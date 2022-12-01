12-1-2022 M&D Christmas Carol-Scrooge and Christmas Past

Barbara Plonski as Ebby Scrooge and David Bellis-Bennett as the Ghost of Christmasn Past in M&D Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

CONWAY — ‘Tis that time of year again for M&D Playhouse’s annual production of the Charles Dickens’ holiday staple “A Christmas Carol,” which opened Thursday at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway and is being performed Thursday through Sunday for the next three weeks.

Calvin Fougere as Tiny Tim and Michael Murphy as Bob Cratchit in M&D Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LAUREN LAPLANTE-TRIPP PHOTO)

While M&D regularly performs “Christmas Carol,” they use a different adaptation each time to keep the material fresh. This year, director Christopher Bellis has done the adaptation himself. The twist he adds gender-swaps the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. It is now Ebby Scrooge (Barbara Plonski) who is visited by the spirits of Christmas Past (David Bellis-Bennett), Present (Amanda Allard) and Yet to Come (Susan Colarusso).

Kayla Simmons Castellanos (left) as Belle and Sherie Bellis-Bennett as young Ebby Scrooge in M&D Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LAUREN LAPLANTE-TRIPP)
Barbara Plonski as Ebby Scrooge in M&D Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Frank Thompson as Fred in M&D Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LAUREN LAPLANTE-TRIPP PHOTO)

