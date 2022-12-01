Barbara Plonski as Ebby Scrooge and David Bellis-Bennett as the Ghost of Christmasn Past in M&D Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)
Calvin Fougere as Tiny Tim and Michael Murphy as Bob Cratchit in M&D Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LAUREN LAPLANTE-TRIPP PHOTO)
Kayla Simmons Castellanos (left) as Belle and Sherie Bellis-Bennett as young Ebby Scrooge in M&D Playhouse's production of "A Christmas Carol," which opened Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway. (LAUREN LAPLANTE-TRIPP)
CONWAY — ‘Tis that time of year again for M&D Playhouse’s annual production of the Charles Dickens’ holiday staple “A Christmas Carol,” which opened Thursday at the Eastern Slope Inn Playhouse in North Conway and is being performed Thursday through Sunday for the next three weeks.
While M&D regularly performs “Christmas Carol,” they use a different adaptation each time to keep the material fresh. This year, director Christopher Bellis has done the adaptation himself. The twist he adds gender-swaps the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. It is now Ebby Scrooge (Barbara Plonski) who is visited by the spirits of Christmas Past (David Bellis-Bennett), Present (Amanda Allard) and Yet to Come (Susan Colarusso).
It isn’t an arbitrary decision, and there’s a kernel of a good idea in making Scrooge female. Scrooge still falls in love with Belle (Kayla Simmons Castellanos and Christine Thompson) which proves to be complicated in Victorian England. In addition, Scrooge’s business partner Jacob Marley (Hunter Tripp and Ken Turley) harbors a secret crush for Scrooge. This creates a love triangle that isn’t fully explored.
While we are told Scrooge and Belle received looks of disgust, we are not shown this. A scene depicting this during Scrooge’s visit to her past would have strengthened the themes of persecution.
When the breakup scene with Belle occurs, the dialogue is swapped with young Scrooge (Sherie Bellis-Bennett) now begging Belle to stay. Belle loves Scrooge, but can’t deal with the societal pressures. She wants a family and a child, something Scrooge cannot provide.This becomes the reason Scrooge becomes cold.
The struggles of a lesbian businesswoman in Victorian England is a fascinating concept. It is the most compelling addition to Bellis’ adaptation and should have been the focus, but the idea is left underdeveloped and is largely forgotten in the second act.
Bellis’ adaptation has also left some of the iconic dialogue feeling stilted or rushed, which unfortunately makes several scenes feel flat. Much of Dickens’ wit has been drained from the script. Bellis has has swapped out most of Dickens’ charm and humor for an emphasis on the on the ghoulish morality tale and theme of acceptance.
One brief scene involving a trio of characters (Cheyenne Lyons, Cosette Brochu and Tripp), making cutting remarks following Scrooge’s death, provides one of the productions only laughs. Allard also offers fleeting levity as she mockingly dances around Scrooge in an attempt to make her smile during their journey through the present.
Plonski, coming fresh off a similar role in “The Mousetrap,” may not have caught up with her lines as it felt like she was often struggling at times. Since I am reviewing the final dress rehearsal, I will give her the benefit of the doubt. Hopefully, her performance will improve over the course of the production as she becomes more immersed in the character.
The strongest performances come from Michael Murphy as Bob Cratchit, Christine Thompson as Mrs. Cratchit and Frank Thompson as Scrooge’s nephew Fred. The best scenes in the production involve the Cratchit family, which have a genuine sense of warmth and connection. Similarly, Frank Thompson provides a real sense of joy in his scenes as Fred.
The production is padded out with several scenes of caroling. The carols are well sung by the large ensemble and do help with a few of the scene transitions but, more often, feel like filler. These numbers also leave the stage looking cluttered. The caroling becomes distracting during the climax as the singing overlaps with the dialogue.
The lighting design by Michael Clark Wanson provides a different color for each ghost with green for Marley and Past, orange for Present and red for Yet to Come. The use of red is most effective helping to create a feeling of dread during those scenes.
The costuming by Patty Hibbert effectively evokes the era. The choice to have the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come wear a plague mask instead of the traditional black cloak is unique and makes the character truly creepy.
Over the years, I’ve watched a lot of productions of “Christmas Carol” and discovered that due to its universal themes and powerful text, some scenes always work. But, it is a tricky balancing act to get “Christmas Carol” just right. This production is a valiant effort that doesn’t quite reach its full potential.
For more information or tickets, go to mdplayhouse.com or call (603) 733-5275.
