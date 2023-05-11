From left: Alex Sweeney, Ashe Rabideau, Ella Hikel, Nola Bradeen, Emma Arnold, Isabelle Frechette, Rosa Tepe, Ava Frechette and Zoe Daigle in Arts in Motion Theater Co's Young Producers Guild's produuction of "The Wolves," which opened Thursday, May 11, at Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
CONWAY — “The Wolves,” a potent teen drama about a girls indoor soccer team, opened Thursday, May 11, at the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School in North Conway with additional performances set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
This is the third production of the Young Producers Guild branch of Arts in Motion Theater Co. In terms of scale, “The Wolves,” by Sarah DeLappe, is barebones — the set includes green astroturf and, for one scene, a goal — but, emotionally, this is the all-teen production company’s most complex and ambitious production.
The play is structured as a series of pre-game conversations as the nine girls on the Wolves team warm-up and stretch. The characters are only referred to by their numbers, and, through the various bits of chit-chat and gossip, we slowly learn about these girls.
DeLappe’s dialogue has a ring of truth. The rhythm and flow feels natural and has the cadence of real world exchanges. DeLappe also doesn’t hold back with the language. Curse words flow freely because, whether you want to accept it or not, teens do swear.
The show is marketed as PG-13, but if this were a film it would be R-rated for language. (The rule is more than one F-bomb earns you an R, and this play has several, as well as other colorful language.) There’s also frank conversation about menstruation, abortion, sexual assault and death. If you have fragile ears, this play may not be for you.
The cattiness and cruelty that girls can often have toward each other is captured here well, but at the same time, there is a sense of sisterhood. There are moments when these girls realize that they went too far with something they said and show true remorse.
There are often three or four conversations going on at a time leading to overlapping dialogue. As in real life, characters will try to jump in and out of the different discussions, sometimes adding something meaningful and sometimes contributing nothing of value. When someone says something wrong, the other girls attack mercilessly.
While there isn’t a plot per se, there are plot points and character arcs. New girl No. 46 (Zoe Daigle) becomes a major subject of conversation as she’s the mysterious homeschool kid who just moved to town. She is also an excellent player, leading to jealousy from team star No. 7 (Rosa Tepe).
Daigle does a nice job portraying an awkward, weird girl trying to connect with an already established clique of friends. She has a powerful scene in which she starts loudly singing a chant based upon one of the insults the other girls were using against her.
Tepe’s No. 7 is probably the most abrasive, rude and foul-mouthed of the team and part of this comes from being a stand-out player, which brings a level of confidence that can morph into arrogance. Tepe acts this well but also allows No. 7 to be vulnerable when things don’t play out as expected.
The final scene has the team facing a tragedy. The cutting banter and fast overlapping dialogue goes away and is replaced with long silences and a sense of not knowing what to say or how to say it. It’s an emotional raw scene that builds to all the girls crying as a mom (Aimee Frechette) of one of the players delivers a wrenching monologue.
Director Ava Frechette, who also plays No. 14, navigates all of this well. She has done an excellent job with her cast with everyone matching the naturalistic quality of the dialogue. There are times where the cast’s delivery feels so unforced that the words stop feeling written. There’s a feeling of spontaneity and authenticity in all of the performances.
The whole cast, which also includes Alex Sweeney as anxiety-ridden No. 00, Nola Bradeen as No. 2 who may be struggling with an eating disorder, Isabelle Frechette as No. 6, Ella Hikel as No. 8, Ashe Rabideau as jokester No. 13 and Emma Arnold as team captain No. 25, is a strong ensemble with no weak links. Arnold and Hikel both make their stage debuts and impress.
“The Wolves” is a powerful play that has been exceptionally well-produced. It is admirable work that should be seen.
