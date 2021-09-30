With October upon us and a new “Ghostbusters” coming in November, now seems like a good time to explore the “Ghostbusters” franchise, which includes not only movies, but cartoons, books, comics and games.
“Ghostbusters” (1984)
The original “Ghostbusters”' became a phenomenon because it wasn’t quite like anything else out at the time. It was a horror comedy with the type of spectacular special effects normally seen in fantasy adventures. Two years prior, “Poltergeist” had similar effects, but the subversive, anti-authoritarian sense of humor provided by stars Bill Murray, Dan Akyroyd and Harold Ramis as Peter Venkman, Ray Stanz and Egon Spangler made “Ghostbusters'' unique.
The film was the brainchild of Akyroyd and was initially developed as another vehicle for him and John Belushi prior to his tragic death in 1982. The ghost Slimer, an insatiable, fun-loving ghoul, was created as a tribute to Belushi.
Akyroyd’s original script was massive in scale. It was set in the future and involved inter-dimensional travel. Director Ivan Rietman liked the concept but knew the script was unfilmable and brought on Ramis (who he just directed in “Stripes”) to help streamline the material. The final script would focus on a group of laid-off college professors who stumble into a career as paranormal investigators and exterminators.
At one point, Eddie Murphy was in the mix to play Winston Zeddemore. The part would ultimately go to relatively unknown Ernie Hudson and the character was scaled down substantially.
John Candy was also approached for the role of Louis Tully, and his likeness can even be seen in early storyboards for the film. Rick Moranis took on the part and proved to be a scene stealer.
By today’s standards, some of the jokes haven’t aged well. The introduction to Murray’s Venkman, in which he uses his position at a Columbia University to hit on a student, is likely to turn off modern viewers, as will his unwanted flirtations with Sigourney Weaver’s Dana Barrett. Venkman is a scoundrel to be sure but, thanks to Murray’s charms in the end, he’s a likable one.
Outside of the humor and effects, what is most impressive about “Ghostbusters” is the mythology Akyroyd and Ramis created. The big bad guy of the piece Gozer and his minions are memorable as is the final form of Destructor, the giant Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.
“The Real Ghostbusters” (1986-1991)
While not intended as a family film, “Ghostbusters” proved to be popular with children, so a Saturday morning cartoon was inevitably produced. As was standard for cartoons based on movies, none of the actors returned.
“The Real Ghostbusters,” named as such to differentiate itself from Filmation’s “Ghostbusters” cartoon, aired on ABC for seven seasons. To capitalize on the show’s popularity, a 65-episode second season was also produced for syndication and sold to other networks.
These 65 episodes plus the 13 in the first season are truly excellent. While targeted at kids, there’s a surprising maturity to the writing. There are episodes that take on the Boogie Man, Sandman, Samhain and even Cthulhu.
Sadly, from season three forward, the producers wanted to fix something that wasn’t broken and made the show less dark and more silly. Lorenzo Music who was voicing Venkman was replaced with Dave Couiler of “Full House” fame, and there’s a noticeable drop in quality. Elsewhere, the sassiness, voice and appearance of secretary Janine were softened which robbed the character of her personality.
“Ghostbusters II” (1989)
This film suffers from the problem that plagues so many sequels. “Ghostbusters II” hews too closely to the formula of the original. The climax even includes a giant entity walking the streets of Manhattan
Due to the popularity of the cartoon, the humor is a little tamer, although this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There’s some funny material, including Venkman’s re-introduction as a host of a TV show called “World of the Physic.”
“Ghostbusters II” benefits once again from strong mythology and an interesting villain in Vigo the Carpathian, who is trapped in a painting and looking to return through a ritual involving Dana’s baby.
The other thing “Ghostbusters II” has working in its favor is the oddball performance of Peter MacNicol as Janosz, Dana’s boss who becomes the possessed servant of Vigo. With his absurd non-descript foreign accent, he makes every scene he’s in better.
“Extreme Ghostbusters” (1997)
This is a sequel series to “The Real Ghostbusters” with Egon (voiced once again by Maurice LaMarche) training a new team of young Ghostbusters from diverse racial backgrounds. There’s also a female ghostbuster and a wheelchair-bound team member. While the diversity of the new Ghostbusters borders on tokenism, the characters aren’t defined by their gender, race or handicap, so, in that sense, the show was pretty progressive. It is a welcomed return to the darker tone of the first seasons of “The Real Ghostbusters” and is a worthy successor.
“Ghostbusters: The Video Game” (2009)
“Ghostbusters 3” was stuck in development hell for years with Murray, who didn’t enjoy making the second film, being a major sticking point. Amazingly though, all the original Ghostbusters, including Murray, all returned, as well as Annie Potts’ Janine, William Atherton’s Walter Peck and Max von Sydow’s Vigo, returned for this game. The script of the game is even credited to Akyroyd and Ramis.
With the passing of Ramis in 2014, this is the last time all four original Ghostbusters worked together. November’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” does see the return of the remaining “Ghostbusters,” as well as Potts and Weaver, and will act as a direct sequel to the first two films. Even so, for many fans, this acts as the unofficial third movie they never got.
In the game, you play alongside the other Ghostbusters as a new recruit. It is only a one-player game which is limiting but it is fun, especially if you grew up running around pretending to bust ghosts.
“Ghostbusters” (2016)
In the wake of Ramis passing, it wasn’t clear how to move forward with a third “Ghostbusters” movie. Director Paul Feig was approached and he suggested an all-female led reboot, which was what came to fruition starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.
The trailer for this new “Ghostbusters” became the most disliked in YouTube history and there was negative backlash at the mere concept of the film. If you only listened to people on the internet, you’d think the film was an unmitigated disaster. In the real world, I haven’t met a single person who didn’t like it.
Similar to “Ghostbusters II,” the film suffers from following the formula too closely — yep, there’s another giant entity at the climax — but it does have its own sense of humor and style. The four leads have real chemistry together with McKinnon and Jones as hilarious standouts. It is also great to see the introduction of new ghostbusting equipment.
“Ghostbusters” in Comic Books
Throughout the years, the “Ghostbusters” have appeared in several comic book series. NOW Comics and Marvel UK each began separate “Real Ghostbusters” spin-off comics in 1988.
The most notable “Ghostbusters” comic book is the current ongoing series by IDW that began in 2008. It takes its cues and honors the tone and humor of the first two films but has introduced new characters and lore.
It also introduces an inter-dimensional portal that allows for travel through the multiverse. This gives the IDW Ghostbusters the opportunity to interact with the “Real Ghostbusters,” “Extreme Ghostbusters” and the female Ghostbusters. It also allows for crossovers with the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Transformers” because, sure, why not?
