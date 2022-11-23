Every holiday season, we get a few more versions of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” making it quite possibly the most adapted story ever written. OK, maybe The Bible could give it a run for its money, but that’s also a pretty popular book this time of year.
I’ve been saying I don’t need to see another take on “A Christmas Carol.” But then something like “Spirited,” a truly original variation on the Dickens classic, comes along and makes me completely eat my words.
“Spirited” imagines Jacob Marley (Patrick Page) and the Ghost of Christmas Past (Sunita Mani), Present (Will Ferrell) and Yet to Come (voice of Tracy Morgan) as an afterlife enterprise, that each year chooses a miserly “perp” that they haunt in hopes of changing them for the better.
The four main ghosts have a whole ghost research and creative team behind them that spend a whole year preparing for the big day. This clever behind-the-scenes aspect of “Spirited” gives it a unique feel among “Christmas Carol” adaptations.
Oh, and “Spirited” is also a full-blown Broadway-style musical complete with elaborate song-and-dance numbers. The songs are written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the writing team behind “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman.”
Ferrell, already the star of one holiday classic with “Elf,” stars as the Ghost of Christmas Present who is thinking about retiring, which would mean he could be human again. But he wants one more haunt to take on a case that has been labeled “unredeemable.” Present believes this new target could be the one to make a real impact.
The perp is Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds), a consultant who likes to stir division and cause conflict to ensure his clients, including politicians, get what they want. Similar to “Scrooged,” which featured Bill Murray as a modern-day Scrooge, Clint is aware of “A Christmas Carol,” and so, when his haunting begins, he cynically sees through all the ghosts’ tricks.
Past is quickly taken out of the game because she is seduced by the smooth-talking Clint. Mani, who was so good in the Netflix series “Glow,” is funny as she keeps asking Present if Clint has said anything about her.
With Past out, Present has to take on double duty. He decides to go rogue and take Clint to the past of the only saved unredeemable: Ebenezer Scrooge. This leads to the film’s best and funniest song, “Good Afternoon,” a tribute to the insulting power of that phrase.
As Clint tries to manipulate Present, they start to like each other and a role reversal begins to happen, with Clint wanting to help Present connect with his assistant Kimberly (Octavia Spencer), who is able to see Present. Spencer and Ferrell have a sweet, awkward chemistry together.
Ferrell and Reynolds are hardly trained song-and-dance men but they acclimate themselves nicely. Both are supported by a strong ensemble that helps fill out the songs. While Ferrell doesn’t have the strongest singing voice, the songs are nicely tailored to him with many starting it in a sing-talk style before morphing into full songs.
The songs have the typical musical-theater sound. They’re good without necessarily being super memorable, but are fun and engaging in the moment. It is easy to imagine this converting to stage and absolutely killing it with a live audience.
“Unredeemable” is one of the stand out songs, and it packs a huge emotional punch. This is the Oscar-bait song, and it is hard to imagine it not getting a nomination. It is sung by Ferrell who gives an affecting performance.
And that’s the most unexpected element of “Spirited.” We expect Ferrell and Reynolds to have great comedic chemistry together — and they absolutely do — but they are also given strong dramatic moments throughout. Ferrell is actually underplaying for most of the film, with brief flashes of the typical Ferrell persona coming out.
“Spirited” has a big heart, but it never becomes cloying because it also has just the right amount of snarkiness. Director and co-writer Sean Anders, with his writing partner John Morris, have found the right balance of humor and pathos as they did in their previous film “Instant Family.”
In finding a new angle on the material, “Spirited” still honors Dickens’ core themes of it never being too late to change and the power of one person’s kindness to make the world a better place.
“Spirited” is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, so hopefully enough people will discover it as it deserves to become a new staple of the holiday season.
