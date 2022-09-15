Writer/director Sophia Coppola's "Marie Antoinette" was booed at the Cannes film festival upon its release in 2006 for using contemporary music and atttudes in protraying the doomed 18th century queen of France. (COURTESY OF SONY)
In anticipation of M&D Playhouse upcoming production “Marie Antoinette,” by David Adjmi, on Sept. 29-Oct. 29, this is a good time to revisit writer/director Sophia Coppola’s own exploration of the doomed 18th century Queen of France. While the play and the 2006 film share the same title, subject and a modern feel, they are two different approaches on the subject matter.
Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” was based on Lady Antonia Fraser’s biography “Marie Antoinette: The Journey,” which approached Antoinette’s story with empathy. This was something that appealed to Coppola who was coming off two films — “The Virgin Suicides” and “Lost in Translations” — that looked at lonely girls who felt trapped. Marie Antoinette may have led a pampered life, but the halls of Versailles were isolating ones.
“Marie was just 14 when she got sent over from Austria to become the Queen of France,” Coppola recently told Vogue in 2021. “I felt compelled to portray how her story had been misrepresented over time. I had this idea of how to interpret her life in a way that felt youthful and girly instead of academic.”
As the daughter of famed director Francis Ford Coppola, it’s easy to see how Coppola would empathize with Antoinette’s notoriety at a young age.
Fame has been a recurring subject throughout Coppola’s career whether it is Bill Murray’s over-the-hill actor shooting a commercial in Japan in “Lost in Translation,” Stephen Dorff’s washed up actor raising his daughter in “Somewhere” or the group of fame-obsessed teens who broke into the home of celebrities in “The Bling Ring.”
Gang of Four’s 1979 song “Natural’s Not in It” features prominently in the film. The lyrics “The problem of leisure/What to do for pleasure/Ideal love, a new purchase/A market of the senses,” and “This heaven gives me migraine” nicely sums up Antoinette’s life as queen.
“A teenage girl, saturated in wealth but from birth a commodity to be traded, is plucked from all she knows to wed one of the most powerful men in the world,” Gang of Four lead singer Jon King told Vogue in 2021. “It was a beautiful vision that fit my lyrics.”
Gang of Four wasn’t the only post-punk band to appear in Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette.” She populated the soundtrack with such artists as New Order, Adam and the Ants, Bow Wow Wow, Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure.
The use of late 1970s and 1980s music was a divisive choice. “Marie Antoinette” also takes the approach of 1984’s “Amadeus” of using modern English instead of period dialogue or native tongue. This combination led many critics and historians to dismiss the film outright.
“I grew up in the ’80s so my first exposure to that era was through bands like Adam and the Ants,” Coppola told Vogue. “I thought it’d be interesting to approach 18th-century France through that New Romantic lens.”
The New Romantic movement was directly inspired by the early Romantic period of the late 18th and early 19th century with artists combining the glam rock aesthetic of people like David Bowie with the fashion from the past. This can be clearly seen in the music videos for Adam and the Ants’ “Stand and Deliver” and “Goody Two Shoes.”
A montage of clothing and food set to Bow Wow Wow’s “I Want Candy” is something that wouldn’t feel out of place in a teen movie and that is the point. Marie was a teen girl thrust into a position beyond her years. Like many young people that came into wealth and fame, Antoinette partied and overindulged. But the first half of the film does a good job of showing her as more than just a party girl.
Antoinette (Kristen Dunst) was married off to Louis XVI (Jason Schwartzman) at 14 as an attempt to build an alliance between France and Austria. At 19, when King Louis XV died, she became the Queen of France.
Much of the first part of the film focuses on Antoinette’s culture clash. Initially, she is taken aback by the lavish life, numerous servants and rules of court. Versailles is portrayed like an aristocratic form of high school. Gossip about Marie’s inability to consummate her marriage is constantly on the lips of members of court, which include Molly Shannon and Shirley Henderson.
Antoinette gets no support from her mother Maria Teresa (Marianne Faithful), who constantly pressures her to produce an heir or the union of France and Austria will crumble. That’s a lot of pressure for anyone, let alone a teenage girl in a foreign country.
Dunst presents this with a quiet dignity that makes the scene when she finally does breakdown all the more effective. The film shifts gears when Marie simply accepts her new life and embraces the overindulgence of her new existence.
During these early scenes, Dunst barely speaks and instead relies on silent stares, one of Coppola’s trademarks. Dunst does a nice job portraying the loneliness and naïveté of a girl living in unfamiliar surroundings with a man who is indifferent toward her.
Schwartzman’s Louis is a hilarious characterization. He plays him as completely aloof. Coppola crafts several amusing scenes at the dinner table and in the bed that Schwartzman plays to perfection.
Coppola shot on location in Versailles, which she captures in long, well-composed shots. There’s a wonderful shot in which Dunst stands alone on a balcony as the camera tracks back. It beautifully captures the isolation of Versailles.
The film rarely leaves Versailles and there is little sense of a timeline. Louis and Antoinette were cut off and living in their own world. Coppola’s approach is to leave the audience just as cut off from the historical context in which the film takes place.
Most of the film is light and funny, but since we all know what is coming there’s an underlying dread. The mood switches quickly as the film approaches its abrupt ending. Coppola chooses to leave the French Revolution off-camera. Instead of showing Louis and Antoinette’s gruesome demise Coppola comes up with a poetic final shot that is deeply affecting and poignant.
