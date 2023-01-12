Ghostbusters-Ecto-1
Dan Aykroyd (left) and Ernie Hudson exit Ecto-1 in 1984's "Ghostbusters." (COURTESY OF SONY PICTURES)

On Feb. 16, I’m turning 40. In honor of this milestone birthday, I chose my favorite movie (and a runner up) for each year of my existence.

Some years were easy, as there was an obvious personal choice. Others, like 1994 or 1999 which are among the greatest years in film history, proved far more difficult.

Return of the Jedi
"Return of the Jedi" concluded the original trilogy in 1983 and, for 16 years seemed like it would be the last "Star Wars" movie. (COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY FOX)
#8. Robert Zemeckis' 'Back to the Future' trilogy

Michael J. Fox (left) and Christopher Lloyd as Marty McFly and Doc Brown in "Back to the Future." (COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick, right) entices uptight Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) to go for a joyride in his father's Ferrari in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
Spaceballs

Mel Brooks as Yogurt in "Spaceballs," his 1987 "Star Wars" parody. (COURTESY OF MGM)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Bob Hoskins as Eddie Valiant with Roger Rabbit (voice of Charles Fleischer) in Robert Zemeckis' "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." (COURTESY OF TOUCHSTONE PICTURES)
Say Anything

John Cusack and Ione Skye in writer/director Cameron Crowe's "Say Anything." (COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY PICTURES)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Judith Hoag (right) as April O'Neil stands with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles created by the Jim Hanson Creature Shop for the 1990 film. (COURTESY OF NEW LINE CINEMA)
Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey

Bill (Alex Winter, left) and Ted (Keanu Reeves, right) meet Death (William Sadler) in "Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey." (COURTESY OF ORION PICTURES)
Wayne's World
MIke Myers (left) and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar in 1992's "Wayne's World." (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

