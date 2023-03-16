Scream VI-Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega

Melissa Barrera (left) and Jenna Ortega as Sam and Tara Carpenter star in "Scream VI." (PHILIPPE BOSSE/PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

A little over a year after the previous installment was released, “Scream VI” has arrived in theaters and continues to prove that “Scream” is one of the most consistent horror franchises.

Scream VI Poster

Ghostface terrorizes New York City in "Scream VI." (COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

It’s rare that the sixth film in a series, especially within the horror genre, is any good, but “Scream VI” benefits from a change in location — from the fictional Woodsboro, Calif., to New York City — and a focus on developing the new set survivors introduced in last year’s “Scream.”

Scream VI-Core Four

From left Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding as the "core four" survivors of the previous "Scream" film. (PHILIPPE BOSSE/PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
Scream VI-Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere returns as Kirby Reed in "Scream VI." (COURTESY OF OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES)
Scream VI-Ghostface

Ghostface returns in "Scream VI." (PHILIPPE BOSSE/PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

