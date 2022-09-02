Writer/director Kevin Smith to bring new movie to Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Writer/director Kevin Smith burst onto the indie film scene in 1994 with “Clerks,” a day in the life of two New Jersey convenience store clerks.
Shot in black-and white and made for $27,000, the foul-mouthed, pop-culture reference-filled “Clerks” became a darling of the Sundance Film Festival for the way it captured the voice of a generation of slackers.
Nearly 30 years later, Smith is checking in on the clerks — Dante Hicks (Brian O’Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) — that made him famous with “Clerks III.” In a meta twist, in “Clerks III,” Randal decides to make a movie about working at a convenience store.
Smith will be introducing “Clerks III” in-person at the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, on Sept. 6 as part of The Convenience Tour. Following the screening, Smith will stay for a Q&A.
“Clerks” was the beginning of a shared universe dubbed the View Askewniverse after Smith’s production company View Askew. This collection of films included jokes, references and characters from previous films, chief among them being Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Smith), two weed dealers who debuted in “Clerks” and returned in “Mallrats,” “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Clerks II” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.”
Smith also made films outside of his shared universe, including “Jersey Girl,“ “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” “Cop Out,” “Red State, “Tusk” and “Yoga Hosers.”
In addition to being a filmmaker, Smith has become quite the multi-hyphenate. He is a comic book writer, actor, TV host with his show “Comic Book Men,” showrunner for “Masters of the Universe: Revelations,” public speaker, entrepreneur with his comic shop Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash and podcaster with a series of long-running podcasts, including “Babble On,” “Fatman Beyond” and “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old.”
Smith’s latest venture is co-owner of the Atlantic Moviehouse in Highland, N.J., the same theater he frequented as a child and teen. It will be re-christened SModcastle Cinemas this fall. Smith intends to continue to run it as a movie theater but also add a Marvel movie club, regularly screen his films and start a film school.
As a longtime fan, I was thrilled to speak with Smith in anticipation of “Clerks III,” which will also be in movie theaters as a Fathom event Sept. 13-18.
I've been a fan for years. When I was in high school, I had a theater class where we did uncensored Kevin Smith scenes.
They let you do it?
They let me do it. I did the contractor scene from “Clerks” and the John Hughes scene from “Dogma.”
Wow. They let you do a Jay and Bob scene?
Yeah. I had a pretty cool teacher.
That is an educator that makes a difference.
You screened an early cut of “Clerks II” for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez. Were you able to do something similar for “Clerks III?”
I was not, but I had the boys from the Reel Blend podcast over here watching the movie and then they were going to Quentin’s house next. It was like the day or two after they announced he had a second kid. I sent him a letter saying, “I know now you've got the second kid but if you want to watch “Clerk III,” let me know” and give him a phone number. So, we'll see if that comes to pass. But no, that didn't get to happen. I guess those dudes had just done “Grindhouse” at that point, I think around then or were working on it or something. Yeah, because Rosario (Dawson) was the connection when they came over to the office years ago.
I’ve always been amused that the vast majority of appearances of Jay and Silent Bob were made before you were a stoner. How did your perspective on the characters change once you became a stoner?
All my stoner jokes got a lot more deep cut and authentic, whereas the stoner jokes in the earlier flicks are kind of, you know, standard. When I look at them, I'm like, “Oh, like anybody can make that joke.” Because I didn't know where of I spoke. Jay, of course, is based on Jay, but he didn't spend much time with weed. He jumped straight on to harder stuff and whatnot, so I didn't really have any stoners in my life and then I became that stoner. So by the time we got to “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” I could actually do something a little more authentic in the genre, if you will.
But oddly enough, those movies, the old ones, people don't see them the way I do. I look at them and I'm like, “These are f**king made by a poser. It was no stoner who made this movie. He’s a poser.” But for some reason, most people don't subscribe to the same theory. They give it a pass or whatever. I guess that's because the, you know, abject stoner I am is probably far from what people consider to be the average stoner so maybe the “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” level of stoner comedy is more appropriate for America at large than say the “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” hey, he actually smokes weed brand of comedy. But it's a fascinating question that nobody has ever f**king asked me before. Nobody's ever brought that up. But you're absolutely right. There was a long time where I made “stoner classics” and I wasn't even a stoner. And now I am a stoner.
