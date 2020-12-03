“Godmothered,” a Disney+ original film available on Friday, follows what could be called the “Elf” formula in which a naive protagonist from a magical place travels to the real world and warms the heart of a cynic with their innocent charms.
Disney successfully used this template with 2007’s “Enchanted,” in which an animated Disney princess (Amy Adams) was pulled into a live-action modern-day New York. The studio revisited this model again last year with “Noelle,” which focused on Santa’s daughter (Anna Kendrick) traveling to Phoenix, Ariz., when her brother (Bill Hader) gets cold feet about taking over the family business.
Now, just a year later, Disney is back with another variation on the theme. This time it is a fairy godmother in training (Jillian Bell) who heads to Boston to help a single mother of two (Isla Fisher) find her one true love.
Fairy godmothers have become obsolete, because the headmistress of the godmother academy (Jane Curtin) is still preaching unrealistic fairy tale expectations of gowns, dances and happily ever afters.
The Motherland — yes, that’s what it is called — will be shut down in a matter of days, and all the fairy godmothers will be reassigned as tooth fairies. Eleanor (Bell) is desperate to be a fairy godmother and finds one last assignment: Mackenzie (Fisher), who she quickly discovers is no longer the 10-year-old girl who wrote for assistance from a fairy godmother.
What follows is a bunch of fish-out-of-water jokes with Eleanor not understanding anything about the real world and attempting to apply fairy-tale logic to everyday situations. “Enchanted” covered similar ground and did it better. That being said, there’s a recurring gag involving a raccoon named Gary who, thanks to a spell, is helping out around the house with mixed results.
“Godmothered” is a tricky one to review. The script by Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack is about on the level of a Disney Channel Original film, but the production value and filmmaking — director Sharon Maguire also directed “Bridget Jones’ Diary” — is a cut above Disney Channel. The acting from the two leads and supporting cast, including Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Mackenzie’s sister and Artemis Pebdani as one of Mackenzie’s co-workers, also elevates the material.
Bell and Fisher are among the funniest women working today, but neither have truly broken out. Bell is often part of comedic ensembles that use her to good effect and she had a great lead turn in last year’s “Brittany Runs a Marathon.” With the exception of “Wedding Crashers,” Fisher’s talents have never fully been utilized.
“Godmothered” allows Bell to show a softer, sunnier side, and she is fun and cute, but doesn’t quite reach the heights of Adams effervescent work in “Enchanted.” Fisher has the more thankless role of the cynic who has her heart warmed. To her credit, she adds a good deal of emotional grounding to the part. Both Bell and Fisher are effortlessly charming and likable and manage to keep us invested through the film’s clunkier elements.
But there’s a lot of things that don’t really work in “Godmothered.” Chief among them is an unnecessary and annoying narration by June Squibb as an elderly fairy godmother. There’s only one line of narration that gets a laugh: “I don’t see what’s so bad about being a tooth fairy. You only work nights and you always have change in your pockets.” That line could have easily been moved into the main dialogue.
The world building is vague and unclear. The fairy godmothers exist in their own land, but they can be reassigned to being tooth fairies. Do the tooth fairies have their own land, too? Do the two lands merge? Will there be a fairy war over jobs and which land will be usurped?
There’s a plot point involving Eleanor losing her magic if she doesn’t return before the portal to the Motherland is shut. But why? There’s no ticking clocking in which all magic disappears if Eleanor doesn’t help Mackenzie find her true love. It is just an arbitrary decision by Curtin’s Moira. This is meant to give a sense of urgency to the final act but it doesn’t work. Curtin shows up for a final confrontation simply because Screenwriting 101 said there needed to be a conflict with a villain in the third act.
But then a funny thing happens. The ending actually works way better than it has any right to. Eleanor and Mackenzie both learn an important lesson about the meaning of true love and happily ever after that subverts expectations in a way that is surprisingly moving. The concluding moments show more sophistication than anything that preceded them and help to make the film work in spite of itself.
“Godmothered” also benefits from being a Christmas movie that doesn’t oversell itself as such. In fact, the Christmas elements really only come in around midway. There’s a big holiday number at the end that is delivered with unexpected restraint.
Similarly, there’s a scene with Eleanor singing “My Favorite Things” with Mackenzie’s kids (Jillian Shea Spaeder and Willa Skye) that brings some real warmth and cheer.
“Godmothered” is as generic as they come but goes down as easy as a glass of eggnog. Kids won’t be hung up by its unfocused elements and if adults go with the flow neither will they. It is a film with its heart very much in the right place, and that goes a long way.
