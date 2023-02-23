2-23-2023 M&D Secret Garden

Maja Stanley (left) and Blujay Groves in M&D Playhouse's production of the musical "Secret Garden," which opened at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway on Thursday, Feb. 23. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — M&D Playhouse is offering a lavish presentation of “The Secret Garden,” a musical adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic children’s novel, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway, Thursday through Sunday for the next four weeks.

Set during the early 20th century, “Secret Garden” centers on Mary Lennox (Maja Stanley for the first two weeks and Chloe Laine for the second two weeks), an English girl growing up in India who is orphaned following a cholera outbreak. She is sent to live with her emotionally distant uncle Archibald (Michael Murphy), who lives in the Yorkshire Moors in a large English country house.

Michael Murphy and Alicia Tirey in M&D Playhouse's production of the musical "Secret Garden," which opened at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway on Thursday, Feb. 23. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
From left: Zack Balkcom, Michael Murphy and Alicia Tirey in M&D Playhouse's production of the musical "Secret Garden," which opened at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway on Thursday, Feb. 23. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Maja Stanley (left) and Alexander Lottman in M&D Playhouse's production of the musical "Secret Garden," which opened at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway on Thursday, Feb. 23. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