I think the movies feel more stoner friendly than the old ones. But you know, it's a different era altogether at this point in as much as when we made those first movies, think about it, we had Disney promoting us because they owned Miramax, we had Universal promoting us because they had “Mallrats.” So there was millions of dollars of marketing, not just millions to make the things we made. They release a movie, generally speaking, they spend about $20 million marketing. So we discovered something I never thought about when we took the “Jay and Silent Bob Get Old” podcast on the road for the first time. We'd been doing it in Los Angeles, and then we decided to try to sell a show out of town. It was in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live and it sold out so fast, it was like a 1,200 seater. We were like, “How the f**k?” There's no way this many people listened to this podcast 12 years ago. What we figured out was they didn't know it was a podcast. They just read Jay and Silent Bob.
After all those movies and all that marketing muscle, commercials — ads on regular TV, ads in the newspaper — it created a brand. I didn't realize we were doing that or they were doing it. And here I was able to benefit from it years later and stuff. So, yeah, it's an interesting one. You know, being a guy who made stoner movies who wasn't a stoner, but now a guy who makes stoner movies who is a stoner.
But nowadays, I have to promote my own stuff more than some studio going, like, here's a bunch of money for commercials on TV. Even if they did give me a bunch of money, like, does anybody watch live TV anymore? Like actual live network TV. That was one of the most expensive parts of the marketing process was putting an ad on television or multiple ads because you want to hit a bunch of different programs, but who watches f**king live TV anymore? So like, that money would be kind of wasted anyway, especially with my audience.
My audience is a certain size and it ain’t getting bigger. A lot of them are dropping dead. We're all getting old. So the audience is getting smaller. Feels like I don't need that much marketing muscle to reach them. It feels like if we spent $20 million opening a movie now, we'd have pretty much the same results that we're gonna have at the end of the day without spending $20 million. That's been my take on the Kevin Smith film business. I got a good seat, so I think I know whereof I speak.
I get a lot of folks online going like, “Why can't you just release the movie normally, like a normal f**king normal director?” Well, because I'm not a normal director, No 1. No 2, this is the way the movie gets made. Lionsgate was like, “Oh, yeah, we'll make the movie.” But they weren't like, “Oh, we'll spend another $2 million on top of that on marketing.” And I wouldn't let them either. That would have been a fool's errand. So it's just ironic, I guess that when I was not a stoner, my movies were being marketed as stoner movies. And now that I'm a stoner, nobody's marketing. Well, I mean, Lionsgate doing a wonderful job, but they're not doing the like the giant f**king releases that we used to get when I was a kid. Which is cool because I love touring.
The whole reason “Clerks III” exists is because during the “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” roadshow tour I was like, “This is it. I cracked the code. I f**king figured it out. This works best for me.” You know, 1,000 to 2,000 seat theaters, single night show, everyone in the house is a f**king fan because they're paying over 50 bucks for tickets. So even if the movie sucks they’re like, “This rocks.” It was like every night you went to church and we're like the priest and Jesus at the same time, the celebrant and celebrated.
So I was like, man if they like “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” like we can pack the house and have them all happy to be here with “Reboot,” what would it be like if I did it with “Clerks III?” Like holy s**t. Suddenly, a movie I've been trying to make for over a decade, I had a clear path and purpose with it where I was like, “Oh s**t, if I do it like this, perhaps that'll be the way. And then Lionsgate made it even easier because they had home video on “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” It was Saban and Universal who had theatrical and Lionsgate had home video. So they sold enough Blu-rays and DVDs or so many Blu-rays and DVDs that they told us “Look, we killed with your s**t, so if you got any more of this s**t, this Jay and Silent Bob s**t, under f**king 10 million bucks, bring it here.” And I was like, “Are you kidding me? I've got something.” And so people buying physical media was the only way that “Clerks III” got made because everyone bought a bunch of “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” DVDs. Lionsgate was like yeah, we want to do that.
