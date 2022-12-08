Director Tim Burton's "Batman Returns" is darker and stranger than his original "Batman." Michael Keaton returns as Batman and battles Danny DeVito's Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman. (COURTESY OF WARNER BROS.)
Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns” is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and, with the excellent Burton-directed and produced “Wednesday” now on Netflix, it is the perfect time to revisit, quite possibly, the weirdest film in the Batman franchise.
“Batman Returns” falls in the middle of what could be called Burton’s Christmas trilogy bookended by “Edward Scissorhands” and “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” Similar to “Die Hard,” some debate calling “Batman Returns” a Christmas movie, but the iconography of the holiday is all over the film, including a major set piece centered around the public lighting of a Christmas tree. If there’s any doubt, look to the film’s final line: “Merry Christmas, Alfred. Good will toward men ... and women.”
Burton’s “Batman” in 1989 was a cultural juggernaut. It would earn $411 million worldwide on a budget between $35-45 million. Not to mention, it triggered a merchandising bonanza. Warner Bros. was thrilled and gave Burton carte blanche with the inevitable sequel.
While the 1989 film was a Batman film directed by Burton, “Batman Returns” is a Tim Burton movie that just happens to feature Batman. In many respects, it is Burton at his most Burton-y.
At $80 million, “Batman Returns” was his largest budget to date. He has had larger budgets since, on films like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Alice and Wonderland” and “Dumbo,” but with more restrictions and studio interference. “Batman Returns” was Burton being given a large sum of money to do whatever he wanted, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.
The result was a darker, more cynical Batman movie. So much so that McDonald’s pulled its Happy Meal tie-in toy because it didn’t want to be associated with the film. While “Batman Returns” didn’t do the same business as its predecessor, it did well at the box office making nearly $267 million worldwide. But Warner Bros. wanted to play it safe moving forward meaning Burton was out of the director’s chair for the more family-friendly “Batman Forever.”
Burton has always been drawn to tales of outsiders and misfits. Batman fits that mold. He is dark and brooding, but Burton’s characters are also idiosyncratic and strange in a way Batman simply isn’t. He and screenwriter Daniel Waters looked to the villains and twisted Penguin (Danny DeVito) and Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) into freaks.
In the comics, Penguin is crime boss Oswald Cobblepot who earns his nickname because of his short, stout stature and his fondness for tuxedos. Burton’s Penguin is actually physically deformed with flipper-like hands. DeVito plays him like an even more perverse version of his lecherous character from the sitcom “Taxi.”
In the opening scene, baby Oswald is rejected by his parents who toss him and his bassinet into the sewers where he floats down to a found family of penguins and circus performers from a defunct amusement park. Where a lot of superhero movies go for Jesus imagery, Burton goes for Moses instead.
Traditionally, Catwoman is Selina Kyle, a cat burglar who takes the job title a bit too seriously. Burton transforms Selina into an actual catwoman brought back to life by a group of stray cats after she plummets to her death. The resurrected Selina comes with nine lives and a new attitude. Formerly shy and reserved, she is now fierce and vengeful.
Arguably, the true villain of the movie is Christopher Walken’s Max Shreck (named after the German actor who starred in 1922’s “Nosferatu”). Max is a corrupt business mogul who has a scheme involving Gotham’s power grid. Selina was Max’s secretary who discovered his plans resulting in him shoving her out of a window of a tall building, thus setting up her feline resurrection.
The mayor (Michael Murphy) stands in Max’s way, so he wants to supplant him with the Penguin, who he believes he can control. Penguin has his own scheme involving kidnapping and killing all the first-born children of Gotham (there’s that connection to Moses again).
While Max is a pretty standard villain, he’s given an edge because he’s portrayed by Walken. “Batman Returns” features one of my all-time favorite Walken line reads with “Bruce Wayne, why are you dressed like Batman?” It isn’t a remarkable line of dialogue but Walken’s trademark quirky delivery raises it to the sublime.
The wintry setting allows Burton to blanket Gotham in white giving the city a monochrome look to match the black-the-white aesthetic of the Penguin. There are pops of color scattered throughout the film, including the greens and reds of Christmas, the yellow of the Penguin’s giant motorized rubber ducky and the pink neon sign in Selina’s apartment that reads “Hello there,” which, following her transformation, she changes to “Hell here.”
Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman does get a bit lost in all of this, but there’s an intriguing dynamic that develops between Bruce and Selina, especially as they discover their alter egos (under mistletoe no less).
Duality has been explored throughout Batman lore. Batman and Joker are often portrayed as two sides of the same coin, and that idea is touched upon with Batman and Catwoman, but Catwoman is far less of a villain than Joker.
Batman and Catwoman are both driven to be costumed avengers because of tragedy, but whereas Batman seeks justice to ease his pain, Catwoman seeks vengeance. It is far more psychologically complex than Burton’s previous Batman, and we wouldn’t see that sort of complexity in the franchise again until Christopher Nolan’s trilogy and this year’s “The Batman.”
“Batman Returns” was seen as the black sheep of the live-action Batman movies for a long time, but more recently fans have begun to embrace it for how truly unique and original it is within the Batman canon. Purists may balk at some of the character departures, but it is hard to deny that Burton had a singular vision and told a Batman story as only he could.
