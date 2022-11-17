There are many first signs of winter. First morning frost. First snow. First day below freezing. But there’s one that is universal no matter where you live: The first barrage of new Christmas-themed romantic comedies.
Netflix showed remarkable restraint waiting until Nov. 10 to release “Falling for Christmas,” which is being marketed as a return for Lindsay Lohan, who, like so many former child actors, went down a dark path for a while. Based on recent interviews promoting “Falling for Christmas,” she seems happy and healthy.
“Falling for Christmas” is essentially a Hallmark or Lifetime Christmas movie. These are (Christmas) cookie-cutter movies with interchangeable characters and plots. Netflix got into the business of making these types of holiday movies a few years ago. They are just as cheesy and formulaic as their Hallmark counterparts, but the writing tends to be a slight cut above.
Generally speaking, these films feature fallen former stars or actors best-known for TV. It usually isn’t a sign your career is going well if you’re starring in one of these films. In Lohan’s case, it is actually nice to see her in a lead role, recapturing the energy she had in movies like “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls.” The Lohan so many of us grew up with is back and it is a welcomed return.
Lohan stars as Sierra Belmont, the spoiled heiress of a hotel magnate (Jack Wagner). Her vapid boyfriend Tad (George Young) is an influencer who is more interested in maintaining his personal brand than a meaningful relationship.
Tad’s proposal attempt on top of a secluded mountain peak leads to a skiing accident that leaves Sierra with amnesia and Tad wandering the woods with the aid of a fisherman named Ralph (Sean Dillingham). Sierra is found by Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet), who just so happens to own a charming ski lodge with a vacant room.
Per formula, Jake is a widower raising a precocious daughter (Olivia Perez) with the help of her grandmother (Alejandra Flores). Oh, and this may be the last season for the lodge because people are more interested in flashy ski resorts. Will they be able to save the lodge? Does Santa’s belly shake like a bowl full of jelly?
Sierra quickly discovers she has no skills. There are comical scenes where she struggles to make a bed, clean a toilet, make breakfast and do laundry. Naturally, she learns to do all these things and discovers she likes making her own bed and breakfast, something the pampered pre-amnesia Sierra never had to do.
The plot of an heiress with amnesia who is taken in by a working Joe is borrowed from the 1987 comedy “Overboard” starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The big difference is that Russell’s character maliciously posed as Hawn’s husband to get back at her for a previous slight. Of course, they fall in love and, when she regains her memory, all is forgiven.
In “Falling for Christmas,” Jake doesn’t recognize Sierra and is just a really good guy. It would’ve been nice if the film had a little bit of the edge of “Overboard.” Sierra isn’t even that spoiled and snooty. Even before her memory loss, Sierra is shown wanting more from her life, so there’s not much of a character arc, but what am I saying? This is not that kind of movie. Depth and subtlety are not on the menu here, and that’s fine. This is a comfort food buffet with only the sweets.
“Falling for Christmas” isn’t going to win any awards and isn’t a new holiday classic, but Lohan is actually quite strong here and helps elevate the material. It is sort of heartwarming to see Lohan clearly enjoying herself and back in control of her natural charms.
Also, the subplot with Tad and Ralph lost in the woods is pretty funny. Honestly, that’s the love story I wanted to see.