For me, it's the best movie I've made in f**king eons, maybe since ever because it's got a lifetime, like 30 years, to layer on story detail and meaning and nevermind nostalgia. So many people have grown up with these characters. They entered their lives at a time when they were in college or when they were free and they hadn't entered the real world so to speak yet, so these characters still resonate with them and revisiting them makes them feel young again.
That’s why the “Reboot” roadshow tour was a blast because it was just a bunch of middle-aged people going to the movies like they were teenagers again and bringing their kids. That was a weird thing. Like you'd have a 15-year-old kid stand up at the Q&A and you're like, “What are you doing here? You were c*m when this movie was f**king made at the beginning. You weren't even born when Jay and Silent Bob are around.” And they invariably talk about some irresponsible parent that let them watch these movies as a kid. And I'm like, “Where is this parent?” That parent will stand up right next to them be like “I'm that parent.” It is lovely. And it became a multi-generational affair.
Finding out on the ”Reboot” roadshow that people pass the movies on, like the way I pass on some movies to my kid. Some people watch the movies with their kids, my movies, and made fans of them. Then there are people who grew up watching the movies with their parents who are gone now. So like the movies mean even more.
It's crazy when you get into it. Nobody tells you how many different ways there are into the appreciation of a film. You just think, “Hey, you like a movie, you like a movie. You either like it or you don’t.” But it's not that simple. Like for some people, it's an incredibly emotional experience, based on the fact that I saw it with this person, this person no longer lives. I saw it at this time in my life when I made this decision. Or at this time in my life when I didn't know what the future was, that becomes part of the review. Even though you have no control over that whatsoever as a storyteller, it also could make or break the movie.
We don't get to “Clerks III” because I'm a brilliant storyteller, we get to “Clerks III” because people have been into “Clerks” and then into “Clerks II” and now, so far based on what we've seen, into “Clerks III.” Not to the length that most people will be into, like, say, a Marvel movie or somesuch, but it's something that's uniquely theirs. You know, liking Kevin Smith's stuff is like, like, to some degree, this is not the exact same correlation, but when you like punk rock, or, you know, when you're into very specific comic books — like, look, all comics are great, but I'm just manga or something like that. It's a very select group of people. Not saying they're better than most. I love them more than most though because they f**king pay for my lifestyle, so I don't have to go back and work at Quick Stop, I can just make movies about working at Quick Stop. But you know, it's a strong group that's kind of kept me afloat, and got me to this place where I can do a third iteration of “Clerks.” Magical, absolutely magical.
I actually was at the “Reboot” tour in Portland, and I was next in line to ask a question and the Q&A ended.
You were at the Portland show? Do you remember when we talked about like, I almost died getting to that show? We drove through like insane f**king snow and almost hydroplaned in the snow into a f**king truck. What was the question?
Well, believe it or not I’m actually a fan of “Yoga Hosers.”
Oh my God, you’re the one! I’ve been looking for you.
I’m the one! It's my wife's favorite movie.
Oh my God, there’s two of you! Holy s**t. That’s a village right there.
So I was wondering if the clerks of Eh-2-Zed ever met the clerks from Quick Stop, what would that look like? Would Dante and Randal go to Canada or would the Colleens come to Jersey? Or would they meet somewhere in the middle?
I don't think Dante and Randal ever leave New Jersey. So I think it's the Colleens winding up, going to Quick Stop. Let's say they went to New York for a class trip and then, while they were there, they brought them to Gateway National Park, which is near a beach in New Jersey, that would put them into the Quick Step neck of the woods. Quick Stop is off the beaten path. It is not even on a main highway, so they’d have to go look for it. But that's the circumstances I could see that happening. Or the girls are in college. They're going to Monmouth University, and Jay and Bob are their weed dealers and they're right next to the Quick Shop so that would bring them in there from time to time where they would judge the place but certainly never work.
I was also kind of picturing something like in the “Clerks” animated series where there was a cultural exchange program like when Dante and Randal went to india.
Yeah that’s hysterical. I forgot about that.
What do you think the View Askewniverse would look like if you kept the original “Clerks” ending where Dante was killed? This is assuming “Clerks” was still a success.
I think “Clerks II” begins with Randal reading the Necronomicon over Dante’s grave, Dante’s fist puncturing through the Earth, rising, pulling himself out of his grave and then we just do the movie we did.
