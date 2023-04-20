“Renfield” starts with a terrific premise: Dracula’s much put-upon familiar (or servant) Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) is in a modern-day support group for codependency after decades of servicing his undead master (Nicolas Cage).
It’s a smart idea that allows for the film to explore toxic relationships, gaslighting, narcissists and breaking the cycle of abuse. Using the vampire and familiar relationship to explore these concepts adds depth to a film that would otherwise just be a fun, gore-tastic action horror-comedy.
In addition to his support group, Renfield makes his first friend in decades: a police officer named Rebecca (Awkwafina), who is trying to take down the local drug family in New Orleans. Inspired by her ability to stand up to Teddy Lobo (Ben Schwartz), the son of the drug queenpin (Shohreh Aghdashloo), Renfield sets out to create his own life, including a colorful apartment and wardrobe.
This doesn’t sit well with Dracula. Scenes of Dracula emotionally manipulating Renfield have a painful ring of truth that mirrors the way an abuser will devalue their partner and make it seem like they’re the only one that cares about them.
Dracula goes after Renfield’s support group, as well as Rebecca, to punish Renfield for not being loyal to him. He wants to isolate him again and force his dependency on him. This is all textbook behavior for an abuser, and this is ultimately a story of someone breaking free from abuse. It’s rewarding and empowering to watch Renfield quite literally vanquish his demon.
This description makes the film seem like a heavy, meditative exploration of abuse. It isn’t. While the screenplay by Ryan Ridley and Robert Kirkman doesn’t make light of abuse and treats that aspect of the story with care, the tone of the piece is often goofy and absurd.
Director Chris McKay also directed the “Lego Batman Movie” which similarly walked the delicate line of silliness and genuine emotion. As ridiculous as “Lego Batman” could become, it was also a tender exploration of found families.
That film also delved into the codependent relationship between Batman and Joker. It’s clearly a subject that interests McKay, and using humor to explore it makes the discussion of the issue more accessible.
The other aspect of “Renfield” that isn’t quite as effective is the subplot involving the crime family. Dracula aligns himself with them to seek world domination and to punish Renfield’s disloyalty. The writing here isn’t as sharp, but acts as an excuse to give Renfield adversaries to fight.
In this version, when Renfield ingests insects — the little lives Dracula gives him for being his familiar — he is not only given an ageless existence but some of Dracula’s power, including super strength and agility. This essentially allows him to become a superhero.
Renfield often doesn’t know his own strength which leads to arms being ripped off, guts being busted and heads exploding. There are a couple well-directed set pieces showcasing Renfield’s abilities that are highly entertaining. The gore is so far over-the-top that it becomes hilarious.
As always, Hoult is an engaging lead who makes Renfield sympathetic and likable. When things become more outrageous, his nuanced and authentic performance helps to keep things grounded. He also has a nice chemistry with Awkwafina, whose impeccable comedic timing is well-utilized.
Hoult’s performance is reminiscent of his work in “Warm Bodies,” another comedic film about supernatural monsters. In fact, “Renfield” and “Warm Bodies” would make a terrific double feature.
And then there’s Cage’s Dracula, the main reason most people will likely see this film. It’s everything a Cage fan would hope it could be. While Cage honors past Draculas, notably Bela Lugosi in a fun black-and-white flashback that pays tribute to 1931’s “Dracula,” this is definitely his take on the character.
Cage brings out his full collection of manic tactics and antics to create a wild characterization of Dracula. It is an absurdist performance in the best possible way but Cage doesn’t let the performance dip fully into self-satire or parody.
There’s some real menace and cruelty to his character. This is just also paired with scenes of Dracula drinking blood out of a martini glass. It’s a performance that shouldn’t work, but does solely because it’s Cage doing it.
Overall, “Renfield” is a solid piece of entertainment with flashes of greatness. It’s somewhat held back by its plot, but the performances and well-calibrated balance of tone and themes make this anything but a pain in the neck to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.