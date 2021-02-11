Tuesday will be my 38th birthday. Birthdays are often a time of reflection. In keeping with that idea, I wanted to explore the films that shaped me into the person I am today.
In thinking back on the movies I watched the most in my youth, I noticed many were adventure stories like “The Neverending Story,” “Labyrinth,” The Last Unicorn," "The Goonies," “Back to the Future,” “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones.”
It is unsurprising that I was drawn to these films as they offered escapism and sparked the imagination. In most cases, they involved journeys to fantastical lands with a youthful surrogate that allowed me to place myself in the adventure. I vividly remember running around my backyard pretending to get up to 88 miles per hour, thus zapping myself into a different time like Doc and Marty.
What is more telling about the films I watched as a child, is how many of them had a strong element of satire, subversion and parody, including “Ghostbusters,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Spaceballs” and the aforementioned “Labyrinth” and “Back to the Future.”
As a child, I liked these films because they were silly and weird. I didn’t fully grasp the satirical elements or implications, but it is clear that watching these films at an early age gave me an affinity for comedies that play on multiple levels. This is why these films have remained with me because viewing them now is a different experience. It is also easy to see how these films shaped my sense of humor — dry, sarcastic and goofy with flashes of darkness.
The more I think about it, it isn’t surprising that many filmmakers around my age — plus or minus a decade — are also influenced by films that critique society or pop culture. We are currently in an era of meta or self-aware filmmaking. So much of our media is self-referential and is directly or indirectly making call backs to the past. “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane’s whole empire is based on this.
It is no wonder that some of my favorite filmmakers as an adult, including Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Wright, Taika Waititi and Kevin Smith, play in this playground.
A filmmaker like Wright though doesn't merely reference pop culture like MacFarlane. Wright’s films — “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” “The World’s End,” "Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World" and “Baby Driver” — use his love of film, music and television to enrich his stories.
He takes familiar genres like horror, sci-fi, buddy cop and crime and uses that as backdrop to dig into characters. He tells stories that, despite an often having goofy veneer, deal with relatable and poignant themes. It is a Mel Brooks film with a extra level of sophistication.
Waititi also uses absurdist and even childish humor to get an audience to maybe go to emotional places they wouldn't go to otherwise. This was especially true of "Jojo Rabbit," a daft comedy set in Nazi Germany that lampoons Nazism in broad strokes similar to Brooks' "The Producers" or Charlie Chaplin's "The Great Dictator" but also shows moment real human connection, compassion and empathy.
I hear a lot of people complaining that modern blockbusters are bad because their plots are predictable, but I find this bothers me less and less as long as the characters are interesting. This makes sense given the sort of films I grew up watching. Many of them had formulaic heroic quests that were elevated by the characters and quirkiness surrounding them.
The films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are increasingly more character-oriented with the plots becoming more incidental. This was especially true of James Gunn's “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and Waititi “Thor Ragnarok,” both of which were far more interested in exploring their idiosyncratic characters and worlds than any semblance of a plot.
As an adult, I find myself drawn to films that are character driven rather than plot driven. Films like “High Fidelity,” “Almost Famous,” “Before Sunrise,” “Lost in Translation” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” were the ones that shaped my early adulthood. These are movies of characters simply relating to one another. This is reflective of my introspective side, as indicated by this very article.
For a long time, I named “High Fidelity” as my favorite film because, while it is about music nerds, it spoke to my obsessive fandom. I’m a movie geek through and through and few films capture the sometimes detrimental obsession with pop culture as successfully as “High Fidelity.”
The film is also about a loser in love who finally learns to balance his geek fixations and personal hang ups with a healthy relationship. When I was single, this offered me solace; now that I am married, it is reminder of the past and a guide to the future.
It is clear that the films I’ve consumed have shaped not only my humor, but a worldview that is a mix of cynicism and hope. The cynicism comes from the anti-establishment antics of the Ghostbusters and Monty Python, but the hope comes from films like “Before Sunrise” that focus on people connecting on a deeply personal level.
I cry lot during movies, typical when they are able to capture human connection at its most pure. This ability for a film to elicit an emotional response — whether it be laughter, tears or a rush of adrenaline — speaks to my love of film in general, a love I’ve clearly had ever since I strapped on a “Ghostbusters” pack and started busting my sheet-covered friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.