That sounds on brand.
You know what I'm saying? Like for the first three minutes, you'd be like, “What the f**k?” And then the rest of it would be pretty tame.
It would kind of be like in “Shaun of the Dead” with Ed in the shed.
Yes. But in a Kevin Smith zombie film, man, once you're out of the grave, that's it, you've done the hard work. There's none of this brains s**t. You get out, you're good. You're free to go.
You’ve talked about how much fun you had, as you put it, “getting to play with other people’s toys” making “Masters of the Universe: Revelations.” Who would you like to see play with your characters?
I don't know. It's not even like, “Oh, I'm too challenging for anybody to do this sort of s**t.” But all my s**t is so tied up in my personal life and history and like details that came straight out of my own existence. It'd be weird to see somebody else do it. If I had to pick somebody. Well, Hughes is dead, so I can't go with John Hughes. You know, I would f**king throw it on Quentin because I remember years ago, I read in The New York Times, right when I was getting ready to make “Clerks,” Quentin gave an interview post-“Reservoir Dogs” — New York Times Magazine section — in which he talks about the first movie he almost made, which was called “Birthday Party” and then he held out instead for “Reservoir Dogs.” Definitely more cinematic, he felt.
He said some comparison where he was like, you know, “You could film a movie at your job if you worked at a convenience store, but is that really cinematic?” or something. And he didn't know a f**king thing about me or f**king “Clerks.” I'm on the other side of the world. But imagine being the guy who's about to make a movie in a convenience store, and your film god is like, “Why would anyone do that?” And I'm like, “Oh f**k.” Good news, though, was that I went for it regardless. I wasn't put off by Quentin. I told him that years later, I was like, “There’s an interview you did. He was like, “I wasn't talking to you.” I was like, “Of course you weren't, but still, you’ve got to imagine how weird that was to read while I was about to start the very thing you were talking about.”
Over the years, you’ve announced a lot of projects that were either canceled or fell through for various reasons like the “Fletch” remake, the “Buckaroo Banzai” series and the “Hit Somebody” mini series. Of all those projects, which one do you wish had come to fruition?
“Hit Somebody.” It’s just so different from anything I've ever done. And it's certainly not dead. I think there will be a hockey thing but it's taken me a while. Also, to be fair, like you get into things and then you get out of things. So I would love to make it but the fervency with which it was written at the time would make it shootable now, where even though I'm like, “I don't really care about the subject matter anymore as much. I'm in a different headspace,” the scripts are so good that I would like to tell this story. And it's just different than anything I've ever done. It spans like an entire lifetime. It doesn't touch on any of the s**t I normally touch on. It's about a boy and a girl who love f**king hockey so much. It is the romance between a boy and a girl and the game. So that one I really, I really hope that one day I get to do.
“Buckaroo Banzai,” we came pretty close on that in two places. It was at Amazon first. Amazon had it for two years and then the guy who worked at Amazon went over to Apple and he bought it there. They had it for two years and for a second Keanu Reeves was going to be Buckaroo Banzai and then he was like “I can't, I'm committed to something else.” And so at that point, as it went on, well, MGM, remember they got bought or sold or whatever, they were the ones holding it. So they were like, we don't even know what the future is. It went from live action to animated. I should stress, it was an animated version of Buckaroo Banzai that Keanu was gonna do the voice of. He wouldn't play live-action Buckaroo Banzai. Now, it is nowhere, which is a shame because it's such a great project and such a great story and such a good set of characters. Somebody can nail it. It'll be back. And then what was the other one?
The “Fletch” remake you were going to do with Jason Lee.
Yes. Oh my god “Fletch Won.” F**k, man, yeah, that was the one I wanted Jason Lee for so badly. And Harvey (Weinstein) fought me on it for like a decade. Finally, I just gave up.
Would you ever consider taking one of these projects, sort of like what Tarantino did, and turn it into like a novel or something?
I mean, I've done that. I did that before Quentin, not to humble brag too hard. But, you know, I wrote a “$6 Million Man” script, I wrote “The Green Hornet” script, two movies that they never made. They were turned into comic books using my scripts. We published the books, and then they expanded the runs afterwards. So I got to see two dead projects come to life.
