theater arts along with an MFA from Brandeis University.
Her partnership with The Barnstormers signifies a groundbreaking event in the theater’s history with the hiring of our first woman artistic director.
Rozene is well-versed in the business of the theater, having worked as a freelance theater designer and director since 2007 in the greater Boston area. She has also served as theater director, interim director of the Drama Center and Senior Lecturer at Curry College.
Rozene has a true love and appreciation of our theater. She is well-respected within the Barnstormer family and has a true understanding of the BST heritage.
The board of directors said it has the utmost confidence in Rozene’s ability to embrace, execute and present productions that honor The Barnstormers rich heritage, while acknowledging the evolving culture and addressing contemporary social issues such as inclusion and diversity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.