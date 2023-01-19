A Goofy Movie

Max Goof (Jason Marsden) and Roxanne (Kellie Martin) in "A Goofy Movie" (COURTESY OF DISNEY)

On Feb. 16, I’m turning 40. In honor of this milestone birthday, I chose my favorite movie (and a runner up) for each year of my existence.

The results are deeply autobiographical, so join me as I continue on this four-part journey exploring the movies that shaped who I am.

Jurassic Park

Sam Neill's Alan Grant faces off against a T-Rex in "Jurassic Park." (COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Clerks
Kevin Smith's debut film "Clerks" gave a voice to slackers everywhere. (COURTESY OF MIRAMAX)
Scream

From left: Courteney Cox, Jamie Kennedy and Neve Campbell in "Scream." (COURTESY OF DIMENSION)
Grosse Point Blank

John Cusack and Minnie Driver in "Grosse Pointe Blank." (COURTESY OF HOLLYWOOD PICTURES)
The Truman Show (1998)

Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) seems to have the perfect suburban life. Little does he know, his life is actually a fabricated soap opera being broadcast to the American public. (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt (left) and Edward Norton in David Fincher's oft-quoted satire "Fight Club." (COURTESY OF FOX 2000 PICTURES)
Almost Famous (2000)

Kate Hudson and Patrick Fugit in Cameron Crowe's"Almost Famous." (COURTESY OF COLUMBIA PICTURES)
Josie and the Pussycats-horizontal
From left: Rosario Dawson, Rachael Leigh Cook and Tara Reid star in 2001's "Josie and the Pussycats." (COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Igby Goes Down

Amanda Peet and Kieran Culkin in "Igby Goes Down." (COURTESY OF UNITED ARTISTS)