I'm a manufacturer for use kind of guy. So I don't just make a thing and then if it don't happen, I'm like, “Oh, well.” It'll come out in some other way, shape or form. Now, we've got a comic book label, Secret Stash Press, that we launch with Dark Horse next month. So that's the next place where I'm going to take dead scripts. F**k it. That's five, six issues of a comic book right there. I wrote all those words, just because somebody doesn't want to put up a few million bucks to make a movie doesn’t mean we can't spend a few thousand dollars and turn it into a comic book. So yeah, I always believe in repurposing, unless you feel like “Hey, man, maybe one day this thing will be a thing.”
In the case of “Green Hornet” or “Buckaroo Banzai,” you're working on somebody else's projects, if they don't have to be for a certain period of time, then it's out of your life. In the face of your projects, like something like Hit Somebody,” that's something I generated, it doesn't necessarily leave your life. It's always kind of there, you know, for you to reach out to. Last year, me and Jeremy Simser, he's an artist friend of mine, he does storyboards for all the Marvel movies and stuff, we started “Hit Somebody” as a graphic novel. Because it can totally be read this way and, knowing this business as I do, maybe somebody's gonna look at it in comic book form and be like “Oh, I get it” and then f**king want to make. And to be fair, if I put on the full court press, like I did to make “Clerks III” to get “Hit Somebody” made, or let's just call it the hockey thing, because it's not gonna be called “Hit Somebody” anymore, I could probably make it happen. But all of my dalliances have been like, not half-hearted, but like, I've had 10 other things going on. So I pivot very easily. So if this don't happen, then I'm right over here to this thing. That's how I can tell what I love the most out of all the things that I create because I'll move heaven and earth to make a thing happen if I really, really want to. And some projects, you're just like, “Well, if this could happen, that'd be great.” “Clerks III” was definitely one that took a minute, but it was just like, “This has to happen.”
OK, so you’ve got to go with me on this one. So you have played yourself in “Degrassi” and “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” So that's two different Kevin Smiths.
Is it different?
I think so. I think it is two different Kevins.
Oh, that's right. In “Reboot,” I'm not Kevin Smith who made “Clerks” and in “Degrassi” I am Kevin Smith, who made “Clerks.” But in “Reboot,” I can't make “Clerks” because we live in the world. So I'm Kevin Smith, who directed “Cop Out,” “Yoga Hoser” and “Tusk.” Any View Askewniverse movie I couldn't be the director of because in that world, they're living the View Askewniverse. So in their world, I never made “Clerks,” but I did make a movie called “Bussing,” which was a movie that I almost wrote for Disney years ago in 1995. So yeah, you're right. Two different versions. Well done. You’re absolutely right. But anyway, the question was?
So you also exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the “Captain Marvel” Stan Lee cameo. So that's technically three different Kevins that live in the cinematic universe.
Wait until I do the movie where I fight myself. It’ll be f**king amazing.
What other Kevins could be out there in the cinematic universe?
Canadian Kevin for sure. You know, flat out born in Canada like he wishes he was and stuff. There could be talented Kevin. Let's f**king not mince words here. There could be one out there that wins Oscars and s**t, some multiverse version of Kevin Smith where he's Oscar-favorite Kevin Smith. He's the Paul Thomas Anderson of that world. There's an alternative.
Dante and Randal, to some degree, are also the alternative universe version of me. Like Dante for years was always like, “Oh, that's me if I never made “Clerks,” which would then mean that when I made “Clerks III,” that Dante should be the director, not Randal. But oddly enough, and I don't know what that says about me, I don't go to therapy, but I'm sure some psychoanalyst can really f**king pull this apart, when it came time to write the movie, I was like, making a movie is something that Dante would never do. And that was weird because Dante was based on me and I did go make a movie. But that's where we separate. I, Kevin Smith, was more full of himself than Dante. “People got to hear my opinion, people have to hear this, see this movie.” Dante didn't have any inclinations in that direction.
