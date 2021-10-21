I was telling my wife, who can’t watch horror movies, about “Halloween Kills,” and she asked, “So, what’s Michael Myers’ deal? Why does he kill?” The answer is … complicated because “Halloween” has the most confusing continuities of any horror franchise.
“Halloween Kills” is the 12th movie in the series, which includes three separate continuities that spin off from John Carpenter’s original 1978 film, one standalone without the killer Michael Myers and a remake which has its own sequel.
“Halloween 2” introduced the idea that final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) is Michael’s little sister in 1981. This concept carried through to nearly all the sequels as well as the remake universe.
Michael’s motivation became to kill off his bloodline and anyone that gets in his way. In the sixth film, “Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers,” Michael was also controlled by a Druid cult. The less said about that the better.
With 2018’s “Halloween,” all the other sequels were erased and so was Laurie as Michael’s sister. He was returned to being the Boogeyman.
Michael Myers is the most frightening when he doesn’t have a motivation and he is an embodiment of evil who kills indiscriminately. He’s a boy that snapped and killed his older sister and became more despondent and detached from his humanity over time.
“Halloween Kills,” the second film in director David Gordon Green’s planned trilogy, tries to explore the idea of what Michael is. One character refers to him as an “apex predator” while another character says he is a “6-year-old boy with the strength of a man and the mind of an animal.” He’s a primal entity. And while he isn’t given a motivation, he is given a destination.
It is implied that the killing could end if he was just alone but how can a community let go of the pain brought on by the death of dozens of people? How do you live knowing that something like that exists and could come after you at any time?
Curtis, who is unfortunately sidelined for most of the movie due to Laurie’s injuries in the last film, is given a speech explaining Michael that years ago would’ve been delivered by the late Donald Pleasence’s Sam Loomis.
“It is the essence of evil. The anchor that divides us. It is the terror that grows stronger when we try to hide. If they don’t stop him tonight, maybe we’ll find him tomorrow. Or next Halloween, when the sun sets and someone is alone. You can’t close your eyes and pretend he isn’t there. Because he is.”
The screenplay by Green, Scott Teems and Danny McBride becomes an exploration of fear and anger and how it can twist people into the worst versions of themselves. Where 2018’s “Halloween” was an examination of Laurie’s trauma, “Halloween Kills” addresses the trauma experienced by the entire Haddonfield community.
In addition to Laurie, there are several returning characters from the original “Halloween,” including the children Laurie protected, Lindsey (Kyle Richards reprising her role) and Tommy Doyle (Anthony Michael Hall); Marion (Nancy Stephens, reprising her role), the nurse who worked with Loomis; Lonnie (Robert Longstreet), one of the kids that bullied Tommy; and Sheriff Brackett (Charles Cyphers, reprising his role).
Led by Tommy, a mob goes after Michael. It isn’t long before this mob becomes as problematic as the monster they’re going after, especially when they begin chasing the wrong man. Similar to George Romero’s zombie movies, there is a commentary about how easy it is to become the demons we are fighting against.
Some reviews have pointed out many of the characters make stupid mistakes that no one in reality would make, but, if we’ve learned anything over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that even intelligent people can make dumb decisions, especially when driven be fear and anger. The characters in “Halloween Kills” aren’t driven by logic, but by emotion and when emotions are at the steering wheel, rational choices are rarely made.
As a slasher film, it has a steady stream of kills. While the deaths aren’t particularly imaginative, there’s a brutalness to this incarnation of Michael that is disturbing. There’s nothing as effective as the long tracking shot in the previous film, but this is a well-crafted movie.
There are several flashback scenes to the night of the first film that do a remarkable job of re-creating the look and tone of Carpenter’s film. There’s even a return of Loomis (through remarkable prosthetics) that looks and sounds the part.
In many respects, Hall’s Tommy Doyle is the star of “Halloween Kills” and it is nice to see the actor get a substantial role. While he wasn’t the original Tommy, his presence in 1980s films like “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science” make him a good choice. He gives a dynamic performance and hopefully this leads to more large roles for the actor.
Curtis’ screen time is limited here, but she gives another raw performance. Judy Greer as Laurie’s daughter is given more to do than in the previous installment, but Andi Matichak as Laurie’s granddaughter gets lost in the mix. Matichak will likely have a larger part in next year’s “Halloween Ends.”
As this is the middle chapter in a trilogy, there’s no sense of closure and the film concludes on a down note with Michael seemingly more unstoppable than ever. “Halloween Kills” is a solid entry in the franchise that could be made better or worse by “Halloween Ends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.