Cocaine Bear

"Cocaine Bear" is about a bear who does cocaine. (COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

About a week ago, I was talking to my dad and he told me, “I went to the worst movie I’ve ever seen.” I knew what he was going to say before he said it. Seconds after the words “Cocaine Bear” left his mouth, I replied. “Oh, I saw it, too. I f-ing loved it.”

“Cocaine Bear” is the type of movie where you have to go in with the right mindset. It’s a throwback to cheesy 1980s low-budget B-movies, albeit with higher production values and better writing and acting. If you go in expecting just that, “Cocaine Bear” is an absolute blast.

Cocaine Bear-Ambulance Chase

Cocaine bear chases after an ambulance in search of its next fix in "Cocaine Bear." (COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES)
Cocaine Bear-Keri Russell

Keri Russell hides from the titular bear in "Cocaine Bear." (COURTESY OF UNIVERSAL PICTURES)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.