When the “Star Wars” conversation happens to “Clerks” or most of the pop culture conversation, they're started by Randal and Dante just kind of goes along. So it made more sense that if one of them was going to make a movie that it was Randel, even though it goes against the tradition of how I made “Clerks” movies up until this point with Dante standing in for me, essentially. But when I wrote “Clerks,” I wrote the part of Randal for me to play, which is why Randal has all the best jokes. As we got close to production, I was like, “I can't memorize this s**t, and I gave the role to Jeff Anderson, thank God. But now being that Randal gets to make the movie in “Clerks III,” I have kind of low-key, gotten my wish. I backdoored into being Randal, the thing I always wanted to be most in life. Randal was based on my friend Brian Johnson. So even weirder is, I guess, at the end of the day, I always wanted to be Brian Johnson.
I watched your “Babble On” discussing your plans for the Atlanta Theater and I thought your observation that a movie theater is basically a lecture hall was brilliant. In addition to your filmmaking program, do you think you’d do lectures about some of your favorite films or bring in other filmmakers to discuss their films or one of their favorites?
In a heartbeat. We wouldn't call it a lecture because that sounds like you’re getting in trouble. Q&A all the time. I was just thinking as I was hiking Runyon Canyon today, who I could get to come in from the East Coast. When you bring up people from the West Coast, it's a bigger ask, but there are plenty of f**king directors on the East Coast. And one of the people I want desperately to get is (Martin) Scorsese because I saw all my early Scorsese movies in that theater. So the idea is we'd watch one of their flicks and chitchat, or honestly, I know, we're in a movie theater and we should watch one of their flicks, but, like, as a guy who spends a lot of time talking after movies, waiting 90 minutes to two hours to get to the conversation, like everyone's already seen a movie at that point. Like who the f**k hasn’t seen “Goodfellas” yet? So do we make everybody sit through “Goodfellas” and then bring out Martin Scorsese, or do you just spend three f**cking hours talking to Martin Scorsese? Like that's my f**king dream.
When we do the Merry Marvel Movie Society, that's where you’ll watch whatever new Marvel movie with me and then afterwards we have a group discussion about it. Just film geeky things like that. My favorite, though, the first event we're gonna do, I think it's Oct. 8, is “Clerks Open All Night,” where we start at midnight watching “Clerks” and then 2 in the morning, “Clerks II,” then 4 in the morning “Clerks III” and then Quick Stop is open, we get breakfast.
That sounds amazing. Do you remember the first film you saw at the Atlanta Theater?
Yeah, let me see. Not “Cannonball Run.” Not “Gumball Rally.” “Jaws 2.”
Wow. I was trying to figure out, because you discussed when it became a twin that you snuck into “Scarface.” I was trying to figure out what movie you paid to see to sneak out of. Do you remember?
No, that I don't because I know we were hell bent to see “Scarface.”
So whatever it was you just bought the ticket for the PG movie and just ran into “Scarface.”
Walked into the theater and then walked out the side door of the theater, back to the second screen. It was a weeknight because nobody was there. Since it was in the second theater, it was probably later in the run because they put it in the big theater first and then moved it to the second theater, which was smaller. So yeah, I should look up what was playing because it'll jog my memory and I’ll be like, “Oh s**t, it was this.”
I tried to figure out the opening weekend but, like you said, it played for a while. Opening weekend was “Sudden Impact” and “Christine.” They're all R rated movies.
Yeah, definitely not those. It would’ve had to be something soft to get into in order for us to access the harder R. I don't know how they are nowadays — I won't be militant about it when I own a movie theater — but when we were kids, man, they really f**king observed those rules. Who gives a s**t? They were like, “Hey, man, you're too young.” Like, come on. Why would anyone do that? Like, cuz, if you're going to a movie theater and it's an R-rated movie, and I'm like, “Hey, you can't watch this,” that kid's gonna go home to Netflix and watch something 100 times worse or go online and watch Pornhub.
Well, I'm excited about the movie you wrote about jumping theaters.
