About a week ago, I was talking to my dad and he told me, “I went to the worst movie I’ve ever seen.” I knew what he was going to say before he said it. Seconds after the words “Cocaine Bear” left his mouth, I replied. “Oh, I saw it, too. I f-ing loved it.”
“Cocaine Bear” is the type of movie where you have to go in with the right mindset. It’s a throwback to cheesy 1980s low-budget B-movies, albeit with higher production values and better writing and acting. If you go in expecting just that, “Cocaine Bear” is an absolute blast.
My dad went into “Cocaine Bear” blind. All he was going off of was the poster in the theater lobby that read, “Inspired by true events,” and expected a drama.
Now, about those true events. In 1985, a drug smuggler dropped hundreds of pounds of cocaine from a plane. A 175-pound black bear found and ate some of the cocaine and overdosed. Of course, that isn’t much of a movie. In “Cocaine Bear,” the bear not only survives ingesting the drug, but gets a taste for it and goes on a drug-fueled rampage looking for more.
As director Elizabeth Banks said in an interview with Jake Hamilton of Good Day Chicago, “This is a revenge story for that poor bear that got caught up in this drug run gone bad. We needed to redeem that bear and this was the way to do it.”
The results are an absurd horror comedy with some big laughs, as the bear starts accumulating a pretty high body count. Although, to be fair to the bear, some of the humans in its way kill themselves. There’s one such death that is so unexpected that it is hilarious.
Tone is key to the success of a movie like this, because, yes, it is gory and bloody, but Banks and writer Jimmy Warden firmly have their tongues in their cheeks. At one point, the bear does a line of coke off of a severed limb. There’s also a chase scene involving cocaine bear and an ambulance set to Depeche Mode’s “Just Can’t Get Enough.”
The bear is a slightly anthropomorphized computer-generated creation aided by a motion capture performance by Allan Henry. At times, the bear is remarkably realistic, other times it is clearly an effect. This is kind of unavoidable when you have scenes of the bear swallowing whole bricks of cocaine and snorting out clouds of white dust.
Let me be clear though, this isn’t a so-bad-it’s-good movie or a movie that knows its bad and embraces it for laughs like the “Sharknado” series. The writing is actually better than it needs to be and is genuinely funny outside of the ridiculousness involving the bear.
The human characters, while not multidimensional by any means, are likable. It helps that the game cast — including Keri Russell as a nurse; Brooklynn Prince as Russell’s daughter, Dee Dee; Christian Convery as one of Dee Dee’s friends; O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich as a couple of amicable drug runners; Ray Liotta as the drug kingpin; Margo Martindale as a forest ranger; Isiah Whitlock Jr. as a cop; and Aaron Holliday as a local troublemaker — clearly understood the assignment.
Prince and Convery have a fun chemistry together and banter in a way that recalls the vulgar way kids talked in ’80s films like “The Goonies” and “Monster Squad.” Similarly, there’s an amusing buddy dynamic between Jackson and Ehrenreich, who is grieving the loss of his wife. When Holliday is added into the mix as the one person that knows where the cocaine is, a funny trio is formed whose repartee leads to some solid laughs.
There’s also a great synth-heavy score by Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo that helps sell the ’80s setting as well as the playful tone of the film.
“Cocaine Bear” is hardly high art, but this is a well-crafted movie that knows exactly what it is and sets out to be the best version of that. It just so happens that that is a movie about a bear jonesing for cocaine.
But this is also the type of film that benefits greatly from being seen with an audience. The shared experience of laughing and cringing at this bonkers movie perfectly captures what the moviegoing experience is all about.
So, grab a group of friends and enjoy the high that is “Cocaine Bear.”
