Kirsten Dunst in the eponymous role in Sophia Coppola's "Marie Antoinette" from 2006. (COURTESY OF SONY)

In anticipation of M&D Playhouse upcoming production “Marie Antoinette,” by David Adjmi, on Sept. 29-Oct. 29, this is a good time to revisit writer/director Sophia Coppola’s own exploration of the doomed 18th century Queen of France. While the play and the 2006 film share the same title, subject and a modern feel, they are two different approaches on the subject matter.

Coppola’s “Marie Antoinette” was based on Lady Antonia Fraser’s biography “Marie Antoinette: The Journey,” which approached Antoinette’s story with empathy. This was something that appealed to Coppola who was coming off two films — “The Virgin Suicides” and “Lost in Translations” — that looked at lonely girls who felt trapped. Marie Antoinette may have led a pampered life, but the halls of Versailles were isolating ones.

Writer/director Sophia Coppola's "Marie Antoinette" was booed at the Cannes film festival upon its release in 2006 for using contemporary music and atttudes in protraying the doomed 18th century queen of France. (COURTESY OF SONY)
Writer/director Sophia Coppola (left) with Kirsten Dunst on the set of 2006's "Marie Antoinette." (COURTESY OF SONY)