Yes. Oh my God, I can't wait to shoot it. It was such a f**cking trip down memory lane. And I sent it to my friends that I grew up with and stuff. Generally, I always make movies about a set of friends I got later in life in the ’90s when I started hanging out with Brian (Johnson) and Walt (Flanagan) and Jason (Mewes). This reaches back to my earliest friend group, people I grew up with and went to Catholic school with and went to the movies with. So when I was finished writing it, I sent it to a few of them to be like, “Does it feel familiar, does it capture the vibe?” and they were delighted, man. It was a real nostalgia trip for them. Not to mention, they’re like “You're writing about this?” F**k, yes. Like, when I was a kid, skipping around the movie theater that was it. Like pre-sex that was as good as s**t got.
This one is kind of left field, but I adore that you did your own mini production of “Sweeney Todd” in “Jersey Girl.” It is one of my favorite things.
They were never gonna let me make the real one. So it's like, this is my chance. Here's my chance to do my mini version of it.
Have you ever considered writing and/or directing a musical?
Yeah, every once in a while I'm like, “Oh, I can f**king make rhymes and sh**t like that.” Then I'm like, stay in your lane. I don’t know s**t about music. I don't know how to write it. I don't know even if I wrote a bunch of lyrics because you gotta hand it over to somebody. I love doing what I do because the possibilities are endless. I started this whole career just as a filmmaker and I do so many more things now than I ever thought I would ever do. So there's always a chance that later on you add to the repertoire but I think if I was gonna do a musical, it would’ve happened. But I'm a Broadway kid. I do f**ing love the shows. There was a period, after I saw “Book of Mormon,” I called Jeff Anderson from New York, I was staying at the Four Seasons. I was like, “Hey, man, what if we did ‘Clerks III’ as a play, a Broadway show? No, no songs, but just, like, a live drama, call me back.” He called me back and he's like, “You're f**king nuts. Why would we want to do it hundreds of times when we could do it once.” And I was like “You’re right, you're right, good point.”
I think “Clerks” would make a great play. The original “Clerks.” It's all basically in one place.
People have been asking for years, and I always threaten like, “Oh, one day, one day, one day I'll do it.” Because we sold the movie. I'll never own the movie again in this lifetime unless somebody sells it back to me. But some s**t didn’t go with it and the rights to Broadway and musicals was not part of it. So I could at any moment just be like “Tada!”
I'd be all for it because then it could be licensed out and community theaters could do it and that would be amazing. A high school production of “Clerks.”
By the time we did it, we might be so soft on language at school, you might be able to get away with it as a high school production.
I think a high school production of “Clerks” would be just the most amazing thing ever.
Especially if all the clothes and the makeup was monochrome. They’d present it in black and white. That'd be amazing, bro. Amazing. People would talk about that production like, “I saw a bunch of f**king kids and they f**king put on a ‘Clerks’ production that would spin your head. Made Kevin Smith proud.”
In “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,” Silent Bob does Alec Baldwin’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” monologue. What other monologues does Silent Bob have memorized?
“You complete me” from “Jerry Maguire,” the Indianapolis speech from “Jaws.” There was a version of “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” where they tell a story about what happened to Suzanne the orangutan from “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back,” and it was a version of the Indianapolis story. Basically shaped around that same narrative, but it was the Indianapolis Zoo. But yeah, those are the ones that leap to mind.
I was wondering if maybe the Chris Walken speech from “Pulp Fiction.”
The watch up the ass?
Yeah, the watch up the ass. That seems like Silent Bob.
I mean, that's a good one right there. Absolutely. He could totally f**king rock that one.
Well, I don't want to keep you. But this has really been an honor. I worked at a video store in the late ’90s, early 2000s. And, inspired by you, I wrote a script set in a video store. Years later, like 15 years later, I actually produced it as a one-act play in a festival in New York.
That f**king rocks, man. See, manufacture for use. Nothing's f**cking dead until we are. So it's like you make a thing, if it don't happen in that minute, you've got time. Look what you did. Well done.
So thank you for speaking to me. It has truly been an honor.
Pleasure, absolute pleasure, man. You asked great f**king questions. It was fun and engaging. Are you gonna go to the show?
Yeah, I already have my tickets. I'm looking forward to it.
Roll on by and say, “Hi,” man.
Tickets to see “Clerks III” with Kevin Smith at the State Theatre are available at statetheatreportland.com. Tickets to see a “Clerks III” Fathom event are available at fathomevents.com/events/clerks-III.
