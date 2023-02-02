Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood-1
From left: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." (ANDREW COOPER/COLUMBIA PICTURES)

On Feb. 16, I’m turning 40. In honor of this milestone birthday, I chose my favorite movie (and a runner up) for each year of my existence.

This is the final installment of four and chronicles the last 10 years of films.

World's End

From left: Nick Frost, Eddie Marsan, Simon Pegg, Paddy Considine and Martin Freeman in "The World's End." (LAURIE SPARHAM FOCUS PICTURES)
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Tony Revolori (left) and Ralph Fiennes in Wes Anderson's "The Grand Budapest Hotel." (FOX SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES)
#72. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Charlize Theron in George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road," the high-octane fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise. (COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.)
#59. La La Land (2016)

This modern musical and love letter to Los Angeles follows two young lovers (Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling) who meet and find themselves at an eventual crossroads when their separate desires for success become at odds with their impassioned love affair. (SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT)
Thor: Ragnarok
"Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi embraced a more playful tone and colorful aesthetic than the previous entries in the "Thor" franchise. (COURTESY OF MARVEL STUDIOS)
A Star Is Born
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga star in the latest version of "A Star is Born," which Cooper directed and co-wrote. Lady Gaga and Cooper also co-wrote several new songs for the film. (COURTESY OF WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood-5
Brad Pitt (left) and Leonardo DiCaprio are directed by Quentin Tarantino on the set of his ninth film, "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." (ANDREW COOPER/COLUMBIA PICTURES)
Birds of Prey
From Left: Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Cassandra Cain and Jurnee Smollett-Bell star in "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn." (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
Ghostbuster: Afterlife-1
Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Podcast (Logan Kim) are the next generation of Ghostbusters in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." (KIMBERLEY FRENCH/SONY PICTURES)
Everything Everywhere All at Once

From left: Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in "Everything Everywhere All at Once. (COURTESY OF A24)

