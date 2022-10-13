In honor of Arts in Motion Theater Co.’s upcoming production of Mel Brooks’ musical version of his film “Young Frankenstein,” which opens Friday, Oct. 21, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway, I wanted to look back at the films of Brooks.
As a child growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, my first introduction to Brooks was either 1987’s “Star Wars” parody “Spaceballs” or 1993’s “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.”
“Men in Tights'' was what hooked me because, as a kid, I was a big fan of Robin Hood. I wanted more, and took it upon myself to immerse myself in of Brooks’ back catalog of films. What I didn’t realize was “Men in Tights” was a bit of a greatest hits, with lots of callbacks to Brooks’ previous films.
This included a return of the iconic line “It's good to be the king” from “History of the World, Part 1”; a joke about how a Black sheriff worked in “Blazing Saddles”; Richard Lewis’ sheriff’s moving mole in “Men in Tights” being similar to Marty Feldman’s Igor’s ever-shifting hump in “Young Frankenstein”; and the song “Men in Tights” lifting the melody and structure from “Jews in Space” from “History of the World.” Critics dismissed this as lazy writing, but, in hindsight, these references act as Easter eggs linking Brooks films.
Brooks was instrumental in creating the parody genre. Modern examples of the genre tend to lazily re-create scenes from movies with a slight comedic twist. Sometimes this is effective, but, more often than not, films like “Date Movie” or “Epic Movie” forget to write an actual joke. Just making the reference is supposed to be funny.
Brooks generally avoided doing direct scene re-creations in his parodies. The major exception was his Alfred Hitchcock parody “High Anxiety” which featured parodies of scenes from films like “Psycho” and “The Birds.”
“Spaceballs” has characters like Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis), Pizza the Hut (Dom DeLuise), Yogurt (Brooks), Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) that have obvious “Star Wars” counterparts, but Brooks gives them different personalities and creates original scenes for them. In fact, the plot for “Spaceballs” has more in common with the 1934 romantic comedy “It Happened One Night” than “Star Wars.”
Rather than directly lampooning specific films, Brooks satirized the conventions of a genre. Brooks’ films also call attention to the artifice of filmmaking with fourth-wall-breaking gags like characters going by the orchestra playing the score.
“Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein” first and foremost had original stories that could stand as actual examples of the Western and horror genres. Then, Brooks filled those stories with jokes.
“Young Frankenstein,” in particular, is so accurate in emulating the style of 1930s monster movies (it even uses the original laboratory equipment from “Frankenstein”) that it could actually work as a sequel to the original series of “Frankenstein” films, albeit one with a lot of jokes.
Amazingly, “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein,” arguably his two most famous films, both came out in 1974. Both were massive hits and gave Brooks carte blanche to do whatever he wanted.
Brooks made the bold decision to make “Silent Movie,” an homage to silent film comedy, which itself was a silent movie. It was a risk, but to draw in crowds, he populated the film with cameos from some of the biggest stars of the time, including Burt Reynolds, Paul Newman, James Caan, Liza Minnelli, and his wife Anne Bancroft. It worked, and the film was a moderate hit.
This was followed by “High Anxiety” to finish out the 1970s. Brooks’ output as a director was more limited in the 1980s, with only “History of the World” in 1981 and “Spaceballs,” but he also did a lot of work as a producer producing titles such as “To Be or Not to Be,” which he starred in with Bancroft. For some of the films he produced, including “The Elephant Man” and “The Fly,” he removed his name because he was afraid the films wouldn’t be taken seriously.
His last film as a director was 1995’s “Dracula: Dead and Loving It,” a sort of spiritual sequel to “Young Frankenstein.” It is his weakest film, but has a couple of standout scenes, most notably a vampire staking with copious amounts of blood.
But Brooks has kept busy. In addition to the stage adaptations of “The Producers” and “Young Frankenstein,” he has done voice acting and, at 96 years old, is developing “History of the World, Part 2” as a series for Hulu.
Late film critic Roger Ebert often told the story of sharing an elevator ride with Brooks shortly after his first film, “The Producers,” came out in 1968. A woman got onto the elevator, recognized Brooks and said, "I have to tell you, Mr. Brooks, that your movie is vulgar." Brooks smiled and replied "Lady, it rose below vulgarity."
That perfectly encapsulates the tone of both the film and Brooks’ career as a whole.
The “Producers,” which won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, beating out “2001: A Space Odyssey,” centers on a down-on-his-luck producer (Zero Mostel) and an accountant (Gene Wilder) raising more money than they need for a surefire flop, and taking the excess cash and running when the show closes opening night. After all, investors and the IRS don’t care about a flop.
“Springtime for Hitler,” the musical within the film, is so over-the-top offensive that it becomes absurdist comedy, and the crowd goes from hating it to loving it. This is the key to Brooks’ comedy.
Brooks hasn’t been canceled because he is rarely mean-spirited and, when he is, the targets had it coming. “The Producers” isn’t making fun of Jews, but Nazis. By turning Adolf Hitler and Nazis into clowns, he isn’t trivializing World War II or the Holocaust, but taking away their power.
In “Blazing Saddles,” there is heavy use of the N-word leading many to claim that the movie could never be made today with our overly sensitive ears. I don’t know if that is entirely true. “Blazing Saddles,” which is about a Black man being made sheriff of a small Western town, isn’t making fun of Black people, but racists.
Cleavon Little’s Bart is the smartest, coolest character in the movie, whereas the townsfolk and villains are depicted as morons and buffoons. The villains, naturally, never accept Bart, but the townspeople eventually do, and the film, for all its low-brow humor, has a clear anti-racism message that is still relevant today.
