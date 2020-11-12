“Freaky,” a body-swap comedy-meets-slasher film, is co-writer and director Christopher Landon’s second foray into a gimmicky horror-comedy, following the time-loop slashers “Happy Death Day” and “Happy Death Day 2 U.” As with those tremendously entertaining films, Landon finds a way of making “Freaky” more than just a cheap gimmick.
Fittingly released theatrically (to what theaters remain open) on Friday the 13th, “Freaky” stars Kathryn Newton as Millie, a shy, awkward teenage girl grieving the loss of her father, and Vince Vaughn as the Blissfield Butcher, a masked killer in the mold of Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. A magical dagger causes them to switch bodies on Friday the 13th (naturally), and Millie has 24 hours to reverse the swap or it becomes permanent.
A slasher body-swap comedy is such a natural fit, especially since both subgenres had their heydays in the 1980s.
The original “Freaky Friday,” the prototypical body-swap comedy, came out in 1976. Two years later, “Halloween,” the standard bearer slasher film that led to dozens of clones, was released. In the subsequent decade, there was a bevy of body-swap comedies, including “Vice Versa,” “Like Father, Like Son,” “18 Again” and “Dream a Little Dream,” as well as countless slashers. This pairing seemed inevitable, so it is surprising it has taken this long to come to fruition.
It is perhaps for the best that it happens now, because the exploitative sleaze factor of a psycho killer transferring into the body of a teen girl probably would have been significantly higher in the 1980s, the decade of gratuitous nudity.
Also, the gender and sexuality politics are handled with a good deal more sensitivity than they would have been in the past. There are a few surprisingly tender scenes shared between Millie in the Blissfield Butcher’s body and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton).
Instead of “no homo” style jokes, Booker is able to see past Millie’s current appearance and see her true essence. Vaughn and Shelton’s dynamic in these moments is cute and sweet. It is highly unlikely a similar scene would have appeared in this type of film even 10 years ago, let alone 40 years ago.
Unlike the “Happy Death Day” films, “Freaky” is rated R. Not for the nudity so prevalent in the slasher films of the ’80s, but for some gruesome deaths that are sure to make horror fans happy. One demise involving a wine bottle is a cheeky throwback to the sort of killings you’d see in a “Halloween” or “Friday the 13th” film. In fact, the opening is a loving tribute to ’80s slashers, complete with a Jason-style smashing through a glass door and a Michael Myers head tilt.
Vaughn, who in recent years has somewhat moved away from comedy to effectively play heavies in films like “Brawl in Cell Block 99” and “Dragged Across Concrete,” gets to showcase his darker sider along with his lighter one.
At 6 foot, 5 inches, Vaughn has the hulking build of a Jason or a Michael, and he nails the intimidating presence of a slasher. As Millie, similar to Jack Black in the recent “Jumanji” movies, he gets to have fun getting in touch with his inner teenage girl.
Vaughn effectively captures the essence of a shy teen girl and also manages to give the performance some emotional grounding. This is especially true during a scene in which he talks to Millie’s mom (Katie Finneran), who is unknowingly confiding in her daughter.
Both “Happy Death Day” films had similar scenes of emotional weight. It is to his credit that Landon presents such moments with sincerity despite the outrageousness often surrounding these scenes. It helps to elevate the films beyond their gimmicks.
Like Vaughn, Newton, who has been funny and charming in films like “Blockers” and “Detective Pikachu,” is clearly relishing the dual role. Millie is familiar territory for Newton, but, in the brief time before the switch, she is able to make Millie relatable and easy to empathize with.
Newton also has a nice, believable chemistry with her best friends (Misha Osherovich and Celeste O'Connor). This dynamic successfully transfers over when Vaughn takes over playing Millie.
As the Blissfield Butcher, Newton gives a largely silent performance consisting of cold stares and sinister grins befitting of a slasher villain. Slowly though, the Butcher begins to realize the advantages of his new body, such as characters being more willing to walk into dangerous situations. Newton plays this off perfectly.
When Newton does speak as the Butcher, she imbues the character with a confidence Millie lacked, especially when brutally insulting a jock before later brutally murdering him.
The film could have benefited from taking more advantage of the gender reversal and body swap. There’s a great moment in which Vaughn as Millie intimidates a boy that bullied her. Through being in a different body, Millie finds her confidence.
There’s also an implication that, because the Butcher was stuck feeling Millie’s anxiety and hormones, he was targeting those that wronged her. He even suggests that he can help “fix” Millie’s life, but, since he is a psycho, his approach is all wrong. These are ideas worth deeper exploration.
Still, as a genre mashup, it does exactly what it sets out to do: be an enjoyable diversion. That it actually has heart, humor and strong performances is a bonus.
