Last week, I noticed “Ernest Saves Christmas” was added to Disney+. As a longtime defender of “Ernest Saves Christmas,” the second in the series of films starring the dimwitted Ernest P. Worrell, I was thrilled to see the inclusion of a film that I feared was going to fade into obscurity.
Ernest P. Worrell was created in 1980 by the Nashville advertising agency Carden & Cherry with the late Jim Varney and was used in various local and national television ad campaigns across the country. In the ads, Ernest would pitch various products to the unseen Vern.
With the popularity of the character growing, Carden & Cherry decided to transition into TV and film. Ernest's first starring role in a film was in 1987’s “Ernest Goes to Camp.” There was also a Saturday morning sketch comedy series in 1988 for which Varney earned a Daytime Emmy.
The first four Ernest films, “Ernest Goes to Camp,” 1988’s “Ernest Saves Christmas,” 1990’s “Ernest Goes to Jail” and 1991’s “Ernest Scared Stupid,” were produced by Disney under their Touchstone Pictures label.
After “Ernest Scared Stupid,” which deserves to become Halloween staple, underperformed, Disney walked away from Ernest, but the character lived on in five more films — all but one of which went direct-to-video. There’s a noticeable drop in quality after the Disney years, but those first four films have their charms.
Similar to Pee-Wee Herman, Ernest is an adult with a childlike innocence. He has a tendency to speak in malapropism (like Channel No. 5 perfume) and isn’t too bright but he is very, well, earnest. Ernest also dons various disguises to get out of a bind. This allows Varney to show off his versatility.
In “Ernest Saves Christmas,” Ernest portrays a snooty assistant from a governor’s office, a backwood snake wrangler and an elderly woman with a walker. The rubber-faced Varney’s comedic antics are similar to those of Jim Carrey, but it would be like if Carrey went on to star in nine Ace Ventura movies instead of having the career he had.
Ernest is a character in the tradition of classic slapstick performers like the Three Stooges and Abbott and Costello, in the sense that Ernest has a different occupation, location and set of characters in each film. In “Ernest Saves Christmas,” Ernest is a cab driver that picks up Santa (Douglas Seale) at the airport in Orlando.
“Ernest Saves Christmas” is special because Seale’s version of Santa is genuinely one of the best ever put on screen. Seale projects an understated jolliness, warmth and sincerity. When he talks about the magic of Christmas you truly believe every word he says.
The simple but effective plot centers on Santa having to pass the torch onto a replacement (Oliver Clark) lest the magic will fade away. Also along for the ride is a runaway (Noelle Parker) who gives Varney and Seale someone to play off of, and a couple of elves (Buddy Douglas and Patty Maloney) who go on an outlandish high-speed sleigh around with Ernest.
There’s also an amusing subplot involving airport baggage handlers (Gailard Sartain and Bill Byrge) — the only other recurring characters in the franchise — dealing with Santa’s reindeer.
Now, I’ll be the first to admit that my nostalgia for this movie may have colored my judgment. I was 5 when this movie was released, so I was the target demographic for this sort of goofiness. With that in mind, I reached out to some local teenagers who had never seen it before to get their perspective on the film.
Clay Groves, program director of Magic 104 and host of the Magic Morning Show, watched it with his kids, Zoe, 14, a freshman at Kennett High School and Sam, 12, sixth grader at Jackson Elementary School. Both enjoyed the film, with Zoe calling it “super funny” and “ridiculous in a good way,” and Sam saying “it was really funny and very dumb.”
As for Clay, he said it was better than he remembered and that he even shed some tears, but I wasn’t supposed to tell you that.
Abbie Vaughan, 19, a sophomore at the University of Southern Maine, and a 2020 Fryeburg Academy alum, called it a “warm family movie that is perfect for the holidays.”
“This movie would have been right up my alley when I was a child,” Vaughan said. “I am a big fan of humorous Christmas movies like “Elf,” “The Grinch,” etc. Any movie with a goofy hero is my kind of movie. I also liked all the different subplots that were presented.”
Cheyenne Lyons, 17, of Conway, a junior at Kennett High School, also found the movie to be amusing.
“The beginning really hooked me in with some guy just giving hints he’s Santa and the other guy not putting it together as they are going through the bag check in the airport,” Lyons said. “The girl was a really good character, and I actually felt bad for her.”
Grayson Smith, 19, of Fryeburg, Maine, admitted that “Ernest Saves Christmas” was a decent family film that he probably would’ve loved as a kid, but that, overall, it was disappointing. While he thinks the character is funny and that Varney plays him to perfection, Smith believes Ernest is the film’s biggest issue and the “wrong use of the character.”
“He’s too stupid and simple of a character to hold his own for an entire film, which makes the fact he had nine films even more baffling,” said Smith, a 2020 graduate of Fryeburg Academy. “While he worked in short form commercials and short skits, he just became mind numbing as a leading character. Maybe if he was a side character in a greater comedy film it would work better.”
The Conway Daily Sun’s photographer Rachel Sharples, 22, of Conway, also didn’t much care for it.
“There were definitely parts of the movie that made me chuckle and the idea of Santa finding his replacement is neat, but I never found myself really engaged,” Sharples said. “Also, some of the humor just didn't land with me like I thought it probably was meant to, like the many instances of wacky car- and sleigh-driving.”
For Sharples, it wasn’t her cup of tea, which I absolutely get. Ernest is an acquired taste, especially for adults. The enjoyment of Ernest film depends on how much mileage you get out of Varney’s shtick.
Ernest works best when he’s integrated into a good plot and surrounded by strong characters. Varney’s mugging for the camera appeals most to children, but there’s a sweetness to Ernest that makes him endearing.
“Ernest Saves Christmas” is available on Disney+, free on IMDb TV and can be rented from Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Vudu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.