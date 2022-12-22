Peter Billingsley, who played the Red Ryder BB Gun-obsessed Ralphie Parker in “A Christmas Story,” makes a most welcomed return to the role for the first time in nearly 40 years in “A Christmas Story Christmas.”
The original “Christmas Story,” based on the stories of Jean Shepherd, who also served as the film’s narrator, was set in 1940 and depicted a Depression-era Christmas.
“A Christmas Story Christmas” is set in 1973 with Ralphie having his own family, wife Sandy (Erinn Hayes) and kids, Mark (River Drosche) and Julie (Julianna Layne). Following the death of his Old Man, he returns home to give his grieving mother (Julie Hagerty, replacing a retired Melinda Dillion) a perfect Christmas.
This isn’t the first sequel to “A Christmas Story.” Shepherd re-eamed with “Christmas Story” director Bob Clark for “My Summer Story” (aka “It Runs in the Family”) in 1994. Even though it was a direct sequel, given the 11 years since the original, the characters were recast with Kieran Culken playing Ralphie and Charles Gordin and Mary Steenburgen as his parents.
Ralphie’s new obsession in “My Summer Story” was finding a spinning top that could defeat the new bully in the neighborhood. It got a limited theatrical release and fell into obscurity despite doing a decent job of capturing the feel of “A Christmas Story.” It is available on DVD but isn’t streaming anywhere.
In 2012, there was the direct-to-DVD sequel “A Christmas Story 2” that, like most straight-to-DVD sequels, was made to capitalize on the name recognition of a popular title but was made on the cheap with little effort. Despite having Daniel Stern as the Old Man, it should be avoided.
In addition, there were several made-for-TV adventures featuring Ralphie that both pre- and post-date “A Christmas Story,” including 1976’s “The Phantom of the Open Hearth,” 1982’s “The Great American Fourth of July and Other Disasters” (starring Matt Dillon as Ralphie) and 1985’s “The Star-Crossed Romance of Josephine Cosnowski,” all produced for PBS. Jerry O’Connell starred as Ralphie in the PBS/Disney Channel co-production “Ollie Hopnoodle’s Haven of Bliss” in 1988. So, if you want more Ralphie Parker, there’s no shortage of content, and all these TV productions can be found on YouTube.
As for the most famous Ralphie, Billingsley continued to work, but mostly behind the camera as a producer and director, typically of films starring buddies Vince Vaughn and Jon Faverau, including “Four Christmases,” “The Breakup,” and “Couples Retreat.” He was even a producer on “Iron Man” and had a small role that he reprised in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
Unlike “A Christmas Story 2,” “A Christmas Story Christmas,” which is streaming exclusively on HBO Max, was clearly a passion project for Billingsley, who co-wrote the screenplay with Nick Schenk. He has done a good job of recapturing the voice and feel of the original film.
In addition to Billingsley, several other kids from the original are reprising their roles as adults, including Ralphie’s friends Schwartz (R.D. Robb) and Flick (Scott Schwartz), Ralphie’s little brother Randy (Ian Petrella) and the bully Scut Farkus (Zack Ward).
It is great to see them back and their appearances go a long way to re-creating the feel of the first film. Despite being decades older, they slip right back into their roles, especially Robb and Schwartz, who still have a competitive relationship. The infamous triple-dog dare does make a return.
Also returning are Ralphie’s fantasy dream sequences, including a new encounter with the criminal Black Bart. The best one has Ralphie imagining his family taking a turn for the worst following the failure of this Christmas.
There’s a lot of nostalgic throwbacks to the original, including a return to the Higbee’s department store for another visit with Santa. It is one of the best scenes as we get to see the adult perspective with Ralphie running around frantically trying to get all the items on his kids’ wishlists.
Naturally, there’s a new bully. This one rides around on a snowmobile destroying snowmen. Ralphie’s kids get their revenge in a satisfying fashion.
While most of the film does rely on callbacks, there are a few scenes that do find their own charm. Ralphie bringing his son to Flick’s bar is a cute scene that captures that feeling as a kid of getting to do something grownup for the first time.
The film, directed by Clay Kaytis, does a nice job of emulating the warm nostalgic glow of the original film mixed with a grungy look of the 1970s.
But “A Christmas Story Christmas” works because of Billingsley who is still able to perfectly embody Ralphie, including that impish grin and giggle when he thinks he’s gotten away with something. One of his best scenes features him guilt-tripping his brother into coming home for Christmas. Billingsley also narrates the film and finds a similar tone and rhythm to the late Shepherd.
The late Darren McGavin’s Old Man isn’t in the film but his presence is felt throughout with visual and audio flashbacks. The central theme of the film is Ralphie paying tribute to his father and that emotional core helps make the film more than a shameless cash grab. There’s even a reveal late in the film that may bring on the tears.
“A Christmas Story Christmas” isn’t as classic as its predecessor, but it is a worthy companion piece and makes for an entertaining holiday double feature.
