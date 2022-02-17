Ivan Reitman, the producer and director best-known for 1984’s “Ghostbusters,” passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 12 at the age of 75.
Over the years, I’ve written about and discussed “Ghostbusters” at length. It was one of the defining films of my childhood, even if I didn’t understand most of the jokes. I had the firehouse, Ecto-1 and Proton pack play sets as a kid and definitely chased around friends dressed as ghosts.
My first day of kindergarten was fairly traumatizing until I met a couple of kids who invited me to play Ghostbusters with them. They had already chosen Peter Venkman and Ray Stantz — the Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd characters — leaving me with Harold Ramis’ geeky Egon Spengler. I begrudgingly took on the role even if it wasn’t one of the “cool” characters. Years later, I’d identify more with Egon and appreciate the subtle humor in Ramis’ performance.
Ramis wouldn’t have even been a Ghostbuster if it wasn’t for Reitman. Aykroyd’s original script, for what would eventually become “Ghostbusters,” was an unwieldy mess full of good ideas but lacking structure and focus.
Reitman suggested bringing on Ramis, who he had just worked with as a writer and actor on 1981’s military comedy “Stripes.” Ramis and Reitman had also worked together on 1978’s “National Lampoon’s Animal House” as a writer and producer, respectively.
Over the course of a weekend, Aykroyd, Reitman and Ramis worked on streamlining the early “Ghostbusters” script and came up with much of what would ultimately make it into the final film.
“Ghostbusters” was Reitman’s final film in a series of films in the slobs vs. snobs genre of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Reitman was one of the core creators of this subgenre, along with Ramis and John Landis starting with “Animal House.”
After producing “Animal House,” a film he worked on for three years, Reitman would go on to direct Murray in “Meatballs,” “Stripes” and “Ghostbusters.” While not all of these films have aged well, especially regarding unwanted sexual advances, there’s an anarchic spirit and goofiness that helps them to stand the test of time better than a lot of their imitators.
These films also had a strong anti-establishment attitude that helped them to connect with audiences through lingering feelings of distrust of authority following Vietnam and Watergate. It’s this theme that helps new generations to connect with the films even if some of the humor feels dated.
“Ghostbusters” was a bit different though. It was really the first of its kind: a high-concept big-budget comedy with high-end special effects that seamlessly blends the horror and science fiction genres. It works because the special effects never overtake the story or humor but are rather an extension of both.
Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Reitman continued directing, adding a trio of Arnold Schwarzenegger comedies to his resume — “Twins” and “Junior” with Danny DeVito and “Kindergarten Cop.” Schwarzenegger has tried his hand at comedy numerous times with mixed results, but Reitman always knew how to use him best.
Reitman used Schwarzenegger for more than simply tossing out one-liners in his films. “Twins” could easily be a one-joke movie about how funny it is that tall, muscular Schwarzenegger and the short and schlubby DeVito are twins, but Reitman elevates a generic script by getting great performances from his leads.
Schwarzenegger’s sweet and naive Julius is a true character performance. It represents some of his best work beyond his normal schtick and that can be credited to Reitman. “Kindergarten Cop” also has one of Schwarzenegger’s most iconic, oft-quoted lines with “It’s not a tumor.”
Outside of “Ghostbusters,” Reitman’s best and most mature is the 1993 political comedy “Dave.” Kevin Kline stars as an impersonator who is brought in to pose as the president for a luncheon, only to have to play the role on a more permanent basis when the real president has a stroke and slips into a coma.
“Dave,” which also works as a romantic comedy as well as a political satire, isn’t cynical but full of optimism and the belief that good people can make a difference in a corrupt system. In the film’s best scene, Dave sits down with his cabinet and, over several hours, balances the budget.
It may seem almost like a work of fantasy given our current political environment but cynicism can be corrosive. “Dave” has a warm sense of hope for something better and that is a message that is needed in dark times.
Reitman’s work as a director slowed significantly post-2000, and he worked primarily as a producer on such films as “Beethoven,” “Space Jam,” “Private Parts,” “Road Trip,” “Old School,” “I Love You, Man,” “Disturbia” and his son Jason Reitman’s “Up in the Air.”
He also acted as a mentor to aspiring filmmakers like Todd Phillips and Phil Lord. Lord tweeted “He saw an early cut of ‘Spider-verse’ (‘Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad’) and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes.”
Reitman’s later work as a director wasn’t as fresh or original as his earlier films, but he still knew how to put together a well-crafted studio comedy. The 2011 Natalie Portman-Ashton Kutcher comedy “No Strings Attached” isn’t groundbreaking but is a genuinely funny and sincere romantic comedy in an era where those are harder to come by.
Most recently, Reitman worked alongside his son Jason again for last year’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a direct follow-up to the senior Reitman’s first two “Ghostbusters.” Jason was in the director’s seat this time, but his father was right there next to him helping to shepherd this new “Ghostbusters” film.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was made as a tribute to the late Ramis who was so instrumental to the success of that franchise, but with its themes of family, legacy and passing the torch, it is fitting that it was also one of the last projects Reitman worked on.
For the last few months, Reitman was doing press with his son, Murray, Aykyoyd and Ernie Hudson, and it felt like the band was back together. Reitman was clearly so proud of his son’s film and of the longevity of his original film. It was a great farewell tour for Reitman.
As Jason wrote on Twitter, “Enjoy his films and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him happier.”
