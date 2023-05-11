5-11-2023 Wolves-Cast

From left: Alex Sweeney, Ashe Rabideau, Ella Hikel, Nola Bradeen, Emma Arnold, Isabelle Frechette, Rosa Tepe, Ava Frechette and Zoe Daigle in Arts in Motion Theater Co's Young Producers Guild's produuction of "The Wolves," which opened Thursday, May 11, at Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — “The Wolves,” a potent teen drama about a girls indoor soccer team, opened Thursday, May 11, at the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School in North Conway with additional performances set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This is the third production of the Young Producers Guild branch of Arts in Motion Theater Co. In terms of scale, “The Wolves,” by Sarah DeLappe, is barebones — the set includes green astroturf and, for one scene, a goal — but, emotionally, this is the all-teen production company’s most complex and ambitious production.

5-11-2023 Wolves

From left: Isabelle Frechette, Nola Bradeen, Emma Arnold, Ashe Rabideau and Ella Hikel in Arts in Motion Theater Co's Young Producers Guild's production of "The Wolves," which opened Thursday, May 11, at Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
5-11-2023 Wolves-2

From left: Zoe Daigle, Isabelle Frechette, Ella Hikel, Nola Bradeen and Alex Sweeney in Arts in Motion Theater Co's Young Producers Guild's produuction of "The Wolves," which opened Thursday, May 11, at Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

