As part of Friday’s Disney+ Day, the streaming service debuted “Home Sweet Home Alone,” which is believe it or not, the sixth film in the “Home Alone” franchise. Yep, when you weren’t paying attention, the “Home Alone” series ballooned beyond the initial three theatrically released films.
The original “Home Alone” became an instant holiday classic in 1990, and its first follow up, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” is nearly as classic, despite being a near carbon copy in a new location. “Home Alone” is the better film, but “Lost in New York” may be funnier.
While “Home Alone 3” was still written by John Hughes and did play in theaters, it didn’t feature Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern or Catherine O’Hara. It was a new kid and family and was nothing special.
“Home Alone 3” is really only noteworthy as one of Scarlett Johansson’s first films. No, she wasn’t the kid left home alone, but wouldn’t that have been something? Oddly, six films into this franchise and there hasn’t been a gender-swap of the formula.
The fourth and fifth film installments were bottom-of-the-barrel TV films that put in the bare-minimum effort. If you have seen these at all, it is because you were conned into buying a box set of the complete franchise.
So, now we have “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a semi-remake/semi-sequel that is fine. Unlike the last two entries, it does have some budget and puts some effort in, but it is far from a new classic.
To its credit, “Home Sweet Home Alone” isn’t a beat-for-beat remake. In fact, the opening scene introduces us to our would-be burglars, a married couple with kids reluctantly selling their house, before introducing the new kid who will be left at home through a convenient misunderstanding.
Pam (Ellie Kemper) and Jeff McKenzie (Rob Delaney) discover they have a rare doll valued at $200,000 that they believe 10-year-old Max (Archie Yates) stole after a hostile encounter with Jeff. They decide to steal the doll back, but Max goes on the defense because he believes they are out to kidnap and sell him.
The screenplay, written by Streeter Seidell and current “Saturday Night Live” cast member Mikey Day, actually spends more time with the McKenzies than with Max and his family. We like them and their family. This creates a bit of a disconnect when they are at the receiving end of the series’ signature cartoon violence at the climax of the film.
When the burglars Harry and Marv fell victim to Kevin McCallister’s booby traps in the first two films, it was funny because they were clearly the bad guys. They were the Coyote to Kevin’s Roadrunner.
“Home Sweet Home Alone” is at odds with itself. It clearly wants to do something new with formula but also feels obligated to include the expected elements. Because of this, certain scenes — the family treating Max poorly which inspires his wish to be alone and the chaos to get to the airport for a Christmas vacation — feel protracted. Even the booby-trapped house at the end feels rushed.
The subplot of Max’s mother (Aisling Bea) trying to get home to him gets shortchanged the most. This element in the original worked because the writing was there to support it and because O’Hara sold the emotion. Bea isn’t given any good scenes to truly sell her desperation to get home to her son. Her scenes feel shoehorned in simply because they’re supposed to be there.
But Yates, who was one of the kids in Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” is fun and engaging. He’s probably the best kid the series has had since Culkin. Alas, because so much time is given to the McKenzies’ side of the story, he isn’t given much to do.
Kemper and Delaney are good together and do earn some laughs. I laughed way too loud and long at a bit involving a door. Kemper has some line readings, especially during the climax, that are genuinely funny.
Devin Ratray reprises his role of Buzz McCallister in an entertaining extended cameo that establishes that this film exists in the same universe of the first two. In addition, there are a few amusing Easter eggs like a remake of “Angels with Filthy Souls,” the black-and-white gangster movie that scared Kevin, and a box of Little Nero’s Pizza.
The invaluable Kenan Thompson also pops in to get a few laughs as a Realtor.
“Home Sweet Home Alone” is probably the third-best “Home Alone” movie but that is faint praise. Kids will enjoy it and adults who grew up on the original films will find some things that will make them smile, but this one isn’t likely to become a holiday staple.
