It’s going to be a batty year. On March 4, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, will arrive in theaters. In November, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will both be returning to the roles of Batman when “The Flash” heads to theaters, and some time this year a “Batgirl” movie will be heading to HBO Max featuring another appearance by Keaton’s Batman.
With that in mind, now is a good time to take stock of past Batman movies. I’m only including films that received a wide theatrical release, as there are dozens of Batman animated movies that were released direct to home media or streaming.
“Batman” (1966)
Following the successful first season of the campy “Batman” series, a film was produced. Essentially an extended episode of the show, the film brought together the Joker (Cesar Romero), the Penguin (Burgess Meredith), the Riddler (Frank Gorshin) and Catwoman (Lee Meriwether) to battle against Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward). Its bright, colorful pop-art aesthetics, go-for-broke performances and wacky sense of humor make this unique within the Batman film canon. The subsequent decades of dark, brooding Batmans makes the farcical, lampooning tone play better than ever. Two fun animated sequels followed in 2016 and 2017 with the return of West, Ward and Julie Newmar as Catwoman.
“Batman” (1989)
It was more than 20 years before Batman returned to theaters, as the 1960s series and film had left the brand labeled as silly kid fare. Following the success of Frank Miller’s intense “The Dark Knight” comics, the idea of a darker Batman film gained traction. Director Tim Burton, hot off of “Beetlejuice,” seemed the perfect candidate for the job. The controversial casting of Keaton paid off with an understated performance with flashes of wit. Jack Nicholson steals the show as a glorious over-the-top Joker. In hindsight, it still has a campy flavor, especially with the inclusion of Prince songs, but it is still worlds apart from the 1960s incarnation. Keaton’s sincere performance also goes a long way to grounding the heightened reality of Burton’s gothic, art deco Gotham.
“Batman Returns” (1992)
After the huge success of 1989’s “Batman,” Burton was given carte blanche to do whatever he wanted and what he produced was the most Tim Burton-y Tim Burton movie he ever made. After being killed by her boss Max Shreck (Christopher Walken doing a great impression of himself), Selina Kyle (Michelle Pfeiffer) is brought back to life by street cats making her a literal Catwoman, complete with nine lives. Oswald Copplepot (Danny DeVito) was born with flippers instead of hands and a large beak-like nose leading his wealthy parents to toss him into the sewers where he was raised by escaped penguins from a zoo. This reimagining of Catwoman and the Penguin as actual freaks entirely fits Burton’s macabre sensibility but may rub Batman purists the wrong way. Still it is hard to argue the quality of Pfeiffer and DeVito’s performances. It is distinctly darker and more disturbing than its predecessor, but also more psychologically complex. There’s still a twisted sense of humor and Keaton feels more loose and comfortable in the role.
“Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm” (1993)
The success of Burton’s “Batman” movies led Warner Bros. to produce an animated series which was a hit with both kids and adults. That popularity led to the first feature-length animated Batman film. Having already produced more than 60 20-minute episodes, the team of writers had become masters of economic storytelling. In 70 minutes, they are able to efficiently tell a story that has Batman (Kevin Conroy) dealing with being framed by a copycat as well as flashback to when Bruce Wayne almost gave up being Batman for love. We are shown the moment Bruce becomes Batman, and it isn’t played as a triumphant moment, but as tragedy. As an added bonus, there’s an extended appearance by Mark Hamil’s iconic Joker.
“Batman Forever” (1995)
After “Batman Returns” received parental backlash, Burton wasn’t asked back to the director’s chair. Instead, Warner Bros. brought in Joel Schumacher to create a more family-friendly Batman. Keaton was also out and Val Kilmer was in, as was Chris O’Donnell as Robin. Kilmer is a solid Batman and, powered by Jim Carrey’s Riddler, this is also quite possibly the funniest Batman film. Schumacher’s tenure with Batman is largely maligned because he pivoted more toward the campiness of the 1960s Batman, but “Forever” doesn’t entirely shy away from gloomy themes. The death of Robin’s family is played straight.
“Batman and Robin” (1997)
Where “Batman and Forever” found a good balance between the world Burton created and a broader, brighter tone, “Batman and Robin” gives over completely to cheesy camp in the worst kind of way. There’s little wit in the writing which mostly relies on bad ice puns delivered by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Mr. Freeze. George Clooney is the new Batman. He’s not good behind the cowl, but is a decent Bruce Wayne, especially in scenes with the invaluable Michael Gough, who played Bruce’s butler, Alfred, since 1989. Uma Thurman fully commits to Poison Ivy, but she is sadly left stranded.
“Batman Begins” (2005)
While “Batman and Robin” made money, it was derided by fans and critics alike, leading to Warner Bros. doing a hard reboot and returning to a grittier approach. Director Christopher Nolan kicks off his trilogy by creating a Batman universe that feels more grounded in reality. No Burton-esque man-Penguins here. Christian Bale makes a strong debut playing Bruce Wayne as he discovers the path that leads him to Batman. He’s surrounded by a stellar cast, including Michael Caine as Alfred; Gary Oldman as (not yet Commissioner) Jim Gordon; Morgan Freeman as tech genius Lucious Fox; Liam Neeson as a mentor turned foe; Cillain Murphy as Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow; and Tom Wilkinson as crime boss Carmine Falcone.
“The Dark Knight” (2008)
The masterpiece in Nolan’s trilogy, this plays more like a gritty police drama than a comic book movie. This film helped reshape what could be done in a superhero film and helped pave the way for other serious treatments of comic book characters. The film is driven by Heath Ledger’s completely mesmerizing performance as the Joker, which is equal parts unsettling and darkly hilarious. Bale continues to be compelling as Bruce Wayne but goes over-the-top with his growling Batman voice. While the film somewhat rushes through the transformation of Aaron Eckhart’s Harvey Dent into Two-Face, the subplot still carries emotional weight and leads to a powerful climax.
“The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)
While not as strong as its predecessor, “Rises” is a satisfying conclusion to Nolan’s trilogy, thanks to standout performances from returning cast members and new cast additions, Tom Hardy as Bane, Anne Hathaway as Catwoman and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. In his three films, Nolan was able to tell a complete story arc that pays off plot threads and themes setup in “Begins.”
“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)
This is technically a sequel to Zack Synder’s “Man of Steel” but also feels like a loose adaptation of Miller’s “Dark Knight Returns.” At the same time, it is also setting up 2017’s “Justice League.” It is trying to do too much, but when it focuses on the conflict between Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill), it works well. Affleck’s Bruce Wayne/Batman is in a bad place and is willing to go to extreme lengths that has Alfred (Jeremy Irons) questioning what they are doing. It was a Batman story untold in film and one that Affleck effectively explored. This version of Batman is also a complete badass in a fight. Sadly, Affleck’s Bruce Wayne in “Justice League,” whichever cut you watch, is significantly less interesting and mostly speaks in cliches.
“The Lego Batman Movie” (2017)
Will Arnett’s hilariously vain Batman was one of the highlights of 2014’s “The Lego Movie,” so it wasn’t surprising Arnett was given his own Lego movie. Unlike the previous films discussed, this was the first to successfully explore the Bat family, including Batgirl (Rosario Dawson) and Robin (Michael Cera). There’s also a fun and surprisingly complex dive into the relationship between Batman and the Joker. Zach Galifianakis plays the Joker as a heartbroken jilted lover stating, “You never once said, ‘I hate you.’”
