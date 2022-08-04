With the recent announcement of the cancellation of the nearly finished “Batgirl,” Warner Bros. continues to be flailing around like a chicken with its head cut off when it comes to any clear plan for what to do with DC Comics’ characters in live action movies.
It isn’t that good movies haven’t been made. Just this year, “The Batman” was a stunner, but unlike with Marvel Studios, there’s no clear vision. Are they stand alone movies? Are they interconnected? Is Warner doing both? Discovery’s purchase of Warner only seems to made things worse.
The one area Warner Bros. has been consistently flourishing with DC properties is in the world of animation. Whether it is kid-friendly content like “Teen Titans Go!” and “DC Super Hero Girl,” the more adult-oriented “Harley Quinn” animated series or a string of animated features adapting popular graphic novels, Warner Animation has done right by DC.
“DC League of Super-Pets” is latest example of a quality piece of animation utilizing the DC characters. Though pitched at kids, it has just enough edge to also appeal to teens and adults.
Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) is Superman’s loyal dog and a hero in his own right with the same set of powers as Superman (John Krasinski). When Lois Lane (Olivia Wilde) starts showing up more and a proposal is in the air, Krypto fears he’s being replaced and losing his best friend.
Further complicating things is Lulu (Kate McKinnon), one of Lex Luthor’s (Marc Maron) literal guinea pigs in a series of experiments. Through orange kryptonite, Lulu gains superpowers and sets out to succeed where Luthor failed by kidnapping Superman and the rest of the Justice League, including Batman (Keanu Reeves), Wonder Woman (Jameela Jamil), Aquaman (Jemaine Clement), The Flash (John Early), Cyborg (Daveed Diggs) and Green Lantern (Dascha Polanco).
Krypto must rescue Supes but has lost his powers. He reluctantly teams with a group of shelter pets who also received abilities from the orange kryptonite. This includes the now invincible dog Ace (Kevin Hart); PB (Vanessa Bayer), a potbelly pig who can change its size; Chip (Diego Luna), a neurotic squirrel who gains electrokinesis and Merton (Natasha Lyonne), a near-sighted turtle who gains speed.
This is an uncommonly good voice cast and everyone is bringing their A game. This is Johnson and Hart’s fourth film together, following “Central Intelligence” and two “Jumanji” films, and they continue to have tremendous chemistry.
Johnson is an ideal choice for Krypto as he looks like a superhero in real life (he’ll be appearing in “Black Adam” later this year), but he also sells the more tender moments. Hart is doing his usual schtick, but also sells the emotional material well, especially a flashback involving how he once had a family.
Of the other pets, Lyonne is the standout. Her voicing a turtle is something the world didn’t know it needed, but now it exists and the world is a better place for it. She has some of the biggest laughs in the movie.
McKinnon is terrific as the villain. She has several villain monologues that are delivered with delicious flair. Hilariously, she can’t be understood by humans, so, when it cuts to the point of view of Superman or Lex, all they hear is squeaks.
Maron, who also did strong voice work in “The Bad Guys” earlier this year, is becoming a reliable and versatile voice actor. He is fun as Lex.
Although Batman doesn’t appear in the film that much, Reeves is perfect in the role. We may never know if Reeves would be a great live-action Batman, but his voice work is on point and, again, this is something that makes the world teeniest bit brighter.
The film is written by Jared Stern and John Whittington who also wrote “The Lego Batman Movie.” While not as tongue-in-cheek and self-aware as that film, “Super-Pets” does have plenty of in-jokes for DC fans as well as clever humor that works for both kids and adults. The Justice League being held in a giant hamster cage, complete with a wheel for The Flash is a hilarious visual.
As this is a kids movie, there are morals to learn. Ace helps Krypto learn how to be a better dog and work with others. There’s also themes of learning how to share those you care about with others. Often best friends feel like they are being replaced by significant others. It is a message even adults probably need to hear.
Once again, Warner Animation has delivered a solid piece of DC entertainment. Hopefully, this trend continues under the new Warner Discovery regime but, with the nearly completed computer-animated sequel to “Scoob!” also being canceled, seemingly anything goes.
