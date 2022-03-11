“The Batman,” the latest cinematic reboot of the Caped Crusader, once again proves that more than 80 years after his comic book debut, Batman remains an indelible, versatile character.
Over the decades, Batman has gone through different styles and tones from high camp to intense drama. He has met Scooby-Doo and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, chased Jack the Ripper in “Gotham by Gaslight” and even went to feudal Japan in “Batman Ninja.”
“The Batman” offers further evidence that Batman can be dropped into just about any genre. As Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” was a police procedural that just happened to feature Batman, Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is a psychological thriller that also just happens to feature Batman.
All of this works because Batman is a simple concept we can all grasp: a boy, whose parents were murdered in front of him, becomes a vigilante with a strong moral code. Batman is also an exploration of dealing with past trauma. We can all relate to facing the burden and hardships of our past. The scars of our youth shape the present, even if, for most people, that shape isn’t a bat.
“The Batman” leans into exploring this pain. It is revealed that the three principal characters — Batman (Robert Pattinson), The Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) — are all orphans. Each character came to their status as an orphan from different stations in life, and it altered how they responded to the world and who they became.
With “The Batman,” Reeves is also returning the character to his roots as a detective. We’ve seen Batman investigating in past films, but never quite to this extent. Reeves embraces film noir detective stories with a brooding voiceover narration. Batman’s internal monologue is often portrayed in the comics, so it is somewhat surprising it took this long for it to appear in a live-action film.
Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray Bruce Wayne/Batman in a live-action film. His portrayal isn’t quite like anything we’ve seen before. This is the first film where we see far more Batman than Bruce Wayne.
It has long been part of the character that Batman is Bruce Wayne’s true self, while the playboy billionaire is the costume he presents to the world. That isn’t the case here. Reeves, who co-wrote the script with Peter Craig, gives us a Bruce Wayne who is a recluse who doesn’t face his pain or the world as Bruce Wayne. Instead, he masks that hurt and himself as Batman.
Pattinson gives a nuanced, largely quiet and still performance as Batman. He has an intimidating presence and looks great in the suit, but also manages to give a performance through the costume.
Bruce Wayne is portrayed as lost. He even tells his butler Alfred (Andy Serkis) that he doesn’t care what happens to him, only his mission matters. Serkis has limited screen time but he and Pattinson are good together. They share a scene late in the film that is affecting and acts as a turning point for both characters.
As the film opens, Batman has been fighting crime in Gotham for two years. He is a symbol of fear and vengeance, in fact, some characters call him Vengeance. The arc of the character has him learning that maybe Batman needs to be more than vengeance and that his presence may be causing more harm than good.
The idea that Batman’s existence actually helps to create the villains he fights has long been a theme associated with the character. Other films — notably “The Dark Knight” — have played with this idea, but “The Batman” truly delves into it.
Gotham is facing a masked serial killer named The Riddler who is going after the city's political figures. He leaves riddles addressed to The Batman, so Lt. Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) brings him into the investigation. This is the first live-action film in which we see Batman investigating grisly crime scenes alongside the police. The tone of these sequences bring to mind David Finicher’s “Seven” and “Zodiac.”
Gordon and Batman clearly have a pre-established relationship, and it is nice to see the two characters working side-by-side for much of the film. Nolan’s Batman trilogy also had Gordon and Batman working as a team, but Reeves takes it further. Wright and Pattinson build a believable relationship based on mutual respect and trust.
Dano’s Riddler is deeply disturbing. Essentially making him the Zodiac killer makes sense, but those whose only point of reference for The Riddler is Jim Carrey in “Batman Forever” or Frank Gorshin in the 1960s “Batman” TV series and film are going to be taken aback. This is not a light or funny character.
This Riddler is a damaged man who has decided to take his hurt out on a city he sees as corrupt. His mission to unmask the city’s dark secrets isn’t that different from Batman’s but their approaches differ greatly. Pattinson and Dano share only one scene together but it is electric. It's one of only two scenes in which Dano is unmasked and he’s completely haunting.
Also in the mix is Selina Kyle/Catwoman, who has mob ties that become a helpful asset in trying to solve the mystery. As with Wright, Pattinson shares several scenes of investigation alongside Kravitz. Unlike with Wright, their scenes have romantic underpinnings, and Pattinson and Kravitz have a quietly smoldering chemistry together.
On the mob side of things, there is Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and The Penguin (Colin Farrell). Farrell, who is unrecognizable behind pounds of makeup and prosthetics, gives an all-in performance that is tremendously entertaining.
This is far less action-oriented than past Batman films, but there’s a car chase involving The Penguin that manages to feel unique. The chase takes place on a rain-soaked crowded highway with The Penguin and Batman having to maneuver through near-gridlock traffic.
At nearly three hours, “The Batman” isn’t going to be for everyone. This isn’t a fast-paced, quip-filled action film, but rather a slow-burn thriller. But the film rewards patience by delivering one of the most psychological complex and character-driven Batman films yet.
Reeves has created a Gotham that feels lived in and filled with characters worthy of further exploration.
